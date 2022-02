Ember Animated

This library is intended to become a robust foundation for animation in Ember.

Interactive docs are at https://ember-animation.github.io/ember-animated/

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.12 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-animated

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.