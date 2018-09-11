ember-admin is built and maintained by DockYard, contact us for expert Ember.js consulting.
Automatically discover your models and interact with all model data in a simple CRUD interface. Great for a drop-in starter admin backend.
EmberAdmin uses its own data store so as not to pull in data it shouldn't into your regular data store.
EmberData is currently a requirement.
npm install ember-admin --save-dev
Add the admin routes to your
router.js
import adminRouter from 'ember-admin/router';
Router.map(function() {
adminRouter(this);
});
Start your ember-cli project and navigate to
/admin.
By default EmberAdmin is unrestricted. If you'd like to restrict access
you should override the
admin route
app/routes/admin.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import EmberAdminRouteAdmin from 'ember-admin/routes/admin';
export default EmberAdminRouteAdmin.extend({
});
Now you can extend the Route to behave however you'd like.
Note: you should always take care to ensure that your backend API used by EmberAdmin is properly restricted to authorized users.
EmberAdmin expects as a default to access all of your models under an
admin/
namespaced API. EmberAdmin will take the adapter for your model and
append
admin to the current namespace. So if your
Dog model's URL is typically:
/api/dogs EmberAdmin will try
/api/admin/dogs. You will need to
provide the following backend API endpoints:
[GET] /admin/:model
[POST] /admin/:model
[PUT] /admin/:model/:id
[DELETE] /admin/:model/:id
By default EmberAdmin will serve up its own templates that are pretty generic. You can override the following template paths:
app/templates/admin.hbs - landing page for admin interface
app/templates/admin/index/default.hbs - lists all records for a
given model
app/templates/admin/edit/default.hbs - edit form for a given record
app/templates/admin/new/default.hbs - form for creating a new record
The above templates will apply to all models. If you want to have forms that apply to a specific model for more in-depth customization you override:
app/templates/admin/index/:model.hbs - lists all records for the
given model
app/templates/admin/edit/:model.hbs - edit form for the given model
app/templates/admin/new/:model.hbs - form for creating a new record
Just replace
:model with the name of your model. EmberAdmin will
always attempt to resolve a model-specific template before rendering the
more generic one.
If you want to access your models under a different namespace
override
app/services/admin.js in the following way:
import Ember from 'ember';
import EmberAdminServiceAdmin from 'ember-admin/services/admin';
export default EmberAdminServiceAdmin.extend({
namespace: 'custom'
});
So if your
Dog model's URL is typically:
/api/dogs EmberAdmin will now try
/api/custom/dogs.
All models available to Ember Data will be included by default. But you
may not want to give access to all models. You can control this behavior
with the Admin Service object. You will need to override
app/services/admin.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import EmberAdminServiceAdmin from 'ember-admin/services/admin';
export default EmberAdminServiceAdmin.extend({
includedModels: null,
excludedModels: null
});
If you set
includedModels to an array like
['person', 'project']
then only the
Person and
Project models will be available to the
admin interface.
If you set
excludedModels to an array like
['person'] then every
model except
Person will be available to the admin interface.
You can mix
includedModels and
excludedModels:
includedModels: ['person', 'project'],
excludedModels: ['person']
This configuration means that only the
Project model will be
available.
All columns defined are included by default. But you may not want to
allow all columns to be listed on the index, or part of the form. Or,
you may want to use non
DS.attr properties. To define the specific
columns to include or exclude for a given model you need to override the
Admin Service object from the previous section, and modify the
following:
includedColumns: {
'person': ['name', 'age']
},
excludedColumns: {
'project': ['dateCreated']
}
includedColumns and
excludedColumns are objects who's keys should
map to the model name. Each key's values are a collection of values that
should match properties.
The record index table will always have the
id property available.
And the record edit/create forms will never have the
id property
editable.
Plugins can take many forms but the general idea is that they will extend the default behavior of
ember-admin. Below is a list to choose from.
We are very thankful for the many contributors
This library follows Semantic Versioning
Please do! We are always looking to improve this gem. Please see our Contribution Guidelines on how to properly submit issues and pull requests.
DockYard, Inc © 2014