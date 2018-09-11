Ember Admin

ember-admin is built and maintained by DockYard, contact us for expert Ember.js consulting.

About

Automatically discover your models and interact with all model data in a simple CRUD interface. Great for a drop-in starter admin backend.

EmberAdmin uses its own data store so as not to pull in data it shouldn't into your regular data store.

EmberData is currently a requirement.

Install

npm install ember-admin --save-dev

Usage

Add the admin routes to your router.js

import adminRouter from 'ember-admin/router' ; Router.map( function ( ) { adminRouter( this ); });

Start your ember-cli project and navigate to /admin .

Restricting Access

By default EmberAdmin is unrestricted. If you'd like to restrict access you should override the admin route app/routes/admin.js

import Ember from 'ember' ; import EmberAdminRouteAdmin from 'ember-admin/routes/admin' ; export default EmberAdminRouteAdmin.extend({ });

Now you can extend the Route to behave however you'd like.

Note: you should always take care to ensure that your backend API used by EmberAdmin is properly restricted to authorized users.

Backend

EmberAdmin expects as a default to access all of your models under an admin/ namespaced API. EmberAdmin will take the adapter for your model and append admin to the current namespace. So if your Dog model's URL is typically: /api/dogs EmberAdmin will try /api/admin/dogs . You will need to provide the following backend API endpoints:

[GET] /admin/:model

[POST] /admin/:model

[PUT] /admin/:model/:id

[DELETE] /admin/:model/:id

Customizing

Templates

By default EmberAdmin will serve up its own templates that are pretty generic. You can override the following template paths:

app/templates/admin.hbs - landing page for admin interface

- landing page for admin interface app/templates/admin/index/default.hbs - lists all records for a given model

- lists all records for a given model app/templates/admin/edit/default.hbs - edit form for a given record

- edit form for a given record app/templates/admin/new/default.hbs - form for creating a new record

The above templates will apply to all models. If you want to have forms that apply to a specific model for more in-depth customization you override:

app/templates/admin/index/:model.hbs - lists all records for the given model

- lists all records for the given model app/templates/admin/edit/:model.hbs - edit form for the given model

- edit form for the given model app/templates/admin/new/:model.hbs - form for creating a new record

Just replace :model with the name of your model. EmberAdmin will always attempt to resolve a model-specific template before rendering the more generic one.

Namespace

If you want to access your models under a different namespace override app/services/admin.js in the following way:

import Ember from 'ember' ; import EmberAdminServiceAdmin from 'ember-admin/services/admin' ; export default EmberAdminServiceAdmin.extend({ namespace : 'custom' });

So if your Dog model's URL is typically: /api/dogs EmberAdmin will now try /api/custom/dogs .

Including / Excluding Models

All models available to Ember Data will be included by default. But you may not want to give access to all models. You can control this behavior with the Admin Service object. You will need to override app/services/admin.js

import Ember from 'ember' ; import EmberAdminServiceAdmin from 'ember-admin/services/admin' ; export default EmberAdminServiceAdmin.extend({ includedModels : null , excludedModels : null });

If you set includedModels to an array like ['person', 'project'] then only the Person and Project models will be available to the admin interface.

If you set excludedModels to an array like ['person'] then every model except Person will be available to the admin interface.

You can mix includedModels and excludedModels :

includedModels: [ 'person' , 'project' ], excludedModels : [ 'person' ]

This configuration means that only the Project model will be available.

Including / Excluding Columns

All columns defined are included by default. But you may not want to allow all columns to be listed on the index, or part of the form. Or, you may want to use non DS.attr properties. To define the specific columns to include or exclude for a given model you need to override the Admin Service object from the previous section, and modify the following:

includedColumns: { 'person' : [ 'name' , 'age' ] }, excludedColumns : { 'project' : [ 'dateCreated' ] }

includedColumns and excludedColumns are objects who's keys should map to the model name. Each key's values are a collection of values that should match properties.

The record index table will always have the id property available. And the record edit/create forms will never have the id property editable.

Plugins

Plugins can take many forms but the general idea is that they will extend the default behavior of ember-admin . Below is a list to choose from.

Authors

We are very thankful for the many contributors

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning

Want to help?

Please do! We are always looking to improve this gem. Please see our Contribution Guidelines on how to properly submit issues and pull requests.

Legal

DockYard, Inc © 2014

@dockyard

Licensed under the MIT license