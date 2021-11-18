@arg
Property decorator for declaring for glimmer component argument runtime type checks and default values, powered by facebook/prop-types.
@forbidExtraArgs
Class decorator for checking that only arguments with the
@arg decorator are provided to a component (e.g. prevent misspelled or invalid arguments).
ember-arg-types provides an
@arg decorator that maps glimmer arguments to local component properties. This allows default values and type checking to be easily declared (and documented) in your component JS file.
Example:
@arg(string)
sortBy = 'id';
Instead of this:
get sortBy() {
const { sortBy = 'id' } = this.args;
assert('`sortBy` must be a string', typeof sortBy === 'string');
return sortBy;
}
It also provides an opt-in class decorator
@forbidExtraArgs that will verify that all arguments passed to the component have been registered with the
@arg. This allows you to catch easy mistakes such as misspelled or invalid arguments.
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { arg, forbidExtraArgs } from 'ember-arg-types';
import { string } from 'prop-types';
@forbidExtraArgs
export default class ExampleComponent extends Component {
@arg(string)
hardToRememberArgument;
}
The
@arg decorator maps
this.args values to local component properties. If a mapped argument has a value of
undefined,
@arg will return the local property's initializer value.
Here the value of
this.sortBy is the value of
this.args.sortBy, unless
this.args.sortBy is
undefined. If
undefined, the value of
this.sortBy will be
'id'.
@arg
sortBy = 'id';
Here the value of
this.id is the value of
this.args.id, unless
this.args.id is
undefined. If
undefined, the value of
this.id will be computed by the getter.
@arg
get id() {
return guidFor(this);
}
ember-arg-types uses the popular prop-types library for runtime type checking.
By importing type validators from prop-types, you can specify a type check parameter to
@arg:
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { arg, forbidExtraArgs } from 'ember-arg-types';
import { string } from 'prop-types';
@forbidExtraArgs
export default class CharacterComponent extends Component {
// `name` string arg that is required
@arg(string.isRequired)
name;
}
{{! @name should be a string, not a number }}
<Character @name={{123}} />
{{! @numHeart should be @hearts }}
<ExtendedCharacter @name='character' @numHeart={{3}} />
You can find more information on
prop-type validators here: Prop Type Usage Docs
If an argument value fails a validation check, an
Error will be thrown (in non-prod environments) by default. To disable throwing
Errors , update your
config/environment.js with the following:
'ember-arg-types': {
// Throw errors instead of logging (default is true)
throwErrors: false
}
Since component type checks are not typically performed in production, prop-types replaces the library with function shims for production builds, resulting in a smaller bundle size.
ember install ember-arg-types
// components/character.js
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { arg, forbidExtraArgs } from 'ember-arg-types';
import { func, number, oneOf, string } from 'prop-types';
import { guidFor } from '@ember/object/internals';
const tunics = ['green', 'red', 'blue'];
@forbidExtraArgs // Asserts only @arg arguments are provided
export default class CharacterComponent extends Component {
// `id` string arg with a getter default value
@arg(string)
get id() {
return guidFor(this);
}
// `name` string arg that is required
@arg(string.isRequired)
name;
// `title` arg with default value and no type check
@arg
title = 'hero';
// `tunic` arg with set of valid string values and a default
@arg(oneOf(tunics))
tunic = tunics[0];
// `hearts` number arg with default value
@arg(number)
hearts = 12;
// `level` number arg without default value
@arg(number)
level;
// `onClick` action (function) arg with noop default value
@arg(func)
onClick = () => null;
}
{{! components/character.hbs }}
{{! args are mapped to local properties, thus we use this.<argName> instead of @<argName> }}
<div class='character' role='button' {{on 'click' this.onClick}}>
<div class='id'>{{this.id}}</div>
<div class='name'>{{this.name}}</div>
<div class='title'>{{this.title}}</div>
<div class='tunic'>{{this.tunic}}</div>
<div class='hearts'>{{this.hearts}}</div>
<div class='level'>{{this.level}}</div>
</div>
<Character
@name='link'
@title='hero of time'
@level={{2}}
@onClick={{this.onClick}}
@heart={{5}}
{{! Should be '@hearts' will catch because of @forbidExtraArgs }}
/>
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.