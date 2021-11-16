Service for making AJAX requests in Ember applications.
If you're just starting out, you already have
ember-ajax installed! However, if it's missing from your
package.json, you can add it by doing:
ember install ember-ajax
To use the ajax service, inject the
ajax service into your route or component.
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Route.extend({
ajax: Ember.inject.service(),
model() {
return this.get('ajax').request('/posts');
}
});
The AJAX service provides methods to be used to make AJAX requests, similar to
the way that you would use
jQuery.ajax. In fact,
ember-ajax is a wrapper
around jQuery's method, and can be configured in much the same way.
In general, you will use the
request(url, options) method, where
url is the
destination of the request and
options is a configuration hash for
jQuery.ajax.
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
ajax: Ember.inject.service(),
actions: {
sendRequest() {
return this.get('ajax').request('/posts', {
method: 'POST',
data: {
foo: 'bar'
}
});
}
}
});
In this example,
this.get('ajax').request() will return a promise with the
result of the request. Your handler code inside
.then or
.catch will
automatically be wrapped in an Ember run loop for maximum compatibility with
Ember, right out of the box.
You can skip setting the
method or
type keys in your
options object when
calling
request(url, options) by instead calling
post(url, options),
put(url, options),
patch(url, options) or
del(url, options).
post('/posts', { data: { title: 'Ember' } }); // Makes a POST request to /posts
put('/posts/1', { data: { title: 'Ember' } }); // Makes a PUT request to /posts/1
patch('/posts/1', { data: { title: 'Ember' } }); // Makes a PATCH request to /posts/1
del('/posts/1'); // Makes a DELETE request to /posts/1
ember-ajax allows you to specify headers to be used with a request. This is
especially helpful when you have a session service that provides an auth token
that you have to include with the requests to authorize your requests.
To include custom headers to be used with your requests, you can specify
headers hash on the
Ajax Service.
// app/services/ajax.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import AjaxService from 'ember-ajax/services/ajax';
export default AjaxService.extend({
session: Ember.inject.service(),
headers: Ember.computed('session.authToken', {
get() {
let headers = {};
const authToken = this.get('session.authToken');
if (authToken) {
headers['auth-token'] = authToken;
}
return headers;
}
})
});
Headers by default are only passed if the hosts match, or the request is a relative path.
You can overwrite this behavior by either passing a host in with the request, setting the
host for the ajax service, or by setting an array of
trustedHosts that can be either
an array of strings or regexes.
// app/services/ajax.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import AjaxService from 'ember-ajax/services/ajax';
export default AjaxService.extend({
trustedHosts: [/\.example\./, 'foo.bar.com']
});
The
namespace property can be used to prefix requests with a specific url namespace.
// app/services/ajax.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import AjaxService from 'ember-ajax/services/ajax';
export default AjaxService.extend({
namespace: '/api/v1'
});
request('/users/me') would now target
/api/v1/users/me
If you need to override the namespace for a custom request, use the
namespace as an option to the request methods.
// GET /api/legacy/users/me
request('/users/me', { namespace: '/api/legacy' });
ember-ajax allows you to specify a host to be used with a request. This is
especially helpful so you don't have to continually pass in the host along
with the path, makes
request() a bit cleaner.
To include a custom host to be used with your requests, you can specify
host
property on the
Ajax Service.
// app/services/ajax.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import AjaxService from 'ember-ajax/services/ajax';
export default AjaxService.extend({
host: 'http://api.example.com'
});
That allows you to only have to make a call to
request() as such:
// GET http://api.example.com/users/me
request('/users/me');
ember-ajax allows you to specify a default Content-Type header to be used with a request.
To include a custom Content-Type you can specify
contentType property on the
Ajax Service.
// app/services/ajax.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import AjaxService from 'ember-ajax/services/ajax';
export default AjaxService.extend({
contentType: 'application/json; charset=utf-8'
});
You can also override the Content-Type per
request with the
options parameter.
Some APIs respond with status code 200, even though an error has occurred and
provide a status code in the payload. With the service, you can easily account
for this behaviour by overwriting the
isSuccess method.
// app/services/ajax.js
import AjaxService from 'ember-ajax/services/ajax';
export default AjaxService.extend({
isSuccess(status, headers, payload) {
let isSuccess = this._super(...arguments);
if (isSuccess && payload.status) {
// when status === 200 and payload has status property,
// check that payload.status is also considered a success request
return this._super(payload.status);
}
return isSuccess;
}
});
ember-ajax provides built in error classes that you can use to check the error
that was returned by the response. This allows you to restrict determination of
error result to the service instead of sprinkling it around your code.
ember-ajax has built-in error types that will be returned from the service in the event of an error:
BadRequestError (400)
UnauthorizedError(401)
ForbiddenError(403)
NotFoundError (404)
InvalidError(422)
ServerError (5XX)
AbortError
TimeoutError
All of the above errors are subtypes of
AjaxError.
ember-ajax comes with helper functions for matching response errors to their respective
ember-ajax error type. Each of the errors listed above has a corresponding
is* function (e.g.,
isBadRequestError).
Use of these functions is strongly encouraged to help eliminate the need for boilerplate error detection code.
import Ember from 'ember';
import {
isAjaxError,
isNotFoundError,
isForbiddenError
} from 'ember-ajax/errors';
export default Ember.Route.extend({
ajax: Ember.inject.service(),
model() {
const ajax = this.get('ajax');
return ajax.request('/user/doesnotexist').catch(function(error) {
if (isNotFoundError(error)) {
// handle 404 errors here
return;
}
if (isForbiddenError(error)) {
// handle 403 errors here
return;
}
if (isAjaxError(error)) {
// handle all other AjaxErrors here
return;
}
// other errors are handled elsewhere
throw error;
});
}
});
If your errors aren't standard, the helper function for that error type can be used as the base to build your custom detection function.
If you need to access the json response of a request that failed, you can use the
raw method instead of
request.
this.get('ajax')
.raw(url, options)
.then(({ response }) => this.handleSuccess(response))
.catch(({ response, jqXHR, payload }) => this.handleError(response));
Note that in this use case there's no access to the error object. You can inspect the
jqXHR object for additional information about the failed request. In particular
jqXHR.status returns the relevant HTTP error code.
Ember AJAX provides a mixin that can be used in an Ember Data Adapter to avoid the networking code provided by Ember Data and rely on Ember AJAX instead. This serves as a first step toward true integration of Ember AJAX into Ember Data.
To use the mixin, you can include the mixin into an Adapter, like so:
// app/adapters/application.js
import DS from 'ember-data';
import AjaxServiceSupport from 'ember-ajax/mixins/ajax-support';
export default DS.JSONAPIAdapter.extend(AjaxServiceSupport);
That's all the configuration required! If you want to customize the adapter, such as using an alternative AJAX service (like one you extended yourself), hooks to do so are provided; check out the mixin's implementation for details.
Note that instead of using the Ember Data error checking code in your application, you should use the ones provided by Ember AJAX.
If you aren't using Ember Data and do not have access to services, you can import the ajax utility like so:
import request from 'ember-ajax/request';
export default function someUtility(url) {
var options = {
// request options
};
return request(url, options).then(response => {
// `response` is the data from the server
return response;
});
}
Which will have the same API as the
ajax service. If you want the raw jQuery XHR object
then you can use the
raw method instead:
import raw from 'ember-ajax/raw';
export default function someOtherUtility(url) {
var options = {
// raw options
};
return raw(url, options).then(result => {
// `result` is an object containing `response` and `jqXHR`, among other items
return result;
});
}
This information is only relevant if you're looking to contribute to
ember-ajax.
git clone this repository
npm install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.