Easily embed OpenSea listings in your website!
tokenAddress*- The token's contract address.
tokenId* - The token Id of the asset.
horizontal - If this is present, the card will be rendered horizontally.
mode on mobile (breakpoint is at 600px). In
manual mode the card will be unaffected.
orientationMode - If
auto the card will switch to vertical
width - The width of the embeddable. Ex. values
100%
250px. Default:
388px
height - The height of the embeddable. Ex. values
40vh
300px. Default:
560px
network - The name of the network the asset is on
mainnet or
testnet. Default:
mainnet.
referrerAddress - The address of the referrer. Check out the SDK docs to learn more about the Affiliate program.
*Required inputs
Add this to your
<head> tag:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/embeddable-nfts/dist/nft-card.min.js"></script>
Then add this into your code:
<nft-card
tokenAddress="0x5caebd3b32e210e85ce3e9d51638b9c445481567"
tokenId="2242579050293992223"
network="mainnet"
referrerAddress="YOUR_ADDRESS_HERE"
>
</nft-card>
For developers looking to contribute or modify the code, or view the example use the following commands:
git clone https://github.com/ProjectOpenSea/embeddable_nfts.git
cd embeddable_nfts
yarn install
yarn run dev:demo
This project uses webpack for building and running a development server. Once the server starts, any changes made will trigger a rebuild after which those changes should be reflected in your browser.