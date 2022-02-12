Perfect companion to the {{hash ...}} template helper.

Installation

ember install ember-array-helper

Usage

{{hash name="parent" children=(array (hash name="child1" ) (hash name="child2" ) ) }}

Contributing

Installation

git clone <repository-url>

cd ember-array-helper

npm install

Linting

npm run lint:hbs

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.