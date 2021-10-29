Create HTML snippets/embeds from URLs using info from oEmbed, Open Graph, meta tags.
Key feature:
npm install embedza --save
run dev server (with debug messages):
DEBUG=embedza:* npm start
Render player for youtube video:
const Embedza = require('embedza');
const embedza = new Embedza();
embedza.render('https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrZSfMiVC88', 'block')
.then(result => {
if (result) console.log(result.html, result.type);
});
});
Creates new
Embedza instance with specified options:
true for all providers,
default
true.
.get(key) -> Promise and
.set(key, value) -> Promise
methods. Default stub does nothing.
got docs. For example, you can
customize user agent header.
Try to create HTML snippet of requested type by URL.
.info().
Returns:
result.html - html code
result.type - matched format type
If url can not be rendered - returns null. On remote errors fails with error info.
Similar to
.render(), but returns object with full url description.
Returns:
result.domain - domain plugin id ('youtube.com', 'vimeo.com', ...)
result.src - source url
result.meta - title, description, site
result.snippets - snippets data: type, tags, href, media, html
If url info does not exists - returns null. On remote errors fails with error info.
Iterates through domains rules to modify those.
Get domain rule by name.
Rerister new service. If
String passed - enable domain with default rules.
If
Object passed - create custom configuration:
youtube.com)
Add add data fetcher. Options:
0.
async function (env).
Add mixin (data handler). Options:
async function (env).
Add post-processor "after" handler. The same as
.addMixin, but handlers
are axecuted after all mixins. Options:
async function (env).
By default it's a wrapper for request. You can override it. For example to force use cache only.
Manage available templates:
const _ = require('lodash');
const Embedza = require('embedza');
const embedza = new Embedza();
// Customize templates
embedza.templates['default_inline'] = _.template('...template code...', { variable: 'self' });
embedza.templates['youtube.com_player'] = _.template('...template code...', { variable: 'self' });
// Customize template aliases
embedza.aliases.block = [ 'player', 'photo' ];
Embedza is inspired by projects above, but designed to satisfy our requirements. For example, it supports inline output format.