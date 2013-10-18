openbase logo
ember-auth

by heartsentwined
9.0.7 (see all)

Authentication framework for ember.js.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

402

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ember-auth

Build Status Gem Version NPM version

ember-auth is an authentication framework for ember.js.

Important! ember-auth is no replacement for secure server-side API code. Read the security page for more information.

Documentation

Versioning

ember-auth uses Semantic Versioning strictly. Even the most minor BC-breaking change will trigger a major version bump. That means you can safely use the pessimistic version constraint operator (~> 1.2) for rubygems, or >= 1.2 && < 2.0 for other dependency managers.

Contributing

Support ember-auth

You are welcome! As usual:

  1. Fork
  2. Branch
  3. Hack
  4. Test
  5. Commit
  6. Pull request

Tests

You can be lazy and just open a PR. Travis will run the tests.

ember-auth tests are written in jasmine.

  1. Grab a copy of ruby. RVM recommended.
  2. bundle install to install dependencies.
  3. jasmine-headless-webkit or (bundle exec) rake jasmine:headless to run tests, or guard for continuous integration testing.

ember-auth has been setup with guard, which will continuously monitor lib and spec files for changes and re-run the tests automatically.

Building distribution js files

rake dist. Or bundle exec rake dist if you are not using RVM, or are not otherwise scoping the bundle.

License

MIT

