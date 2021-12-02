openbase logo
embeddable-nfts

by ProjectOpenSea
0.5.1 (see all)

Easily embed OpenSea listings in your website!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme



Embeddable NFTs

Easily embed OpenSea listings in your website!

Component inputs

tokenAddress*- The token's contract address.

tokenId* - The token Id of the asset.

horizontal - If this is present, the card will be rendered horizontally. mode on mobile (breakpoint is at 600px). In manual mode the card will be unaffected.

orientationMode - If auto the card will switch to vertical

width - The width of the embeddable. Ex. values 100% 250px. Default: 388px

height - The height of the embeddable. Ex. values 40vh 300px. Default: 560px

network - The name of the network the asset is on mainnet or testnet. Default: mainnet.

referrerAddress - The address of the referrer. Check out the SDK docs to learn more about the Affiliate program.

*Required inputs

Usage

Add this to your <head> tag:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/embeddable-nfts/dist/nft-card.min.js"></script>

Then add this into your code:

<nft-card
  tokenAddress="0x5caebd3b32e210e85ce3e9d51638b9c445481567"
  tokenId="2242579050293992223"
  network="mainnet"
  referrerAddress="YOUR_ADDRESS_HERE"
  >
</nft-card>

Development

For developers looking to contribute or modify the code, or view the example use the following commands:

  git clone https://github.com/ProjectOpenSea/embeddable_nfts.git
  cd embeddable_nfts
  yarn install
  yarn run dev:demo

Development server

This project uses webpack for building and running a development server. Once the server starts, any changes made will trigger a rebuild after which those changes should be reflected in your browser.

