ember install @algonauti/ember-active-storage
The addon provides an
activeStorage service that allows you to:
Assuming your template has a file input like:
<input type="file" {{on "change" (fn this.upload)}} />
and your ember model has an
avatar attribute defined as
has_one_attached :avatar on its corresponding Active Record model, then in your component (or controller) the
upload action would look like:
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class UploadComponent extends Component {
@service
activeStorage;
@tracked
uploadProgress = 0;
@action
upload(event) {
const files = event.target.files;
if (files) {
const directUploadURL = '/rails/active_storage/direct_uploads';
for (var i = 0; i < files.length; i++) {
this.activeStorage
.upload(files.item(i), directUploadURL, {
onProgress: (progress) => {
this.uploadProgress = progress;
},
})
.then((blob) => {
const signedId = blob.signedId;
this.model.avatar = signedId;
});
}
}
}
}
directUploadURL is the path referencing
ActiveStorage::DirectUploadsController on your Rails backend (or a custom one built on top of that).
uploadProgress property will hold a value between 0 and 100 that you might use in your template to show upload progress.
upload promise is resolved and
signedId is set in your model, when a
model.save() is triggered, the Rails backend will use such
signedId to associate an
ActiveStorage::Attachment record to your backend model's record.
loadstart,
load,
loadend,
error,
abort,
timeout events invokes
onLoadstart,
onLoad,
onLoadend,
onError,
onAbort,
onTimeout accordingly. For example; If you want to use the
loadend event in your app, you can use like;
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class UploadComponent extends Component {
@service
activeStorage;
@tracked
uploadProgress = 0;
@action
upload(event) {
const files = event.target.files;
if (files) {
const directUploadURL = '/rails/active_storage/direct_uploads';
for (var i = 0; i < files.length; i++) {
this.activeStorage
.upload(files.item(i), directUploadURL, {
onProgress: (progress) => {
this.uploadProgress = progress;
},
onLoadend: (event) => {
debug(`Event captured ${event}`); // https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/ProgressEvent
},
})
.then((blob) => {
const signedId = blob.signedId;
this.model.avatar = signedId;
});
}
}
}
}
If you need the actual
XHR object in your app, you can use the
onXHROpened event. It returns the
XHR object reference. For example:
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class UploadComponent extends Component {
@service
activeStorage;
@tracked
uploadProgress = 0;
@tracked
xhrs = [];
@action
upload(event) {
const files = event.target.files;
if (files) {
const directUploadURL = '/rails/active_storage/direct_uploads';
for (var i = 0; i < files.length; i++) {
this.activeStorage
.upload(files.item(i), directUploadURL, {
onProgress: (progress) => {
this.uploadProgress = progress;
},
onXHROpened: (xhr) => {
this.xhrs.push(xhr); // so you can loop over this.xhrs and invoke abort()
},
})
.then((blob) => {
const signedId = blob.signedId;
this.model.avatar = signedId;
});
}
}
}
}
There is an
ember-active-storage ENV config with only one parameter called
url. With this config help, you can omit the upload url now. For example:
ENV['ember-active-storage'] = {
url: 'http://your-domain/rails/active_storage/direct_uploads',
};
Now you can call the upload function without the upload url.
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class UploadComponent extends Component {
@service
activeStorage;
@tracked
uploadProgress = 0;
@action
upload(event) {
const files = event.target.files;
if (files) {
for (var i = 0; i < files.length; i++) {
this.activeStorage
.upload(files.item(i), {
onProgress: (progress) => {
this.uploadProgress = progress;
},
})
.then((blob) => {
const signedId = blob.signedId;
this.model.avatar = signedId;
});
}
}
}
}
It's pretty common that you want to protect with authentication the direct uploads endpoint on your Rails backend. If that's the case, the
activeStorage service will need to send authentication headers together with the direct upload request.
To achieve that, you'll need to extend the
activeStorage service provided by the addon and add a
headers computed property. For example, if you're using ember-simple-auth, it will be a 2-steps process. First you'll need to define an
authenticatedHeaders computed property in your
session service, like this:
// app/services/session.js
import Service from '@ember/service';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class MySessionService extends Service {
@service
session;
get authenticatedHeaders() {
const { access_token } = this.session.authenticated;
return { Authorization: `Bearer ${access_token}` };
}
}
Then, you will alias that property in your
activeStorage service, like this:
// app/services/active-storage.js
import ActiveStorage from '@algonauti/ember-active-storage/services/active-storage';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class ActiveStorageService extends ActiveStorage {
@service('my-session')
session;
get headers() {
this.session.authenticatedHeaders;
}
}
Also note: if the download endpoint is protected as well, and you're using an ajax request to download files, then don't forget to include the same headers in that request as well.
git clone <repository-url>
cd ember-active-storage
yarn install
yarn lint:js
yarn lint:js --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
yarn test – Runs
ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.