





Embeddable NFTs

Easily embed OpenSea listings in your website!

Component inputs

tokenAddress *- The token's contract address.

tokenId * - The token Id of the asset.

horizontal - If this is present, the card will be rendered horizontally. mode on mobile (breakpoint is at 600px). In manual mode the card will be unaffected.

orientationMode - If auto the card will switch to vertical

width - The width of the embeddable. Ex. values 100% 250px . Default: 388px

height - The height of the embeddable. Ex. values 40vh 300px . Default: 560px

network - The name of the network the asset is on mainnet or testnet . Default: mainnet .

referrerAddress - The address of the referrer. Check out the SDK docs to learn more about the Affiliate program.

*Required inputs

Usage

Add this to your <head> tag:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/embeddable-nfts/dist/nft-card.min.js" > </ script >

Then add this into your code:

< nft-card tokenAddress = "0x5caebd3b32e210e85ce3e9d51638b9c445481567" tokenId = "2242579050293992223" network = "mainnet" referrerAddress = "YOUR_ADDRESS_HERE" > </ nft-card >

Development

For developers looking to contribute or modify the code, or view the example use the following commands:

git clone https://github.com/ProjectOpenSea/embeddable_nfts.git cd embeddable_nfts yarn install yarn run dev:demo

Development server

This project uses webpack for building and running a development server. Once the server starts, any changes made will trigger a rebuild after which those changes should be reflected in your browser.