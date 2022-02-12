Perfect companion to the
{{hash ...}} template helper.
ember install ember-array-helper
{{hash
name="parent"
children=(array
(hash
name="child1"
)
(hash
name="child2"
)
)
}}
git clone <repository-url>
cd ember-array-helper
npm install
npm run lint:hbs
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.