eah

ember-array-helper

by Kelly Selden
5.1.0 (see all)

Ember {{array ...}} template helper

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ember-array-helper

Greenkeeper badge npm version Build Status dependencies Status devDependencies Status Ember Version

Perfect companion to the {{hash ...}} template helper.

Installation

ember install ember-array-helper

Usage

{{hash
  name="parent"
  children=(array
    (hash
      name="child1"
    )
    (hash
      name="child2"
    )
  )
}}

Contributing

Installation

  • git clone <repository-url>
  • cd ember-array-helper
  • npm install

Linting

  • npm run lint:hbs
  • npm run lint:js
  • npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

  • ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
  • ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
  • ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

