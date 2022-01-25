A widget useful for slowing down and debugging Ember Animated animations.
Note: This addon supports Ember.js 3.4 or above however you would need
ember-animated v0.9.0 to support Ember.js v3.9 or below.
ember install ember-animated-tools
Add the slideable widget:
<AnimatedTools />
Or add it, but keep it hidden until a hotkey reveals it:
<AnimatedTools @hideUntilKeys="Ctrl-Shift-KeyA" />
Or if you want to use the lower-level pieces, you can directly place the
<MotionIndicator /> or
<TimeControl /> components wherever you like.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.