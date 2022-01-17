Installation

ember install ember-anchor

Recommended Use

The easiest way to use ember-anchor is to setup a controller with a queryParam, and bind it to the {{ember-anchor}} component.

Add this component to the template corresponding to the controller or route where your queryParams may live, passing in the queryParam to be used as your "anchor" param, to the component as property a .

{{ember-anchor a=anc}}

On your controller, add a mixin that allows us to use a queryParam like a #hash.

import Ember from 'ember' ; import ControllerSupport from 'ember-anchor/mixins/controller-support' ; export default Ember.Controller.extend(ControllerSupport, { queryParams : [ 'anc' ], anc : 'first' });

Now you may build links with a queryParam, and add "anchors" to arbitrary elements in the page, which can be scrolled to.

{{link-to 'Go to First' 'index' (query-params anc='first') }} {{link-to 'Go to Second' 'index' (query-params anc='second') }} {{link-to 'Go to Third' 'index' (query-params anc='third') }} < h5 data-anchor = 'first' > </ h5 > < h5 data-anchor = 'second' > </ h5 > < h5 data-anchor = 'third' > </ h5 >

Legacy Use (With Ember.View)

And on your view, add a mixin that scrolls the page to the appropriate position, based on a queryParam, and in response to queryParam changes

import Ember from 'ember' ; import ViewSupport from 'ember-anchor/mixins/view-support' ; export default Ember.View.extend(ViewSupport, { });

Build links in the same way as described above

Advanced Configuration

One View

You can customize the queryParam used for anchors on a single view, by overriding the anchorQueryParam property on both the controller and view

import Ember from 'ember' ; import ControllerSupport from 'ember-anchor/mixins/controller-support' ; export default Ember.Controller.extend(ControllerSupport, { anchorQueryParam : 'custom' , queryParams : [ 'custom' ], custom : 'first' });

import Ember from 'ember' ; import ViewSupport from 'ember-anchor/mixins/view-support' ; export default Ember.View.extend(ViewSupport, { anchorQueryParam : 'custom' });

You should then build your links, and add your data-* attributes as follows

{{link-to 'Go to First' 'index' (query-params custom='first') }} < h5 data-custom = 'first' > </ h5 >

Application Wide

If you wish to use a different queryParam other than anchor , as the application-wide default you can configure this addon as follows

app/configure/environment.js

var ENV = { ... emberAnchor: { anchorQueryParam : 'a' }, ... }; ... return ENV;

You should then build your links, and add your data-* attributes as follows

{{link-to 'Go to First' 'index' (query-params a='first') }} < h5 data-a = 'first' > </ h5 >

Installation

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.