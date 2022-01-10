Trigger "remote" actions on ember-data resources that don't fit into typical CRUD RESTful API design.
For example, if you have restful API endpoints like
GET /fruits
POST /fruits
GET /fruits/123
PUT /fruits/123
DELETE /fruits/123
What happens if you want to consume API endpoints like these:
PUT /fruits/123/ripen
GET /fruits/citrus
Example Rails API routes:
config/routes.rb
Rails.application.routes.draw do
resources :fruits do
member do
put 'ripen' to: 'fruits#ripen'
end
collection do
get 'citrus' to: 'fruits#citrus_index'
end
end
end
This is not immediately intuitive with ember-data, and these kinds of API endpoints can be found in widely-used RESTful APIs. This library aims to make it easy.
# ember-cli >= 0.2.3
ember install ember-api-actions
# ember-cli < 0.2.3
ember install:addon ember-api-actions
You can then add these "actions" (not to be confused with client-side ember.js actions) to your ember-data model
app/models/fruit.js
import DS from 'ember-data';
import { memberAction, collectionAction } from 'ember-api-actions';
const { attr } = DS;
export default DS.Model.extend({
name: attr('string'),
// /fruits/123/ripen
ripen: memberAction({ path: 'ripen' }),
// /fruits/citrus
getAllCitrus: collectionAction({
path: 'citrus',
type: 'post', // HTTP POST request
urlType: 'findRecord' // Base of the URL that's generated for the action
})
});
you can then call these functions, and they will initiate API requests and return you the promise
// Pass data in, it will be sent in the POST or PUT request payload
myRecord.ripen({ someData: 'abc' }).then(response => {
// do something when the API returns a response
});
Use
before and
after hooks to customize the request and response. The hooks are available for both member actions and collection actions.
Before
Say you'd like to use ember-data to serialize your model, passing in only some, additional specific changes. You can do that like so:
eat: memberAction({
path: 'eat',
before(attributes) {
let payload = this.serialize();
payload.data.attributes = assign(payload.data.attributes, attributes);
return payload;
}
})
// Call it like this:
model.eat({ is_eaten: true });
// JSON API request payload would look something like:
{ data: { id: '1', type: 'fruit', attributes: { name: 'apple', is_eaten: true } } }
After
The after hook receives the response payload as an argument.
eat: memberAction({
path: 'eat',
after(response) {
console.log(`Received response for model ${response.data.id}`);
}
});
SerializeAndPush
You can use the
after hook to push into the store. We've included a helper called
serializeAndPush to do this.
import DS from 'ember-data';
import { memberAction, serializeAndPush } from 'ember-api-actions';
export default DS.Model.extend({
eat: memberAction({
path: 'eat',
after: serializeAndPush
});
Warning this implemention only works for JSON API, but it should be easy to write your own
after hook to handle your use case. Have a look at the implementation of
serializeAndPush for an example.
ember-api-actions generates URLs and ajax configuration via ember-data adapters. It will identify the appropriate adapter, and call the
buildURL and
ajaxOptions methods to send a JSON request similar to way conventional ember-data usage works.
Customizing your adapter should customize requests sent out via this library, along with any other ember-data requests.
ember-api-actions uses the following methods on DS.Adapter
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember serve
npm test (Runs
ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
Make sure to set
ALLOW_DEPRECATIONS=true or the tests will raise
errors on deprecation
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.