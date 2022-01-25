openbase logo
ember-animated-tools

by ember-animation
0.4.2

Helper tools for developing ember-animated motions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Ember Animated Tools

A widget useful for slowing down and debugging Ember Animated animations.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.4 or above
  • Ember CLI v3.4 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above

Note: This addon supports Ember.js 3.4 or above however you would need ember-animated v0.9.0 to support Ember.js v3.9 or below.

Installation

ember install ember-animated-tools

Usage

Add the slideable widget:

<AnimatedTools />

Or add it, but keep it hidden until a hotkey reveals it:

<AnimatedTools @hideUntilKeys="Ctrl-Shift-KeyA" />

Or if you want to use the lower-level pieces, you can directly place the <MotionIndicator /> or <TimeControl /> components wherever you like.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

