Get embed code for embedding youtube/vimeo/dailymotion/whatever video in websites from URL or ID.
Currently supports YouTube, Vimeo and DailyMotion. Please pull request to add others!
var embed = require("embed-video")
var vimeoUrl = "http://vimeo.com/19339941"
var youtubeUrl = "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twE64AuqE9A"
var dailymotionUrl = "https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x20qnej_red-bull-presents-wild-ride-bmx-mtb-dirt_sport"
console.log(embed(vimeoUrl))
console.log(embed(youtubeUrl))
console.log(embed(dailymotionUrl))
var vimeoId = "6964150"
var youtubeId = "9XeNNqeHVDw"
var dailymotionId = "x20qnej"
console.log(embed.vimeo(vimeoId))
console.log(embed.youtube(youtubeId))
console.log(embed.dailymotion(dailymotionId))
Output:
<iframe src="//player.vimeo.com/video/19339941" frameborder="0" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe src="//www.youtube.com/embed/twE64AuqE9A" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe src="//www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x20qnej" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe src="//player.vimeo.com/video/6964150" frameborder="0" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe src="//www.youtube.com/embed/9XeNNqeHVDw" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
<iframe src="//www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x20qnej" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
var embed = require("embed-video")
Return an HTML fragment embed code (string) for the given video URL. Returns
undefined if unrecognised.
Returns an HTML
<img> tag (string) for the given url and the
src in a callback. Works for youtube, vimeo and dailymotion. Returns
undefined if unrecognised.
{
src: http://img.youtube.com/vi/eob7V_WtAVg/default.jpg,
html: <img src="http://img.youtube.com/vi/eob7V_WtAVg/default.jpg"/>
}
Returns an
object containing the video ID, video source (
"youtube",
"vimeo",
"dailymotion"), and the original url. Works for youtube, vimeo and dailymotion. Returns
undefined if unrecognised.
{
id: String,
url: String,
source: Enum "youtube", "vimeo", "dailymotion"
}
query
Object to be serialized as a querystring and appended to the embedded content url.
console.log(embed.vimeo("19339941", {query: {portrait: 0, color: '333'}}))
Output:
<iframe src="//player.vimeo.com/video/19339941?portrait=0&color=333" frameborder="0" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen></iframe>
attr
Object to add additional attributes (any) to the iframe
console.log(embed('https://youtu.be/jglUWD3KMh4', {query: {portrait: 0, color: '333'}, attr:{width:400, height:200}}))
Output:
<iframe src="//www.youtube.com/embed/jglUWD3KMh4?portrait=0&color=333" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen width="400" height="200"></iframe>
image
|option
|image
|default
|mqdefault
|hqdefault
|sddefault
|maxresdefault
embedVideo.image('https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekETjYMo6QE', {image: 'mqdefault'}, function (err, thumbnail) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(thumbnail.src)
// https://img.youtube.com/vi/ekETjYMo6QE/mqdefault.jpg
console.log(thumbnail.html)
// <img src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/ekETjYMo6QE/mqdefault.jpg"/>
})
|option
|image
|thumbnail_small
|thumbnail_medium
|thumbnail_large
embedVideo.image('https://vimeo.com/19339941', {image: 'thumbnail_medium'}, function (err, thumbnail) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(thumbnail.src)
// http://i.vimeocdn.com/video/122513613_200x150.jpg
console.log(thumbnail.html)
// <img src="http://i.vimeocdn.com/video/122513613_200x150.jpg"/>
})
|option
|image
|thumbnail_60_url
|thumbnail_120_url
|thumbnail_180_url
|thumbnail_240_url
|thumbnail_360_url
|thumbnail_480_url
|thumbnail_720_url
|thumbnail_1080_url
embedVideo.image('https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x20qnej_red-bull-presents-wild-ride-bmx-mtb-dirt_sport', {image: 'thumbnail_720_url'}, function (err, thumbnail) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(thumbnail.src)
// http://s1.dmcdn.net/IgPVQ/x720-d_h.jpg
console.log(thumbnail.html)
// <img src="http://s1.dmcdn.net/IgPVQ/x720-d_h.jpg"/>
})
Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.
MIT © Alan Shaw