embark-utils
●
by embarklabs
●
6.0.0
●
Claim This Page
Framework for serverless Decentralized Applications using Ethereum, IPFS and other platforms
●
Popularity
Downloads/wk
137
137
GitHub Stars
3.5K
3.5K
Maintenance
Last Commit
1yr
ago
Contributors
89
89
Package
Dependencies
29
29
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
No
No
?
Categories
Node.js Ethereum API
Reviews
Average Rating
5.0
/5
1
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback
Readme
packages/embark/README.md
Abraham Yusuf
●
Pasirandu, Curug Tangerang
●
28 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
CO-Founder @Santri-Salafi-Academy Writer and Blockchain Enthusiast at @Blockchains-Studio
5 months ago
Alternatives
hardhat
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
3K
Weekly Downloads
81K
81K
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
web3
Ethereum JavaScript API
GitHub Stars
14K
14K
Weekly Downloads
466K
466K
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
2
Easy to Use
2
2
Performant
mer
merkletreejs
🌱 Construct Merkle Trees and verify proofs in JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
459
459
Weekly Downloads
22K
22K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
1
Easy to Use
1
1
Performant
@toruslabs/torus-embed
Embeds the Torus Wallet directly in your application via torus-embed. Exposes a Web3 Provider.
GitHub Stars
50
50
Weekly Downloads
26K
26K
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@uniswap/v2-core
🎛 Core smart contracts of Uniswap V2
GitHub Stars
2K
2K
Weekly Downloads
59K
59K
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
1
Easy to Use
@ethereumjs/common
Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation
GitHub Stars
2K
2K
Weekly Downloads
299K
299K
See 44 Alternatives
