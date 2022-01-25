A widget useful for slowing down and debugging Ember Animated animations.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.4 or above

Ember CLI v3.4 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Note: This addon supports Ember.js 3.4 or above however you would need ember-animated v0.9.0 to support Ember.js v3.9 or below.

Installation

ember install ember-animated-tools

Usage

Add the slideable widget:

< AnimatedTools />

Or add it, but keep it hidden until a hotkey reveals it:

< AnimatedTools @ hideUntilKeys = "Ctrl-Shift-KeyA" />

Or if you want to use the lower-level pieces, you can directly place the <MotionIndicator /> or <TimeControl /> components wherever you like.

