ember-auth is an authentication framework for ember.js.

Important! ember-auth is no replacement for secure server-side API code. Read the security page for more information.

Documentation

Install: Installation notes

Getting started: A demo and tutorial for rails + devise + ember-auth is available. ! Note ! The demo hasn't been upgraded to 9.x yet.

The demo hasn't been upgraded to yet. Full docs: at the ember-auth site.

Upgrade guide for users from previous Major Versions: at the changelog

Versioning

ember-auth uses Semantic Versioning strictly. Even the most minor BC-breaking change will trigger a major version bump. That means you can safely use the pessimistic version constraint operator ( ~> 1.2 ) for rubygems, or >= 1.2 && < 2.0 for other dependency managers.

Contributing

You are welcome! As usual:

Fork Branch Hack Test Commit Pull request

Tests

You can be lazy and just open a PR. Travis will run the tests.

ember-auth tests are written in jasmine.

Grab a copy of ruby. RVM recommended. bundle install to install dependencies. jasmine-headless-webkit or (bundle exec) rake jasmine:headless to run tests, or guard for continuous integration testing.

ember-auth has been setup with guard, which will continuously monitor lib and spec files for changes and re-run the tests automatically.

Building distribution js files

rake dist . Or bundle exec rake dist if you are not using RVM, or are not otherwise scoping the bundle.

License

MIT