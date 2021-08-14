Main Idea of this addon - ability to reload changed components without application reloading.
This addon is continuation of the project ember-cli-hot-loader and includes part of it's codebase.
Many thanks to Toran Billups / @toranb for this huge work, support and inspiration!
ember-cli-hot-loader implemented using middleware for
ember-resolver and
wrapping components.
ember-ast-hot-load implemented using compile-time templates
ast transformations.
|Point
|ember-ast-hot-load
|ember-cli-hot-loader
|Tagless components
|+
|+/-
|Glimmer components
|+
|-
|Classic route templates
|+
|-
|MU route templates
|+
|-
|reducers reloading
|-
|+
|performance impact
|low
|middle
|typescript support
|+
|+
|Nested components
|+
|+/-
|code limitations
|-
|+
|Ember 2.x
|?
|+
|Ember 3.4+
|+
|-
|Fastboot
|+
|-
|Sparkles components
|+
|-
|Hooked components
|+
|-
|Custom components
|+
|-
|Component wrappers
|-
|+
|AST integration
|+
|-
|Resolver 5 support
|+
|-
|MU support
|+
|-
|Addons hot-reload
|+
|-
ember install ember-ast-hot-load
It should just work without any config.
After the installing, simply run
ember serve as you normally would. Any changes to component JS/HBS files will result in a hot reload (not a full page reload). If you alter a route, service, or controller ember-cli will do a full page reload.
Hot-reloading Ember helpers is not supported.
Because helpers look like components (in the AST) they will be unnecessarily wrapped, e.g.
helper ->
dynamic component ->
helper
To prevent this from happening, you can exclude helpers from the hot-loader pipeline by specifying a list of helper names in the add-on config.
// ember-cli-build.js
new EmberApp(defaults, {
'ember-ast-hot-load': {
helpers: ["foo-bar", "liquid-if", ... ],
enabled: true
}
});
If you don't specify
helpers in the config the addon will continue to work, but with it will also wrap all your helpers (you can see this in the
ember-inspector components tab, e.g.
helper "you-app-helper-name").
To get a list of all the helpers in your app that hot-reload might think are components, run this script in a debug console in your browner. You can then use this list to configure the add-on.
var componentLikeHelpers = Object.keys(require.entries)
.filter(name=>(name.includes('/helpers/')|| name.includes('/helper')))
.filter(name=>!name.includes('/-')).map(name=>{
let path = name.split('/helpers/');
return path.pop();
}).filter(name=>!name.includes('/')).uniq();
console.log(JSON.stringify(componentLikeHelpers))
You should also exclude
ember-ast-hot-load from production builds (to avoid unnecessary calculations)
// ember-cli-build.js
const environment = EmberApp.env();
// ...
const addonsToIgnoreInProdBuilds = [
environment === 'production' ? 'ember-ast-hot-load' : null
].filter(name => name !== null);
new EmberApp(defaults, {
addons: {
blacklist: addonsToIgnoreInProdBuilds
}
});
service('hot-loader')
.registerWillHotReload(onHotReload)
.unregisterWillHotReload(onHotReload)
.registerWillLiveReload(onLiveReload)
.unregisterWillLiveReload(onLiveReload)
// we need to prevent full app refresh if we can hande changed file.
function onLiveReload(event) {
if (event.modulePath.includes('redusers')) {
event.cancel = true;
requirejs.unsee('some-module');
}
}
function onHotReload(path) {
if (path.includes('redusers')) {
// do some hot-reload magic,
// for example
requirejs.resolve('some-module')
}
}
In most development environments, Ember applications are served directly from Ember's development server, e.g. http://localhost:4200. If you are using a different way of service your Ember app, you may need to override the URL that we use to reload your changes.
// config/enironment.js
if (environment === 'development') {
ENV['ember-ast-hot-load'] = {
baseUrl: 'http://app.mydomain.test:4200'
}
}
Cannot find module
ember-source\dist\ember-template-compiler.js in yarn workspaces.
root.package.json
workspaces.nohoist: ["**/ember-ast-hot-load"]
