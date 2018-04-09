Get embed code for embedding youtube/vimeo/dailymotion/whatever video in websites from URL or ID.

Currently supports YouTube, Vimeo and DailyMotion. Please pull request to add others!

Example

var embed = require ( "embed-video" ) var vimeoUrl = "http://vimeo.com/19339941" var youtubeUrl = "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twE64AuqE9A" var dailymotionUrl = "https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x20qnej_red-bull-presents-wild-ride-bmx-mtb-dirt_sport" console .log(embed(vimeoUrl)) console .log(embed(youtubeUrl)) console .log(embed(dailymotionUrl)) var vimeoId = "6964150" var youtubeId = "9XeNNqeHVDw" var dailymotionId = "x20qnej" console .log(embed.vimeo(vimeoId)) console .log(embed.youtube(youtubeId)) console .log(embed.dailymotion(dailymotionId))

Output:

< iframe src = "//player.vimeo.com/video/19339941" frameborder = "0" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen > </ iframe > < iframe src = "//www.youtube.com/embed/twE64AuqE9A" frameborder = "0" allowfullscreen > </ iframe > < iframe src = "//www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x20qnej" frameborder = "0" allowfullscreen > </ iframe > < iframe src = "//player.vimeo.com/video/6964150" frameborder = "0" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen > </ iframe > < iframe src = "//www.youtube.com/embed/9XeNNqeHVDw" frameborder = "0" allowfullscreen > </ iframe > < iframe src = "//www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x20qnej" frameborder = "0" allowfullscreen > </ iframe >

Usage

var embed = require ( "embed-video" )

Return an HTML fragment embed code (string) for the given video URL. Returns undefined if unrecognised.

Returns an HTML <img> tag (string) for the given url and the src in a callback. Works for youtube, vimeo and dailymotion. Returns undefined if unrecognised.

{ src : http: html: < img src = "http://img.youtube.com/vi/eob7V_WtAVg/default.jpg" /> }

Returns an object containing the video ID, video source ( "youtube" , "vimeo" , "dailymotion" ), and the original url. Works for youtube, vimeo and dailymotion. Returns undefined if unrecognised.

{ id : String , url : String , source : Enum "youtube" , "vimeo" , "dailymotion" }

Options

query

Object to be serialized as a querystring and appended to the embedded content url.

Example

console .log(embed.vimeo( "19339941" , { query : { portrait : 0 , color : '333' }}))

Output:

< iframe src = "//player.vimeo.com/video/19339941?portrait=0&color=333" frameborder = "0" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen > </ iframe >

attr

Object to add additional attributes (any) to the iframe

Example

console .log(embed( 'https://youtu.be/jglUWD3KMh4' , { query : { portrait : 0 , color : '333' }, attr :{ width : 400 , height : 200 }}))

Output:

< iframe src = "//www.youtube.com/embed/jglUWD3KMh4?portrait=0&color=333" frameborder = "0" allowfullscreen width = "400" height = "200" > </ iframe >

image

Youtube Image options

option image default mqdefault hqdefault sddefault maxresdefault

embedVideo.image( 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekETjYMo6QE' , { image : 'mqdefault' }, function ( err, thumbnail ) { if (err) throw err console .log(thumbnail.src) console .log(thumbnail.html) })

Vimeo Image options

option image thumbnail_small thumbnail_medium thumbnail_large

embedVideo.image( 'https://vimeo.com/19339941' , { image : 'thumbnail_medium' }, function ( err, thumbnail ) { if (err) throw err console .log(thumbnail.src) console .log(thumbnail.html) })

DailyMotion Image options

option image thumbnail_60_url thumbnail_120_url thumbnail_180_url thumbnail_240_url thumbnail_360_url thumbnail_480_url thumbnail_720_url thumbnail_1080_url

embedVideo.image( 'https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x20qnej_red-bull-presents-wild-ride-bmx-mtb-dirt_sport' , { image : 'thumbnail_720_url' }, function ( err, thumbnail ) { if (err) throw err console .log(thumbnail.src) console .log(thumbnail.html) })

Contribute

Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.

License

MIT © Alan Shaw