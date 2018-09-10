Ember Ace

An Ember component wrapping Ace editor.

Installation

ember install ember-ace

Usage

{{ember-ace lines=10 value=value update=(action 'valueUpdated')}}

Options

See the application controller in this addon's dummy application for usage examples of many of these options.

Core

value : the string value of the editor

: the string value of the editor update(newValue) : an action triggered when the value of the editor changes

: an action triggered when the value of the editor changes ready(editor) : an action triggered when the Ace Editor is instantiated

Configuration

mode : the mode for the editor to operate in, either a string (e.g. "ace/mode/javascript" ) or a Mode instance

: the mode for the editor to operate in, either a string (e.g. ) or a instance theme : the color scheme to be used (e.g. "ace/theme/chaos" );

: the color scheme to be used (e.g. ); useSoftTabs : a boolean indicating whether to use spaces for indentation

: a boolean indicating whether to use spaces for indentation tabSize : the number of spaces a tab represents

: the number of spaces a tab represents useWrapMode : a boolean indicating whether to wrap long lines

: a boolean indicating whether to wrap long lines highlightActiveLine : a boolean indicating whether the active line should be highlighted

: a boolean indicating whether the active line should be highlighted showPrintMargin : a boolean indicating whether a line indicating the print margin should be shown

: a boolean indicating whether a line indicating the print margin should be shown printMarginColumn : a boolean indicating what column the print margin (if enabled) should appear at

: a boolean indicating what column the print margin (if enabled) should appear at showInvisibles : a boolean indicating whether to show invisible characters

: a boolean indicating whether to show invisible characters readOnly : a boolean indicating whether the editor is locked to the user

: a boolean indicating whether the editor is locked to the user showLineNumbers : a boolean indicating if line numbers are shown in the left gutter. Default to true.

Sizing

editorClass : a CSS class name that will be applied to the element that Ace is instantiated on (note that setting class will apply to the ember-ace wrapper)

: a CSS class name that will be applied to the element that Ace is instantiated on (note that setting will apply to the ember-ace wrapper) lines : the number of lines the editor should show (shorthand for setting both minLines and maxLines )

: the number of lines the editor should show (shorthand for setting both and ) minLines : the minimum number of lines the editor should contain

: the minimum number of lines the editor should contain maxLines : the maximum number of lines the editor should expand to

Completion

enableDefaultAutocompletion : a boolean indicating whether to enable Ace's default completions (which basically just look for similar words within the existing document)

: a boolean indicating whether to enable Ace's default completions (which basically just look for similar words within the existing document) enableLiveAutocompletion : whether to automatically trigger completion, or require the user to make an explicit gesture (typically Ctrl + Space )

: whether to automatically trigger completion, or require the user to make an explicit gesture (typically ) suggestCompletions : an action to supply your own completion suggestions (see below for details)

Overlays

overlays : an array of objects describing notices that should be overlaid on the editor, each containing the following keys: type : one of error , warning or info , which will impact the icon that appears on the overlaid row text : text for a tooltip that will appear when the user hovers the overlay icon range : an Ace.Range instance denoting the section of text to be marked class : a string containing any classes that should be added to the element(s) overlaying the marked text (an ember-ace-${type} class will automatically be applied)

: an array of objects describing notices that should be overlaid on the editor, each containing the following keys:

Note that overlays is actually shorthand for configuring the following two options individually:

markers : an array of text marker objects, each containing the following keys: class : the class name that should be applied to the element(s) overlaying the marked text range : an Ace.Range instance denoting the section of text to be marked inFront : a boolean (default true ) indicating whether the marker should be in front of or behind the text layer

: an array of text marker objects, each containing the following keys: annotations : an array of line annotation objects, each of which contains the following keys: type : one of error , warning or info row : the zero-based index of the row the annotation should appear on text : the text to appear when the annotation is hovered

: an array of line annotation objects, each of which contains the following keys:

Build Configuration

Build configuration can be specified in an ace key in ember-cli-build.js :

new EmberApp(defaults, { ace : { themes : [ 'ambiance' , 'chaos' ], modes : [ 'javascript' ], workers : [ 'javascript' ] } });

For each of the following types, you may specify an array of names to be included in your Ace build (as above).

modes : syntax highlighting and editor behaviors for different languages (see all)

: syntax highlighting and editor behaviors for different languages (see all) workers : background workers to perform more expensive processing available for some modes (see all, intermingled with modes)

: background workers to perform more expensive processing available for some modes (see all, intermingled with modes) themes : color schemes for the editor (see all)

: color schemes for the editor (see all) exts : editor extensions, like spellcheck and Emmet abbreviations (see all)

: editor extensions, like spellcheck and Emmet abbreviations (see all) keybindings : common keybindings from editors like Emacs and Vim (see all)

If you need to customize the worker path you can specify workerPath in the build configuration.

new EmberApp(defaults, { ace : { ... workerPath: '/my/custom/worker-path' } });

Autocompletion

Note: completion requires the language tools extension to be included. You'll need to set exts: ['language_tools'] in your configuration in order for autocomplete to work.

Custom Completion

To enable custom autocomplete suggestions in your editor, you can implement the suggestCompletions action. The action will receive four arguments:

editor : an Ace Editor instance

: an Ace Editor instance session : an Ace EditSession instance

: an Ace EditSession instance position : a hash with row and column indicating where the cursor is in the document

: a hash with and indicating where the cursor is in the document prefix : the leading characters the user entered before triggering completion

The action is expected to return an array (or a promise for one) containing objects with the following keys:

value : the core 'value' this suggestion is considered to hold (note that any suggestions whose value doesn't include the given prefix are filtered out by Ace)

: the core 'value' this suggestion is considered to hold (note that any suggestions whose value doesn't include the given prefix are filtered out by Ace) score : a numeric value indicating how good a match this suggestion is (optional; higher is better)

: a numeric value indicating how good a match this suggestion is (optional; higher is better) caption : the text that will appear in the dropdown representing this suggestion (defaults to value )

: the text that will appear in the dropdown representing this suggestion (defaults to ) meta : supplemental information that will appear on the righthand side in the dropdown for this suggestion (optional)

: supplemental information that will appear on the righthand side in the dropdown for this suggestion (optional) snippet : a string representing what will actually appear in the editor if this suggestion is selected (defaults to value )

Completion Tooltips

Each suggestion may also have a rendered tooltip providing arbitrary additional information about that suggestion (e.g. function documentation). To do so, you can use the completion-tooltip contextual component: