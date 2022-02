Ember Accordion

A set of ember accordion components that makes 'fancy' accordions easy.

Documentation

Documentation can be found here.

For Ember.js version support see below

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v8 or above

The ember-accordion documentation is an ember-cli app running from ember-accordion's dummy test app.

Installation

Install the ember-cli addon in your ember-cli project:

For Ember >= 2.18

ember install ember-accordion

For Ember 2.4-2.17

ember install ember-accordion@0.5

Upgrades

For upgrade notes see the changelog

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.