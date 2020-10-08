openbase logo
Framework for serverless Decentralized Applications using Ethereum, IPFS and other platforms

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

137

GitHub Stars

3.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

89

Package

Dependencies

29

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Ethereum API

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

packages/embark/README.md

100
Alternatives

hardhatHardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
81K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
web3Ethereum JavaScript API
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
466K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
16
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
mer
merkletreejs🌱 Construct Merkle Trees and verify proofs in JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@toruslabs/torus-embedEmbeds the Torus Wallet directly in your application via torus-embed. Exposes a Web3 Provider.
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
26K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@uniswap/v2-core🎛 Core smart contracts of Uniswap V2
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
59K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
@ethereumjs/commonMonorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
299K
See 44 Alternatives

