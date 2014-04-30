openbase logo
ema

emailreplyparser

by Michael Owens
0.0.5 (see all)

Node.js port of Github's email_reply_parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Email Reply Parser

Node.js port of Github's EmailReplyParser, a small library to parse plain text email content.

Known Issues

(Taken from Github's version)

Quoted Headers

Quoted headers aren't picked up if there's an extra line break:

On <date>, <author> wrote:

> blah

Also, they're not picked up if the email client breaks it up into multiple lines. GMail breaks up any lines over 80 characters for you.

On <date>, <author>
wrote:
> blah

Not to mention that we're search for "on" and "wrote". It won't work with other languages.

Possible solution: Remove "reply@reply.github.com" lines...

Weird Signatures

Lines starting with - or _ sometimes mark the beginning of signatures:

Hello

--
Rick

Not everyone follows this convention:

Hello

Mr Rick Olson
Galactic President Superstar Mc Awesomeville
GitHub

**********************DISCLAIMER***********************************
* Note: blah blah blah                                            *
**********************DISCLAIMER***********************************

Strange Quoting

Apparently, prefixing lines with > isn't universal either:

Hello

--
Rick

________________________________________
From: Bob [reply@reply.github.com]
Sent: Monday, March 14, 2011 6:16 PM
To: Rick

To run the tests

  • Install nodeunit npm install nodeunit
  • Run the tests: nodeunit test/email_reply_parser_test.js

