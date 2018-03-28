This project has been deprecated.
This addon is no longer actively developed. But we'll still keep it here.
After three years of use, it has become apparent that this is better used as a pattern and not extracted to its own addon. The JS community has evolved and writing logic based on promises is common practice.
You can view this twiddle for an example of how you can easily control button state based on the state of a promise. The button is disabled while saving, indicating when it is pending and tells you when it was successful or fails. All this is done without an addon. Simply save your promise to a property on your controller or component, then you can update your button:
<button type="submit" disabled={{cannotSubmit}}>
{{#if activePromise.isPending}}
Saving...
{{else if activePromise.isFulfilled}}
Saved!
{{else if activePromise.isRejected}}
Submission failed
{{else}}
Submit
{{/if}}
</button>
Where
activePromise is the promise you set and
cannotSubmit is a boolean
you can create to disable the button.
When running async actions ensuring disabling of the button, re-enabling, and handling promise rejections is pretty boilerplate. This component packages up that behavior.
ember install ember-async-button
In a template use the
async-button helper
{{async-button action=(action "save" model) default="Save" pending="Saving..."}}
The component can also take a block:
{{#async-button action=(action "save") as |component state|}}
{{#if state.isDefault}}
Click here to save
{{/if}}
{{#if state.isPending}}
Please wait...
{{/if}}
{{#if state.isFulfilled}}
Everything went well, congrats!
{{/if}}
{{#if state.isRejected}}
Ooops, something went wrong.
{{/if}}
{{/async-button}}
The closure action passed should return a promise:
import Ember from 'ember';
const { Component } = Ember;
export default Component.extend({
actions: {
save(model) {
return model.save();
}
}
});
The
async-button helper has other options to customize the states.
action
This is the action name used by the button.
default
The default text used for the button.
pending
Special text used while the promise is running. If not provided will use the
default value.
resolved
Deprecated! Use fulfilled
Special text used if the promise is resolved. If not provided will use the
default value.
fulfilled
Special text used if the promise is fulfilled. If not provided will use the
default value.
rejected
Special text used if the promise is rejected. If not provided will use the
default value.
disableWhen
Boolean value that will allow for disabling the button when in a state other than
pending
reset
Flag telling the button to reset to the default state once
resolved or
rejected. A typical use case is to bind this attribute with ember-data
isDirty flag.
A class of
async-button is assigned to the button. An additional
dynamic class is assigned during one of the four states:
default
pending
fulfilled
rejected
href attribute of the
a tag
You can adjust the button's tag by passing the
tagName option:
{{async-button tagName="a" action="save" default="Save" pending="Saving..."}}
When you set
tagName to
a, the element will obtain an empty
href attribute. This is necessary to enable the link behavior of the element, i. e. color, underlining and hover effect.
You can of course override
href if you need it for some reason:
{{async-button tagName="a" href="custom" action="save" default="Save" pending="Saving..."}}
If you don't want a
href attribute on your
a button, set it to
false:
{{async-button tagName="a" href=false action="save" default="Save" pending="Saving..."}}
