openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-app-scheduler

by ember-app-scheduler
7.0.0 (see all)

An Ember addon to schedule work until after the initial render.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.7K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-app-scheduler

CI Build Ember Observer Score npm version Monthly Downloads from NPM Code Style: prettier

Ember batches DOM updates and paints them after every run loop to prevent layout thrashing. Layout thrashing can prevent a faster First Meaningful Paint (FMP) because all the content of the page is painted at once.

As a way to mitigate the need to render all content at once regardless of its visual priority, some work done on the page like ads, analytics tracking, rendering non critical content, rendering content outside viewport etc. can be deferred to achieve a faster FMP. This work can be delayed to run after the FMP and achieve incremental rendering of the page.

This addon provides a way to defer work into different paint phases of the rendering process to get a faster FMP. It also helps to prioritize and coordinate when the paint happens for different parts of the page.

The documentation website contains more examples and API information.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.16 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-app-scheduler

Usage

The ember-app-scheduler addon connects its functionality via the application's router. By connecting to the router's routeWillChange/routeDidChange hooks (willTransition/didTransition in Ember < 3.6), it ensures that the timing of its API is in sync with the application's timings.

To connect to your router, import setupRouter and reset from ember-app-scheduler and invoke them:

import EmberRouter from '@ember/routing/router';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { setupRouter, reset } from 'ember-app-scheduler';
import config from './config/environment';

export default class Router extends EmberRouter {
  location = config.locationType;
  rootURL = config.rootURL;

  @service router;

  constructor() {
    super(...arguments);

    setupRouter(this.router);
  }
}

Router.map(function() {
  // ...
});

Note: There is a bug in Ember.js < 3.26 which may result in Uncaught RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded and you may need to use setupRouter(this) instead and deal with deprecation message until you are able to upgrade to 3.26. For more info see emberjs/ember.js#17791

You can then use one of the provided APIs to defer work.

whenRouteIdle

By deferring work until the route is idle (approximately after the first paint completes), we delay non-critical work. To do this, you can import and use the whenRouteIdle function. This is useful for scenarios like rendering ads, scheduling tracking work, rendering of popup overlays etc.

In most cases, the whenRouteIdle function is all you need to defer work, though ember-app-scheduler does expose other functions.

import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { whenRouteIdle } from 'ember-app-scheduler';

export default class IdleRoute extends Route {
  activate() {
    super.activate(...arguments);

    whenRouteIdle().then(() => {
      // do non-critical work
    });
  }
}

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial