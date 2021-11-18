API

Property decorator for declaring for glimmer component argument runtime type checks and default values, powered by facebook/prop-types.

Class decorator for checking that only arguments with the @arg decorator are provided to a component (e.g. prevent misspelled or invalid arguments).

Motivation

ember-arg-types provides an @arg decorator that maps glimmer arguments to local component properties. This allows default values and type checking to be easily declared (and documented) in your component JS file.

Example:

@arg(string) sortBy = 'id' ;

Instead of this:

get sortBy() { const { sortBy = 'id' } = this .args; assert( '`sortBy` must be a string' , typeof sortBy === 'string' ); return sortBy; }

It also provides an opt-in class decorator @forbidExtraArgs that will verify that all arguments passed to the component have been registered with the @arg . This allows you to catch easy mistakes such as misspelled or invalid arguments.

import Component from '@glimmer/component' ; import { arg, forbidExtraArgs } from 'ember-arg-types' ; import { string } from 'prop-types' ; @forbidExtraArgs export default class ExampleComponent extends Component { @arg(string) hardToRememberArgument; }

Argument Mapping & Default Values

The @arg decorator maps this.args values to local component properties. If a mapped argument has a value of undefined , @arg will return the local property's initializer value.

Here the value of this.sortBy is the value of this.args.sortBy , unless this.args.sortBy is undefined . If undefined , the value of this.sortBy will be 'id' .

@arg sortBy = 'id' ;

Here the value of this.id is the value of this.args.id , unless this.args.id is undefined . If undefined , the value of this.id will be computed by the getter.

@arg get id() { return guidFor( this ); }

Type Checking

ember-arg-types uses the popular prop-types library for runtime type checking.

By importing type validators from prop-types, you can specify a type check parameter to @arg :

import Component from '@glimmer/component' ; import { arg, forbidExtraArgs } from 'ember-arg-types' ; import { string } from 'prop-types' ; @forbidExtraArgs export default class CharacterComponent extends Component { @arg(string.isRequired) name; }

Example Type Check Error

< Character @ name = {{123}} />

Example Extra Argument Error

< ExtendedCharacter @ name = 'character' @ numHeart = {{3}} />

Prop Type Docs

You can find more information on prop-type validators here: Prop Type Usage Docs

Disable Errors

If an argument value fails a validation check, an Error will be thrown (in non-prod environments) by default. To disable throwing Error s , update your config/environment.js with the following:

'ember-arg-types' : { throwErrors : false }

Production

Since component type checks are not typically performed in production, prop-types replaces the library with function shims for production builds, resulting in a smaller bundle size.

Installation

ember install ember-arg-types

Usage

Example Component Definition

import Component from '@glimmer/component' ; import { arg, forbidExtraArgs } from 'ember-arg-types' ; import { func, number, oneOf, string } from 'prop-types' ; import { guidFor } from '@ember/object/internals' ; const tunics = [ 'green' , 'red' , 'blue' ]; @forbidExtraArgs export default class CharacterComponent extends Component { @arg(string) get id() { return guidFor( this ); } @arg(string.isRequired) name; @arg title = 'hero' ; @arg(oneOf(tunics)) tunic = tunics[ 0 ]; @arg(number) hearts = 12 ; @arg(number) level; @arg(func) onClick = () => null ; }

< div class = 'character' role = 'button' {{on 'click' this.onClick}} > < div class = 'id' > {{this.id}} </ div > < div class = 'name' > {{this.name}} </ div > < div class = 'title' > {{this.title}} </ div > < div class = 'tunic' > {{this.tunic}} </ div > < div class = 'hearts' > {{this.hearts}} </ div > < div class = 'level' > {{this.level}} </ div > </ div >

Example Component Invocation

< Character @ name = 'link' @ title = 'hero of time' @ level = {{2}} @ onClick = {{this.onClick}} @ heart = {{5}} />

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.20 or above

Ember CLI v3.20 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.