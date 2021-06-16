Use @apollo/client and GraphQL from your Ember app.
This addon is battle tested: it has been used to build several large apps. As such, we've solved real-world problems such as reliable testing and preventing resource leaks by unsubscribing from watch queries.
ember install ember-apollo-client
This should also automatically install
ember-fetch and
graphql.
Install the Apollo Client Developer tools for Chrome for a great GraphQL developer experience!
For compatibility with Ember versions below 3.4, use version 1.x. For compatibility with Apollo Client v1 or v2, use version 1.x or 2.x of this addon.
In your app's
config/environment.js, configure the URL for the GraphQL API.
let ENV = {
...
apollo: {
apiURL: 'https://test.example/graphql',
// Optionally, set the credentials property of the Fetch Request interface
// to control when a cookie is sent:
// requestCredentials: 'same-origin', // other choices: 'include', 'omit'
},
...
}
Additional configuration of the ApolloClient can be done by extending the Apollo
service and overriding the
clientOptions property. See the
Apollo Service API for more info.
In your app's
ember-cli-build.js, you can set build time options for broccoli-graphql-filter to keep or remove file extensions in
.graphql files.
module.exports = function(defaults) {
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
emberApolloClient: {
keepGraphqlFileExtension: false
}
});
return app.toTree();
};
keepGraphqlFileExtension = true, defaults to
true – If
false, creates files called
my-query.js instead of
my-query.graphql.js, so that you can import them as
./my-query instead of
./my-query.graphql.
Example:
import myQuery from 'my-app/queries/my-query.graphql';
This addon uses ember-auto-import to import dependencies.
This addon does not exposes any dependencies directly to your application, so if you desire any additional graphql or apollo dependencies, install them with npm/yarn and import as desired.
Here are some useful packages:
Make sure to use ember-auto-import in your application to import these additional packages.
This addon has a peer dependency of:
GraphQL queries should be placed in external files, which are automatically made available for import:
app/gql/queries/human.graphql
query human($id: String!) {
human(id: $id) {
name
}
}
You can also use the
graphql-tag package to write your queries within your
JS file:
import gql from "graphql-tag";
const query = gql`
query human($id: String!) {
human(id: $id) {
name
}
}
`;
Note: Inline queries like the one above are compiled at runtime. This is both slower than external files (which are precompiled) and involves shipping extra dependencies in your vendor.js. For the time being, we recommend using external files for your queries.
If you are looking for an opportunity to contribute, enabling precompilation of inline queries would be a fantastic feature to work on.
Within your routes, you can query for data using the
queryManager
computed macro and
watchQuery:
app/routes/some-route.js
import Route from "@ember/routing/route";
import { queryManager } from "ember-apollo-client";
import query from "my-app/gql/queries/human.graphql";
export default Route.extend({
apollo: queryManager(),
model(params) {
let variables = { id: params.id };
return this.apollo.watchQuery({ query, variables }, "human");
}
});
This performs a
watchQuery on the ApolloClient. The resulting object is a POJO.
If a subsequent query (such as a mutation) happens to fetch the same data while this query's subscription is still active, the object will immediately receive the latest attributes (just like ember-data).
Please note that when using
watchQuery, you must
unsubscribe when you're done with the query data. You should
only have to worry about this if you're using the Apollo
service directly. If you use the
queryManager computed macro in your routes, or in your data-loading
components or class that extend
Ember.Object, all active watch queries are tracked and unsubscribed when the route is exited or the component and Ember.Object is destroyed.
You can instead use
query if you just want a single query with a POJO
response and no watch updates.
If you need to access the Apollo Client ObservableQuery,
such as for pagination, you can retrieve it from a
watchQuery result using
getObservable:
import Route from "@ember/routing/route";
import { getObservable, queryManager} from "ember-apollo-client";
export default Route.extend({
apollo: queryManager(),
model() {
let result = this.apollo.watchQuery(...);
let observable = getObservable(result);
observable.fetchMore(...) // utilize the ObservableQuery
...
