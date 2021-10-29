embedza

Create HTML snippets/embeds from URLs using info from oEmbed, Open Graph, meta tags.

Key feature:

Supports both block & inline snippets (by default extracts data from oembed, opengraph and meta tags).

Light placeholders for video players to load page without delays. Iframes are loaded only after user clicks "play" button.

Cacheing.

Easy to customize and extend.

Dev server to test your changes.

Install

npm install embedza --save

run dev server (with debug messages):

DEBUG=embedza:* npm start

Example

Render player for youtube video:

const Embedza = require ( 'embedza' ); const embedza = new Embedza(); embedza.render( 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrZSfMiVC88' , 'block' ) .then( result => { if (result) console .log(result.html, result.type); }); });

API

new Embedza(options)

Creates new Embedza instance with specified options:

enabledProviders - array of enabled providers or true for all providers, default true .

- array of enabled providers or for all providers, default . cache - object with .get(key) -> Promise and .set(key, value) -> Promise methods. Default stub does nothing.

- object with and methods. Default stub does nothing. request (optional) - any options for external requests, as described in got docs. For example, you can customize user agent header.

.render(url, type) -> Promise

Try to create HTML snippet of requested type by URL.

url (String|Object) - content url or result of .info() .

(String|Object) - content url or result of . type ([String]|String) - format name or list of suitable formats by priority ('block', 'inline')

Returns:

result.html - html code

- html code result.type - matched format type

If url can not be rendered - returns null. On remote errors fails with error info.

.info(url) -> Promise

Similar to .render() , but returns object with full url description.

url (String) - resource URL.

Returns:

result.domain - domain plugin id ('youtube.com', 'vimeo.com', ...)

- domain plugin id ('youtube.com', 'vimeo.com', ...) result.src - source url

- source url result.meta - title, description, site

- title, description, site result.snippets - snippets data: type, tags, href, media, html

If url info does not exists - returns null. On remote errors fails with error info.

Iterates through domains rules to modify those.

Get domain rule by name.

Rerister new service. If String passed - enable domain with default rules. If Object passed - create custom configuration:

id (String) - provider ID ( youtube.com )

(String) - provider ID ( ) match ([RegExp]|RegExp) - patterns to match

([RegExp]|RegExp) - patterns to match fetchers ([String|Function|Object]) - optional, array of fetchers dependency

([String|Function|Object]) - optional, array of fetchers dependency mixins ([String|Function]) - optional, array of mixins dependency

([String|Function]) - optional, array of mixins dependency mixinsAfter ([String|Function]) - optional, array of mixins after dependency

([String|Function]) - optional, array of mixins after dependency config (Object) - additional config: autoplay parameter name, API key

Add add data fetcher. Options:

id (String) - fetcher name.

(String) - fetcher name. priority (Number) - optional, run priority, default - 0 .

(Number) - optional, run priority, default - . fn (Function) - fetcher handler, async function (env) .

Add mixin (data handler). Options:

id (String) - mixin name.

(String) - mixin name. fn (Function) - mixin handler, async function (env) .

Add post-processor "after" handler. The same as .addMixin , but handlers are axecuted after all mixins. Options:

id (String) - post-processor name.

(String) - post-processor name. fn (Function) - post-processor handler, async function (env) .

Advanced customization

By default it's a wrapper for request. You can override it. For example to force use cache only.

Templates

Manage available templates:

const _ = require ( 'lodash' ); const Embedza = require ( 'embedza' ); const embedza = new Embedza(); embedza.templates[ 'default_inline' ] = _.template( '...template code...' , { variable : 'self' }); embedza.templates[ 'youtube.com_player' ] = _.template( '...template code...' , { variable : 'self' }); embedza.aliases.block = [ 'player' , 'photo' ];

Similar projects

Embedza is inspired by projects above, but designed to satisfy our requirements. For example, it supports inline output format.

License

MIT