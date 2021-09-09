Compatibility

NOTE

The addon's dummy application needs a serious upgrade. I @tylerturdenpants have removed as much orf the support on flexi and flexi styles that I can, but the dummy app will still produces warnings regarding SASS division.

Additionally, this app likely has support beyond ember 3.24, but test fail locally since not all babel related issues during testing have been resolved.

As the only supporter of this addon, a father, and a full time employee at a software company, I really need the help to fully pull flexi out and to revamp the dummy app. Once these blockers are removed I can do the work to bring this addon into the future.

Ember.js v3.12 or above

Ember CLI v3.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Tooltips and popovers made easy. Just drop an {{#attach-tooltip}} or {{#attach-popover}} in a parent and your popper is ready to go!

< button > Click me {{# attach -tooltip}} I'm a tooltip! {{/ attach -tooltip}} </ button > < button class = "other-button" > No click me! {{# attach -popover class="ember-attacher-popper" hideOn='click' isShown=true showOn='click'}} I'm a popover! {{/ attach -popover}} </ button >

See the example site for a demonstration of all available options.

Installation

ember install ember-attacher

Components

A popover attacher.

Has no default class or roles.

Does not modify the target in any way.

Adds aria-hidden attribute to the popper element

A tooltip attacher. Subclass of {{#attach-popover}}

Has the default class 'ember-attacher-popper ember-attacher-tooltip' The default tooltip classes can be modified by altering the tooltipClass default. See here for details on editing default values.

Default role attribute of tooltip .

Causes the target to gain an aria-describedby attribute set to the tooltip's ID.

Options

Below is a list of all available options, along with their defaults.

{ animation : 'fill' , arrow : false , class : null , flip : null , hideDelay : 0 , hideDuration : 300 , hideOn : 'mouseleave blur escapekey' , interactive : false , isOffset : false , isShown : false , lazyRender : false , modifiers : null , onChange : null , placement : 'top' , popperContainer : '.ember-application' , popperOptions : null , popperTarget : null , renderInPlace : false , showDelay : 0 , showDuration : 300 , showOn : 'mouseenter focus' , useCapture : false }

User-defined defaults

User-defined defaults can be set in the consuming app or addon's config/environment.js. These defaults will be applied to every {{#attach-popover}} and {{#attach-tooltip}}

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { emberAttacher : { animation : 'shift' , arrow : true } }; }

You can also set the user-defined defaults separately like so:

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { emberAttacher : { tooltip : { animation : 'fade' , arrow : true }, popover : { animation : 'shift' , arrow : false } } }; }

And finally you can do shared defaults along with user-defined separated defaults:

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { emberAttacher : { showDuration : 300 , hideDuration : 300 , tooltip : { animation : 'fade' , arrow : true }, popover : { animation : 'shift' , arrow : false } } }; }

The full list of editable defaults can be seen here.

Styles

ember-attacher provides styles for the default tooltip class, ember-attacher-tooltip , but no styles are included for {{attach-popover}} .

Example styling for a popover can be found in the dummy app. Note how the arrow must also be styled to match the popover (background color, size, etc.)

Testing

Use the isVisible() test helper to check if an attachment is visible.

import { click, find } from 'ember-native-dom-helpers' ; import { isVisible } from 'ember-attacher' ; test( 'example' , async function ( assert ) { this .render(hbs ` <button id="toggle"> Click me, captain! {{#attach-popover id='attachment' hideOn='click' showOn='click'}} Click-toggled popover {{/attach-popover}} </button> ` ); const attachment = find( '#attachment' ); assert.equal(isVisible(attachment), false , 'Initially hidden' ); await click( '#toggle' ); assert.equal(isVisible( '#attachment' ), true , 'Now shown' ); });

Development setup

See the Contributing guide for details.

FAQ

How animations are implemented

Attachments are composed of two containers:

The outer container is positioned right next to the target via the CSS transform property. The inner container is required because animations also use transform , which would otherwise conflict with the container's position.

transform and tansition-duration are the CSS magic that allows animations to smoothly shift up/down, left/right, etc.

Note that animations require an implementation for each position (left, right, top, and bottom):

