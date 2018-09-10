An Ember component wrapping Ace editor.
ember install ember-ace
{{ember-ace lines=10 value=value update=(action 'valueUpdated')}}
See the application controller in this addon's dummy application for usage examples of many of these options.
value: the string value of the editor
update(newValue): an action triggered when the value of the editor changes
ready(editor): an action triggered when the Ace
Editor is instantiated
mode: the mode for the editor to operate in, either a string (e.g.
"ace/mode/javascript") or a
Mode instance
theme: the color scheme to be used (e.g.
"ace/theme/chaos");
useSoftTabs: a boolean indicating whether to use spaces for indentation
tabSize: the number of spaces a tab represents
useWrapMode: a boolean indicating whether to wrap long lines
highlightActiveLine: a boolean indicating whether the active line should be highlighted
showPrintMargin: a boolean indicating whether a line indicating the print margin should be shown
printMarginColumn: a boolean indicating what column the print margin (if enabled) should appear at
showInvisibles: a boolean indicating whether to show invisible characters
readOnly: a boolean indicating whether the editor is locked to the user
showLineNumbers: a boolean indicating if line numbers are shown in the left gutter. Default to true.
editorClass: a CSS class name that will be applied to the element that Ace is instantiated on (note that setting
class will apply to the ember-ace wrapper)
lines: the number of lines the editor should show (shorthand for setting both
minLines and
maxLines)
minLines: the minimum number of lines the editor should contain
maxLines: the maximum number of lines the editor should expand to
enableDefaultAutocompletion: a boolean indicating whether to enable Ace's default completions (which basically just look for similar words within the existing document)
enableLiveAutocompletion: whether to automatically trigger completion, or require the user to make an explicit gesture (typically
Ctrl + Space)
suggestCompletions: an action to supply your own completion suggestions (see below for details)
overlays: an array of objects describing notices that should be overlaid on the editor, each containing the following keys:
type: one of
error,
warning or
info, which will impact the icon that appears on the overlaid row
text: text for a tooltip that will appear when the user hovers the overlay icon
range: an
Ace.Range instance denoting the section of text to be marked
class: a string containing any classes that should be added to the element(s) overlaying the marked text (an
ember-ace-${type} class will automatically be applied)
Note that
overlays is actually shorthand for configuring the following two options individually:
markers: an array of text marker objects, each containing the following keys:
class: the class name that should be applied to the element(s) overlaying the marked text
range: an
Ace.Range instance denoting the section of text to be marked
inFront: a boolean (default
true) indicating whether the marker should be in front of or behind the text layer
annotations: an array of line annotation objects, each of which contains the following keys:
type: one of
error,
warning or
info
row: the zero-based index of the row the annotation should appear on
text: the text to appear when the annotation is hovered
Build configuration can be specified in an
ace key in
ember-cli-build.js:
new EmberApp(defaults, {
ace: {
themes: ['ambiance', 'chaos'],
modes: ['javascript'],
workers: ['javascript']
}
});
For each of the following types, you may specify an array of names to be included in your Ace build (as above).
modes: syntax highlighting and editor behaviors for different languages (see all)
workers: background workers to perform more expensive processing available for some modes (see all, intermingled with modes)
themes: color schemes for the editor (see all)
exts: editor extensions, like spellcheck and Emmet abbreviations (see all)
keybindings: common keybindings from editors like Emacs and Vim (see all)
If you need to customize the worker path you can specify
workerPath in the build configuration.
new EmberApp(defaults, {
ace: {
...
workerPath: '/my/custom/worker-path'
}
});
Note: completion requires the language tools extension to be included. You'll need to set
exts: ['language_tools'] in your configuration in order for autocomplete to work.
To enable custom autocomplete suggestions in your editor, you can implement the
suggestCompletions action. The action will receive four arguments:
editor: an Ace Editor instance
session: an Ace EditSession instance
position: a hash with
row and
column indicating where the cursor is in the document
prefix: the leading characters the user entered before triggering completion
The action is expected to return an array (or a promise for one) containing objects with the following keys:
value: the core 'value' this suggestion is considered to hold (note that any suggestions whose value doesn't include the given prefix are filtered out by Ace)
score: a numeric value indicating how good a match this suggestion is (optional; higher is better)
caption: the text that will appear in the dropdown representing this suggestion (defaults to
value)
meta: supplemental information that will appear on the righthand side in the dropdown for this suggestion (optional)
snippet: a string representing what will actually appear in the editor if this suggestion is selected (defaults to
value)
Each suggestion may also have a rendered tooltip providing arbitrary additional information about that suggestion (e.g. function documentation). To do so, you can use the
completion-tooltip contextual component:
{{#ember-ace ... as |editor|}}
{{#editor.completion-tooltip as |suggestion|}}
{{!
Here, `suggestion` is an object from the array returned by `suggestCompletions`.
You can include any additional information you want there to facilitate rendering here.
}}
{{/editor.completion-tooltip}}
{{/ember-ace}}