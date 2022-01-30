Ember batches DOM updates and paints them after every run loop to prevent layout thrashing. Layout thrashing can prevent a faster First Meaningful Paint (FMP) because all the content of the page is painted at once.

As a way to mitigate the need to render all content at once regardless of its visual priority, some work done on the page like ads, analytics tracking, rendering non critical content, rendering content outside viewport etc. can be deferred to achieve a faster FMP. This work can be delayed to run after the FMP and achieve incremental rendering of the page.

This addon provides a way to defer work into different paint phases of the rendering process to get a faster FMP. It also helps to prioritize and coordinate when the paint happens for different parts of the page.

The documentation website contains more examples and API information.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.16 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-app-scheduler

Usage

The ember-app-scheduler addon connects its functionality via the application's router. By connecting to the router's routeWillChange / routeDidChange hooks ( willTransition / didTransition in Ember < 3.6), it ensures that the timing of its API is in sync with the application's timings.

To connect to your router, import setupRouter and reset from ember-app-scheduler and invoke them:

import EmberRouter from '@ember/routing/router' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; import { setupRouter, reset } from 'ember-app-scheduler' ; import config from './config/environment' ; export default class Router extends EmberRouter { location = config.locationType; rootURL = config.rootURL; @service router; constructor () { super (...arguments); setupRouter( this .router); } } Router.map( function ( ) { });

Note: There is a bug in Ember.js < 3.26 which may result in Uncaught RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded and you may need to use setupRouter(this) instead and deal with deprecation message until you are able to upgrade to 3.26. For more info see emberjs/ember.js#17791

You can then use one of the provided APIs to defer work.

whenRouteIdle

By deferring work until the route is idle (approximately after the first paint completes), we delay non-critical work. To do this, you can import and use the whenRouteIdle function. This is useful for scenarios like rendering ads, scheduling tracking work, rendering of popup overlays etc.

In most cases, the whenRouteIdle function is all you need to defer work, though ember-app-scheduler does expose other functions.

import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; import { whenRouteIdle } from 'ember-app-scheduler' ; export default class IdleRoute extends Route { activate() { super .activate(...arguments); whenRouteIdle().then( () => { }); } }

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.