}
});
See the detailed query manager docs for more details on usage, or the Apollo service API if you need to use the service directly.
GQL Subscriptions allow a client to subscribe to specific queries they are interested in tracking. The syntax for doing this is similar to
query /
watchQuery, but there are a few main differences:
subscription (versus a
query or
mutation)
link accordingly
app/gql/subscriptions/new-human.graphql
subscription {
newHuman() {
name
}
}
app/routes/some-route.js
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { queryManager } from 'ember-apollo-client';
import query from 'app/gql/subscriptions/new-human';
import { addListener, removeListener } from '@ember/object/events';
const handleEvent = event => alert(`${event.name} was just born!`);
export default Route.extend({
apollo: queryManager(),
model() {
return this.get('apollo').subscribe({ query }, 'human');
},
setupController(controller, model) {
addListener(model, 'event', handleEvent);
},
resetController(controller, isExiting, transition) {
if (isExiting) {
removeListener(controller.model, 'event', handleEvent);
}
}
});
The big advantage of using the
queryManager is that when you navigate away from this route, all subscriptions created will be terminated. That said, if you want to manually unsubscribe (or are not using the
queryManager)
subscription.unsubscribe() will do the trick.
Enabling Websockets
While this library should work w/ any back-end implementation, here's an example with Authenticated Phoenix + Absinthe:
my-app/services/apollo.js
import ApolloService from 'ember-apollo-client/services/apollo';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { Socket } from 'phoenix';
import { createAbsintheSocketLink } from '@absinthe/socket-apollo-link';
import AbsintheSocket from '@absinthe/socket';
class OverriddenApollo extends ApolloService {
@service
session;
link() {
const socket = new Socket("ws://socket-url", {
params: { token: this.get('session.token') },
});
const absintheSocket = AbsintheSocket.create(socket);
return createAbsintheSocketLink(absintheSocket);
}
}
Note: This will switch all gql communication to use websockets versus
http.
If you want to conditionally use websockets for only subscriptions (a common pattern)
this is where Apollo Link Composition comes in.
Specifically, the
split function is what we're after (note we are using
apollo-utilities, a helpful
npm package):
my-app/services/apollo.js
import ApolloService from 'ember-apollo-client/services/apollo';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { Socket } from 'phoenix';
import { split } from '@apollo/client';
import { getMainDefinition } from '@apollo/client/utilities';
import { createAbsintheSocketLink } from '@absinthe/socket-apollo-link';
import AbsintheSocket from '@absinthe/socket';
class OverriddenApollo extends ApolloService {
@service
session;
link() {
let httpLink = super.link();
const socket = new Socket("ws://socket-url", {
params: { token: this.get('session.token') },
});
const socketLink = createAbsintheSocketLink(AbsintheSocket.create(socket));
return split(
({ query }) => {
const { kind, operation } = getMainDefinition(query);
return kind === 'OperationDefinition' && operation === 'subscription';
},
socketLink,
httpLink
);
}
}
Note: You will need to add the following dependencies to your project:
yarn add -D @apollo/client
yarn add -D @absinthe/socket
yarn add -D @absinthe/socket-apollo-link
You can perform a mutation using the
mutate method. You can also use GraphQL
fragments in your queries. This is especially useful if you want to ensure that
you refetch the same attributes in a subsequent query or mutation involving the
same model(s).
