ember-auth is an authentication framework for ember.js.
Important!
ember-auth is no replacement for secure server-side API code.
Read the security page for more information.
9.x yet.
ember-auth uses Semantic Versioning strictly.
Even the most minor BC-breaking change will trigger a major version bump.
That means you can safely use the
pessimistic version constraint operator
(
~> 1.2) for rubygems, or
>= 1.2 && < 2.0 for other dependency managers.
You are welcome! As usual:
You can be lazy and just open a PR. Travis will run the tests.
ember-auth tests are written in jasmine.
bundle install to install dependencies.
jasmine-headless-webkit or
(bundle exec) rake jasmine:headless
to run tests, or
guard for continuous integration testing.
ember-auth has been setup with guard,
which will continuously monitor lib and spec files for changes and re-run
the tests automatically.
rake dist. Or
bundle exec rake dist if you are not using
RVM, or are not otherwise scoping the bundle.
MIT