Node.js port of Github's EmailReplyParser, a small library to parse plain text email content.
(Taken from Github's version)
Quoted headers aren't picked up if there's an extra line break:
On <date>, <author> wrote:
> blah
Also, they're not picked up if the email client breaks it up into multiple lines. GMail breaks up any lines over 80 characters for you.
On <date>, <author>
wrote:
> blah
Not to mention that we're search for "on" and "wrote". It won't work with other languages.
Possible solution: Remove "reply@reply.github.com" lines...
Lines starting with
- or
_ sometimes mark the beginning of
signatures:
Hello
--
Rick
Not everyone follows this convention:
Hello
Mr Rick Olson
Galactic President Superstar Mc Awesomeville
GitHub
**********************DISCLAIMER***********************************
* Note: blah blah blah *
**********************DISCLAIMER***********************************
Apparently, prefixing lines with
> isn't universal either:
Hello
--
Rick
________________________________________
From: Bob [reply@reply.github.com]
Sent: Monday, March 14, 2011 6:16 PM
To: Rick
npm install nodeunit
nodeunit test/email_reply_parser_test.js