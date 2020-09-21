Simple utility to embed source files into markdown code blocks why tho?
With a
README.md in your current working directory, add a code block for one of the
supported file types and start the code block simply with a comment with the path to a
file. For example
This is a *markdown* document with a code block:
```ts
// example.ts
```
Next, run the following
npx embedme README.md
Et voilà! Your README.md file will be updated with the content of your source file:
This is a *markdown* document with a code block:
```ts
// example.ts
export function helloWorld(name: string): string {
return `Hello ${name}!, how are you today?`;
}
```
As the comment is preserved, you can happily re-run
embedme and it will run again but there will be no changes.
$ embedme --help
Usage: embedme [options] [...files]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
--verify Verify that running embedme would result in no
changes. Useful for CI
--dry-run Run embedme as usual, but don't write
--source-root [directory] Directory your source files live in in order to
shorten the comment line in code fence
--silent No console output
--stdout Output resulting file to stdout (don't rewrite
original)
--strip-embed-comment Remove the comments from the code fence. *Must* be
run with --stdout flag
-h, --help display help for command
Very often you only want to highlight a small part of a file, to do so simply suffix the filename with the GitHub line
number syntax, e.g.
path/to/my/file.ts#L20-L30.
embedme simply uses the file type hint in a code fence to choose a strategy for finding the commented filename in the
first line of the code block. This is a relatively trivial regular expression, so many more languages can be supported
in future
Here's a list of file types supported by this utility, if you have a need for another language please feel free to contribute, it is easy!
// src/embedme.lib.ts#L44-L82
enum SupportedFileType {
PLAIN_TEXT = 'txt',
TYPESCRIPT = 'ts',
JAVASCRIPT = 'js',
REASON = 're',
SCSS = 'scss',
RUST = 'rust',
JAVA = 'java',
CPP = 'cpp',
C = 'c',
HTML = 'html',
XML = 'xml',
MARKDOWN = 'md',
YAML = 'yaml',
JSON = 'json',
JSON_5 = 'json5',
PYTHON = 'py',
BASH = 'bash',
SHELL = 'sh',
GOLANG = 'go',
OBJECTIVE_C = 'objectivec',
PHP = 'php',
C_SHARP = 'cs',
SWIFT = 'swift',
RUBY = 'rb',
KOTLIN = 'kotlin',
SCALA = 'scala',
CRYSTAL = 'cr',
PLANT_UML = 'puml',
MERMAID = 'mermaid',
CMAKE = 'cmake',
PROTOBUF = 'proto',
SQL = 'sql',
HASKELL = 'hs',
ARDUINO = 'ino',
JSX = 'jsx',
TSX = 'tsx',
}
It is recommended to use the syntax described above as it is a good hint for readers and maintainers where the source of this file is, however in some situations you may want to omit the comment in the code block, but still benefit from the embedding behaviour of embedme.
This can be achieved by preceding the code block with a markdown comment in the form of
<!-- embedme path/to/your/file.txt -->
For example:
<!-- embedme example.ts -->
This is a *markdown* document with a code block:
```ts
```
Will result in the following output
<!-- embedme example.ts -->
This is a *markdown* document with a code block:
```ts
export function helloWorld(name: string): string {
return `Hello ${name}!, how are you today?`;
}
```
If you want to run
embedme over multiple files, you can use glob matching, i.e.
embedme "src/**/*.md"
Note embedme supports both quoted globbing and unquoted. Be careful using unquoted globbing as this can lead to behaviour that is not portable between different operating systems.
If you're using Windows, you must use forward slashes (
/) to denote path separators.
You can also pass multiple separate glob patterns to match multiple sets of files
example:
embedme "src/**/*.md" "docs/**/*.markdown"
If you're using continuous integration, you can pass the flag
--verify to
embedme to check that there are no changes
expected to your files. This is useful for repositories with multiple contributors who may not know about
embedme, and
also for yourself as a sanity check that you remembered to run it after updating sample code!
Don't want to rewrite the file in-place? That's ok too - you can pass the flag
--stdout to have the output pass to
stdout - this will allow you to redirect the output to another file.
Additionally, in this mode a
--strip-embed-comment flag is available, which allows embedme to exclude the matched
comment from the output. This isn't generally recommended as the comment is generally unobtrusive, and will really help
maintainers to know where they should go to update the file.
Example
# readme/output-to-std-out.sh
embedme --stdout README.template.md > README.md
Note that with
--stdout flag the log output from embedme is redirected to stderr so you can still see the logs but the
output can be redirected.
By default
embedme uses the local
.gitignore file to exclude any files that match your input but are ignored. You
can customise this ignore behavior by creating a
.embedmeignore file, which uses the same syntax as
.gitignore. This
file will be used instead of
.gitignore, not merged.
Why do I want this utility? Writing code in a markdown document is not difficult?
True, however it is difficult to know when your documentation files become out of date - if you're introducing a breaking change, having your example code actually using your library guarantees it will be correct.
How can just having my examples in the language give me guarantees?
For starters if you're using a typesafe language (e.g. Typescript) you will get compiler errors, and secondarily you really should be writing unit tests on your example code. As simple as it might be, how embarrassing is it if your example doesn't even work?!