The following example shows both mutations and fragments in action:
app/gql/fragments/review-fragment.graphql
fragment ReviewFragment on Human {
stars
commentary
}
app/gql/mutations/create-review.graphql
#import ReviewFragment from 'my-app/gql/fragments/review-fragment.graphql'
mutation createReview($ep: Episode!, $review: ReviewInput!) {
createReview(episode: $ep, review: $review) {
review {
...ReviewFragment
}
}
}
app/routes/my-route.js
import Route from "@ember/routing/route";
import { inject as service } from "@ember/service";
import mutation from "my-app/gql/mutations/create-review.graphql";
export default Route.extend({
apollo: service(),
actions: {
createReview(ep, review) {
let variables = { ep, review };
return this.get("apollo").mutate({ mutation, variables }, "review");
}
}
});
watchQuery(options, resultKey): This calls the
ApolloClient.watchQuery method. It returns a promise that
resolves with a POJO. That object will be updated whenever the
watchQuery subscription resolves with new data. As before, the
resultKey
can be used to resolve beneath the root.
The query manager will automatically unsubscribe from this object.
subscribe(options, resultKey): This calls the
ApolloClient.subscribe method. It returns a promise that
resolves with an
EmberApolloSubscription. You can use this object in a few ways to keep
track of your subscription:
//import { addListener, removeListener } from '@ember/object/events';
const result = await this.apollo.subscribe(
{
subscription: mySubscription,
}
);
const handleEvent = event => {
console.log('event received', event)
};
// Add listener to new data
addListener(result, 'event', handleEvent);
// Remove the listener from new data
removeListener(result, 'event', handleEvent);
As before, the
resultKey can be used to resolve beneath the root.
The query manager will automatically unsubscribe from this object. If you want to manually
unsubscribe, you can do so with
emberApolloSubscription.apolloUnsubscribe();
query(options, resultKey): This calls the
ApolloClient.query
method. It returns a promise that resolves with the raw POJO data that the
query returns. If you provide a
resultKey, the resolved data is grabbed from
that key in the result.
mutate(options, resultKey): This calls the
ApolloClient.mutate
method. It returns a promise that resolves with the raw POJO data that the
mutation returns. As with the query methods, the
resultKey can be used to
resolve beneath the root.
You should not need to use the Apollo service directly for most regular
usage, instead utilizing the
queryManager computed macro. However, you will probably need to customize options on the
apollo service, and might need to query it directly for some use cases (such as
loading data from a service rather than a route or component).
The
apollo service has the following public API:
clientOptions: This function should return the options hash that
will be passed to the
ApolloClient constructor. You can
override this function to configure the client this service uses:
class OverriddenApolloService extends ApolloService {
clientOptions() {
return {
link: this.link(),
cache: this.cache(),
};
}
}
link: This function provides a list of middlewares and afterwares to the Apollo Link the interface for fetching and modifying control flow of GraphQL requests. To create your middlewares/afterwares:
link() {
let httpLink = super.link()
// Middleware
let authMiddleware = setContext(async(request, context) => {
if (!token) {
token = await localStorage.getItem('token') || null;
}
Object.assign(context.headers, {
headers: {
authorization: token
}
});
return context;
});
// Afterware
const resetToken = onError(({ networkError }) => {
if (networkError && networkError.statusCode === 401) {
// remove cached token on 401 from the server
token = undefined;
}
});
const authFlowLink = authMiddleware.concat(resetToken);
return authFlowLink.concat(httpLink);
}
Example with ember-simple-auth:
import ApolloService from 'ember-apollo-client/services/apollo';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { setContext } from '@apollo/client/link/context';
import { Promise } from 'rsvp';
class OverriddenApollo extends ApolloService {
@service
session;
link() {
let httpLink = super.link();
let authLink = setContext((request, context) => {
return this._runAuthorize(request, context);
});
return authLink.concat(httpLink);
}
_runAuthorize() {
if (!this.get('session.isAuthenticated')) {
return {};
}
return new Promise(success => {
let headers = {};
let token = this.get('session.data.authenticated.token');
headers['Authorization'] = `Bearer ${token}`;
success({ headers });
});
}
}
Note: You will need to add the following dependencies to your project:
yarn add -D @apollo/client
watchQuery(options, resultKey): This calls the
ApolloClient.watchQuery method. It returns a promise that
resolves with a POJO. That object will be updated whenever the
watchQuery subscription resolves with new data. As before, the
resultKey can be used to resolve beneath the root.
