openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ea

ember-attachable

by Adolfo Builes
1.8.0 (see all)

ember-cli package, package, which adds attachments support to your Ember-Data

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

123

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember-attachable

Build Status npm version Ember Observer Score

ember-cli package, which adds attachments support to your Ember-Data models.

Installation

In the root dir of your project run

npm i ember-attachable --save-dev,

or you can add ember-attachable to your package.json:

"devDependencies": {
  ...
  "ember-attachable": "1.8.0"
}

You may want to be more precise with your version locking.

Usage

Ember-attachable provides a mixin to be included in your models for adding attachments support. This mixin can be imported from your app's namespace (e.g. ../mixins/attachable in your models):

import Ember from 'ember';
import DS from 'ember-data';

import Attachable from '../mixins/attachable';

export default DS.Model.extend(Attachable, {
  attachmentAs: 'file'; // Name of your attachable attribute
});

There is a support of having two or more attachments simultaneously on the same model. For this, just set array of strings as a value of attachmentAs property:

export default DS.Model.extend(Attachable, {
  attachmentAs: ['file', 'photo']; // Name of your attachable attributes
});

To save your model with attachment(s), mixin adds a new method saveWithAttachement(). This method adheres Ember-Data's save() semantics, and saves your model along with attachment:

userModel.set('photo', file) // 'photo' is the name of attachment configured in userModel's class
userModel.saveWithAttachment()

Attachment itself can be an instance of [Blob] (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Blob) or of any other classes which are supported by FormData (see Working principle below)

Custom jqXHR request headers

There may be certain situations where you need to set custom headers for the request. You can pass an object to saveWithAttachment with these header.

Example using Ember simple auth Authorizer

this.get('session').authorize('authorizer:devise', (headerName, headerValue) => {
    let authObject = {};
    authObject[headerName] = headerValue;
    userModel.saveWithAttachment(authObject);
});

Component

This is an example of a simple input file component.

//component.js
import Ember from 'ember';

export default Ember.TextField.extend({
  type: 'file',
  file: null,
  change: function (e) {
    this.set('file',  new Blob([e.target.files[0]],{ type: e.target.files[0].type}));
  }
});

{{! template.hbs }}
{{yield}}

Working principle

ember-attachable internally uses FormData API to build POST request with Content-Type: multipart/form-data for saving your Ember Data models along with transferring attachment. If you ember app is backed by Rails application, you can use this library with paperclip gem (or any other of your taste) to effectively manage save request on backend.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial