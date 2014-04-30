Email Reply Parser

Node.js port of Github's EmailReplyParser, a small library to parse plain text email content.

Known Issues

(Taken from Github's version)

Quoted Headers

Quoted headers aren't picked up if there's an extra line break:

On < date > , < author > wrote: > blah

Also, they're not picked up if the email client breaks it up into multiple lines. GMail breaks up any lines over 80 characters for you.

On < date > , < author > wrote: > blah

Not to mention that we're search for "on" and "wrote". It won't work with other languages.

Possible solution: Remove "reply@reply.github.com" lines...

Weird Signatures

Lines starting with - or _ sometimes mark the beginning of signatures:

Hello -- Rick

Not everyone follows this convention:

Hello Mr Rick Olson Galactic President Superstar Mc Awesomeville GitHub ********************* *DISCLAIMER* ********************************** * Note: blah blah blah * ********************* *DISCLAIMER* **********************************

Strange Quoting

Apparently, prefixing lines with > isn't universal either:

Hello -- Rick ________________________________________ From: Bob [reply@reply.github.com] Sent: Monday, March 14 , 2011 6 :16 PM To: Rick

To run the tests