When using this method, it is important to unsubscribe from the query when you're done with it.
query(options, resultKey): This calls the
ApolloClient.query
method. It returns a promise that resolves with the raw POJO data that the
query returns. If you provide a
resultKey, the resolved data is grabbed from
that key in the result.
mutate(options, resultKey): This calls the
ApolloClient.mutate
method. It returns a promise that resolves with the raw POJO data that the
mutation returns. As with the query methods, the
resultKey can be used to
resolve beneath the root.
Apollo Client's
watchQuery will continue to update the query with new data
whenever the store is updated with new data about the resolved objects. This
happens until you explicitly unsubscribe from it.
In
ember-apollo-client, most unsubscriptions are handled automatically by the
queryManager computed macro, so long as you use it.
If you're fetching data elsewhere, such as in an Ember Service, or if you use
the Apollo service directly, you are responsible for unsubscribing from
watchQuery results when you're done with them, you can use
unsubscribe:
import Service from "@ember/service";
import { unsubscribe } from "ember-apollo-client";
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default Service.extend( {
apollo: service(),
result: null,
init() {
this._super(...arguments);
this.result = this.apollo.watchQuery(...);
},
willDestroy() {
unsubscribe(this.result)
}
});
The
queryManager computed macro can be used as a decorator when using Ember v3.10.0 or above.
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { queryManager } from 'ember-apollo-client'
import query from 'my-app/gql/queries/human.graphql';
export default class MyAwesomeRoute extends Route {
@queryManager apollo;
model({ id }) {
let variables = { id };
return this.apollo.watchQuery({ query, variables });
}
}
The
queryManager computed macro can accept an options hash with the name of the service to use as apollo.
If your application has a custom apollo service or multiple apollo services that extends from
ember-apollo-client/services/apollo, you can use this option to specify which apollo service to use.
// imports ...
export default class MyAwesomeRoute extends Route {
@queryManager({ service: 'my-custom-apollo-service' }) apollo;
// ...
}
Ember Apollo Client works with FastBoot out of the box as long that SSR is enabled. In order to enable SSR, define it on apollo service:
Example:
class OverriddenApolloService extends ApolloService {
clientOptions() {
const opts = super.clientOptions();
return {...opts, ssrMode: true };
}
}
Since you only want to fetch each query result once, pass the
ssrMode: true option to the Apollo Client constructor to avoid repeated force-fetching.
If you want to intentionally skip a query during SSR, you can pass
ssr: false in the query options. Typically, this will mean the component will get rendered in its loading state on the server. For example:
actions: {
refetchModel() {
this.get('apollo').query({
query,
variables,
// Don't run this query on the server
ssr: false
});
}
}
When using TypeScript (with ember-cli-typescript in your Ember app) you will quickly run into an error like:
Cannot find module './users.graphql'.
This error happens when you import a
*.graphql file, e.g.
import query from './users.graphql';.
The quick solution is to use
// @ts-ignore, but that is only a patch for the one place you've used the import.
To define basic types for those imports, you need to add the following to
types/global.d.ts:
// Apollo GraphQL imports
declare module '*.graphql' {
const doc: import('graphql').DocumentNode;
export default doc;
}
Note: The
graphql module above is included when you
ember install ember-apollo-client.
This addon is test-ready! All promises from the apollo service are tracked with
Ember.Test.registerWaiter, so your tests should be completely deterministic.
The dummy app contains example routes for mutations and queries:
The tests also contain a sample Star Wars GraphQL schema with an pretender setup for mock data.
git clone https://github.com/ember-graphql/ember-apollo-client this repository
cd ember-apollo-client
yarn install
yarn run lint:hbs
yarn run lint:js
yarn run lint:js --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
