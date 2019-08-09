openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

774

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Build Status npm Twitter

A lightweight JavaScript plugin to embed emojis, media, maps, tweets, code and services.

This is the documentation for v5. If you are looking for docs of v4 you can get them here.

Edit embed.js - demo

Features

  • Supported: supports IE8+ (assuming Promise is polyfilled)
  • Plugin Based: only load what you want.
  • Isomorphic: Can be used both on server and client side.
  • Customizable: So much that creating a custom plugin is also few lines of code.
  • Modern: written in ES2015

Contents

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm install --save embed-js

CDN

https://unpkg.com/embed-js

Basic Usage

You need to use plugins or presets to do anything. By default embed-js does nothing.

Let's assume that the HTML structure is as written below

<div id="element">
   <!--===== your string here =======-->
</div>

Creating an instance of embed.js

import EmbedJS from 'embed-js'
import url from 'embed-plugin-url'
import emoji from 'embed-plugin-emoji'

const x = new EmbedJS({
  input: document.getElementById('element'),
  plugins: [
    url(),
    emoji()
  ]
})

Next step is replacing the original text with the processed text.

//Render the result
x.render();

There may be cases where you just want the processed string to use it according to your need. You can get it by the following method. This can be used on the server side to get the string. Still if the plugin involves interactions, you will have to load it on the client side.

//Get the resulting string
x.text().then(({ result }) => {
  console.log(result); //The resulting string
})

If you wan't to destroy the instance. It will also replace the processed string with the original string.

//Destroy the instance
x.destroy()

Options

optiondefaultDescription
plugins[]Accepts an array of plugins.
presetnullAccepts a preset. Currently accpets only one preset. It can be combined with plugins.
inlineEmbedtrueIf case you want to to embed contents at the end of texts, turn this to false.
replaceUrlfalseUseful when inlineEmbed is set to true. Replace text with the embed.
fetchwindow.fetch or window.unfetchIf you are willing to use the library on both server and client side you need to pass an isomorphic fetch library like isomorphic-unfetch or isomorphic-fetch. This is only needed if you are using a plugin that has to make a HTTP request.

Development

  1. Fork the repo
  2. clone the repo then cd embed.js
  3. create a new branch
  4. Then npm install && yarn build:watch
  5. Create a PR

Note: This projects adheres to a Code of Conduct.

License

MIT © Ritesh Kumar

