ember-cli package, which adds attachments support to your Ember-Data models.

Installation

In the root dir of your project run

npm i ember-attachable --save-dev ,

or you can add ember-attachable to your package.json :

"devDependencies" : { ... "ember-attachable" : "1.8.0" }

You may want to be more precise with your version locking.

Usage

Ember-attachable provides a mixin to be included in your models for adding attachments support. This mixin can be imported from your app's namespace (e.g. ../mixins/attachable in your models):

import Ember from 'ember' ; import DS from 'ember-data' ; import Attachable from '../mixins/attachable' ; export default DS.Model.extend(Attachable, { attachmentAs : 'file' ; });

There is a support of having two or more attachments simultaneously on the same model. For this, just set array of strings as a value of attachmentAs property:

export default DS.Model.extend(Attachable, { attachmentAs : [ 'file' , 'photo' ]; });

To save your model with attachment(s), mixin adds a new method saveWithAttachement() . This method adheres Ember-Data 's save() semantics, and saves your model along with attachment:

userModel.set( 'photo' , file) userModel.saveWithAttachment()

Attachment itself can be an instance of [ Blob ] (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Blob) or of any other classes which are supported by FormData (see Working principle below)

Custom jqXHR request headers

There may be certain situations where you need to set custom headers for the request. You can pass an object to saveWithAttachment with these header.

Example using Ember simple auth Authorizer

this .get( 'session' ).authorize( 'authorizer:devise' , (headerName, headerValue) => { let authObject = {}; authObject[headerName] = headerValue; userModel.saveWithAttachment(authObject); });

Component

This is an example of a simple input file component.

import Ember from 'ember' ; export default Ember.TextField.extend({ type : 'file' , file : null , change : function ( e ) { this .set( 'file' , new Blob([e.target.files[ 0 ]],{ type : e.target.files[ 0 ].type})); } });

{{ yield }}

Working principle