Simple and robust oEmbed library. Fetches oEmbed information for Soundcloud, Spotify, Vimeo and Youtube links. The library is highly modular and new providers can be added easily (contributions welcome).
npm install embedify
const embedify = require('embedify');
const options = { parse: true };
const oEmbed = embedify.create(options);
const urls = [
'https://www.youtube.com/embed/iOf7CsxmFCs',
'https://play.spotify.com/track/4th1RQAelzqgY7wL53UGQt',
];
oEmbed.get(urls)
.then(res => console.log(res));
[{
type: 'video',
version: '1.0',
title: '☼ Min sommer road trip | Del 1 ☼',
html: '<iframe width="480" height="270" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iOf7CsxmFCs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>',
author: {
name: 'Amanda MIDK',
url: 'https://www.youtube.com/user/AmandaS4G'
},
provider: {
name: 'YouTube',
url: 'https://www.youtube.com/'
},
image: {
url: 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/iOf7CsxmFCs/hqdefault.jpg',
width: 480,
height: 360
},
width: 480,
height: 270
},
{
type: 'rich',
version: '1.0',
title: 'Avicii - The Days',
html: '<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:4th1RQAelzqgY7wL53UGQt" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true"></iframe>',
author: {},
provider: {
name: 'Spotify',
url: 'https://www.spotify.com'
},
image: {
url: 'https://d3rt1990lpmkn.cloudfront.net/cover/f8717f432506ab213c4de0c66d6ac24cd07ecf72',
width: 300,
height: 300
},
width: 300,
height: 380
}]
Creates new Embedify instance.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
By default, the provider's response will be parsed and the following schema is ensured:
[{
type: string,
version: string,
title: string,
html: string,
author: {
name: string,
url: string,
},
provider: {
name: string,
url: string,
},
image: {
url: string,
width: number,
height: number,
},
width: number,
height: number,
}]
If
parse is set to
false the raw response will be returned instead, like for example:
[{
provider_url: 'https://www.spotify.com',
version: '1.0',
thumbnail_width: 300,
height: 380,
thumbnail_height: 300,
title: ' - ',
width: 300,
thumbnail_url: 'https://d3rt1990lpmkn.cloudfront.net/cover/',
provider_name: 'Spotify',
type: 'rich',
html: '<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:track:sdfgerh" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true"></iframe>'
}]
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
By default,
404 responses from provider APIs (when for example a video has been removed from Youtube etc.) will make Embedify reject the Promise with a
ProviderRequestError. In cases where an empty result is preferred,
failSoft can be set to
true and Embedify will resolve normally with no/empty result for that particular URL.
Type:
number
Default:
10
Sets the maximum number of concurrent HTTP requests to provider APIs.
Returns a Promise and resolves to oEmbed information for all URLs that matched a provider.
Type:
string or
array<string>
URL or list of URLs to get oEmbed information for.