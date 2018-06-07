Ember template helper allowing to test if an array contains a particular element.
{{array-contains model 'value' property='title'}}
This helper allows to test the presence of a literal, a full object or a specific property/value of an object inside a given array. Objects can be native or Ember objects.
This addon installs observers on the provided array to listen any external change made on it. It includes any addition/removal of an item and, if a property is specified, any change of the property of any array element.
Before its version 2.x, this addon came with a polyfill (
ember-runtime-enumerable-includes-polyfill) emulating the native EcmaScript method
includes in case you wanted to run it within an environment that did not support this method.
Since its version 2.x, the polyfill is not included by default and this addon relies on the fact that it is run in an environment supporting the
includes method.
Errors will occur if it is not the case.
If you want to use this addon in an older browser or environment that does not support
includes, you must then now explicitely add the polyfill as a regular dependency:
yarn add ember-runtime-enumerable-includes-polyfill.
ember install ember-array-contains-helper
{{array-contains <array> <value> [property='<property>']}}
Where:
<array> is the array to search into. Should be a valid not null array.
<value> is the value which is supposed to be contained in the arrray. Could be an object or a literal, null or undefined.
<property> is an option: if set, the search is done on the presence of an object containing a
property
<property> with the value
<value>. If not, the search is done of the presence of the full
<value> (object or literal)
This helper could be:
{{array-contains model 'value' property='title'}}
if helper:
{{if (array-contains model 'value' property='title') 'something' 'something else'}}
Depending on the given parameters, the test is made on
// routes/application.js
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Route.extend({
model () {
return ['Akira', 'Blacksad', 'CalvinAndHobbes'];
}
});
{{!-- templates/application.hbs --}}
{{array-contains model 'Akira'}}
// routes/application.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import Comic from '../models/comic';
let blackSad = Comic.create({
title: 'Blacksad'
});
let calvinAndHobbes = Comic.create({
title: 'Calvin and Hobbes'
});
let akira = Comic.create({
title: 'Akira'
});
export default Ember.Route.extend({
model () {
return [akira, blacksad, calvinAndHobbes];
},
setupController (controller, model) {
controller.set('calvinAndHobbes', calvinAndHobbes);
this._super(controller, model);
},
});
{{!-- templates/application.hbs --}}
{{array-contains model calvinAndHobbes}}
property:
// routes/application.js
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Route.extend({
model () {
return this.store.findAll('comic');
}
});
{{!-- templates/application.hbs --}}
{{array-contains model 'Blacksad' property='title'}}
null and
undefined
null and
undefined are considered acceptable values for 'value' parameter.
until ember 2.9,
null and
undefined are both coerced to
null by the templating engine. The following
expressions are therefore both leading to check for the presence of a
null value inside the array:
{{array-contains collection null}}
{{array-contains collection undefined}}
ember 2.10 (glimmer) changed this behaviour.
undefined are then preserved and not coerced to
null anymore.
It could eventually break some apps relying on the initial behaviour but it has been considered as a fix since the first behaviour was accidental. See this issue for details.
master (Use descriptive branch names)
master
git clone https://github.com/bmeurant/ember-array-contains-helper
cd ember-array-contains-helper
npm install
npm install
ember server
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
npm test – Runs
ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions
ember build
This addon uses YUIDoc via ember-cli-yuidoc. yuidoc-ember-cli-theme makes it pretty.
Docs generation is enabled in development mode via
ember build or
ember serve with or without --docs auto refresh option. It can also be explicitely generated with
ember ember-cli-yuidoc
command.
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://www.ember-cli.com/.