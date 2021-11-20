openbase logo
emailjs-strict

by eleith
0.3.8

html emails and attachments to any smtp server with nodejs

Overview

Readme

emailjs Test Status Lint Status

send emails, html and attachments (files, streams and strings) from node.js to any smtp server

INSTALLING

npm install emailjs

FEATURES

  • works with SSL and TLS smtp servers
  • supports smtp authentication ('PLAIN', 'LOGIN', 'CRAM-MD5', 'XOAUTH2')
  • emails are queued and the queue is sent asynchronously
  • supports sending html emails and emails with multiple attachments (MIME)
  • attachments can be added as strings, streams or file paths
  • supports utf-8 headers and body
  • built-in type declarations
  • automatically handles greylisting

REQUIRES

  • auth access to an SMTP Server
  • if your service (ex: gmail) uses two-step authentication, use an application specific password

EXAMPLE USAGE - text only emails

import { SMTPClient } from 'emailjs';

const client = new SMTPClient({
    user: 'user',
    password: 'password',
    host: 'smtp.your-email.com',
    ssl: true,
});

// send the message and get a callback with an error or details of the message that was sent
client.send(
    {
        text: 'i hope this works',
        from: 'you <username@your-email.com>',
        to: 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>',
        cc: 'else <else@your-email.com>',
        subject: 'testing emailjs',
    },
    (err, message) => {
        console.log(err || message);
    }
);

EXAMPLE USAGE - using async/await

// assuming top-level await for brevity
import { SMTPClient } from 'emailjs';

const client = new SMTPClient({
    user: 'user',
    password: 'password',
    host: 'smtp.your-email.com',
    ssl: true,
});

try {
    const message = await client.sendAsync({
        text: 'i hope this works',
        from: 'you <username@your-email.com>',
        to: 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>',
        cc: 'else <else@your-email.com>',
        subject: 'testing emailjs',
    });
    console.log(message);
} catch (err) {
    console.error(err);
}

EXAMPLE USAGE - html emails and attachments

import { SMTPClient } from 'emailjs';

const client = new SMTPClient({
    user: 'user',
    password: 'password',
    host: 'smtp.your-email.com',
    ssl: true,
});

const message = {
    text: 'i hope this works',
    from: 'you <username@your-email.com>',
    to: 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>',
    cc: 'else <else@your-email.com>',
    subject: 'testing emailjs',
    attachment: [
        { data: '<html>i <i>hope</i> this works!</html>', alternative: true },
        { path: 'path/to/file.zip', type: 'application/zip', name: 'renamed.zip' },
    ],
};

// send the message and get a callback with an error or details of the message that was sent
client.send(message, function (err, message) {
    console.log(err || message);
});

// you can continue to send more messages with successive calls to 'client.send',
// they will be queued on the same smtp connection

// or instead of using the built-in client you can create an instance of 'smtp.SMTPConnection'

EXAMPLE USAGE - sending through outlook

import { SMTPClient, Message } from 'emailjs';

const client = new SMTPClient({
    user: 'user',
    password: 'password',
    host: 'smtp-mail.outlook.com',
    tls: {
        ciphers: 'SSLv3',
    },
});

const message = new Message({
    text: 'i hope this works',
    from: 'you <username@outlook.com>',
    to: 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>',
    cc: 'else <else@your-email.com>',
    subject: 'testing emailjs',
    attachment: [
        { data: '<html>i <i>hope</i> this works!</html>', alternative: true },
        { path: 'path/to/file.zip', type: 'application/zip', name: 'renamed.zip' },
    ],
});

// send the message and get a callback with an error or details of the message that was sent
client.send(message, (err, message) => {
    console.log(err || message);
});

EXAMPLE USAGE - attaching and embedding an image

import { SMTPClient, Message } from 'emailjs';

const client = new SMTPClient({
    user: 'user',
    password: 'password',
    host: 'smtp-mail.outlook.com',
    tls: {
        ciphers: 'SSLv3',
    },
});

const message = new Message({
    text: 'i hope this works',
    from: 'you <username@outlook.com>',
    to: 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>',
    cc: 'else <else@your-email.com>',
    subject: 'testing emailjs',
    attachment: [
        {
            data:
                '<html>i <i>hope</i> this works! here is an image: <img src="cid:my-image" width="100" height ="50"> </html>',
        },
        { path: 'path/to/file.zip', type: 'application/zip', name: 'renamed.zip' },
        {
            path: 'path/to/image.jpg',
            type: 'image/jpg',
            headers: { 'Content-ID': '<my-image>' },
        },
    ],
});

// send the message and get a callback with an error or details of the message that was sent
client.send(message, (err, message) => {
    console.log(err || message);
});

API

new SMTPClient(options)

// options is an object with the following recognized schema:
const options = {
    user, // username for logging into smtp
    password, // password for logging into smtp
    host, // smtp host (defaults to 'localhost')
    port, // smtp port (defaults to 25 for unencrypted, 465 for `ssl`, and 587 for `tls`)
    ssl, // boolean or object (if true or object, ssl connection will be made)
    tls, // boolean or object (if true or object, starttls will be initiated)
    timeout, // max number of milliseconds to wait for smtp responses (defaults to 5000)
    domain, // domain to greet smtp with (defaults to os.hostname)
    authentication, // array of preferred authentication methods ('PLAIN', 'LOGIN', 'CRAM-MD5', 'XOAUTH2')
    logger, // override the built-in logger (useful for e.g. Azure Function Apps, where console.log doesn't work)
};
// ssl/tls objects are an abbreviated form of [`tls.connect`](https://nodejs.org/dist/latest-v14.x/docs/api/tls.html#tls_tls_connect_options_callback)'s options
// the missing items are: `port`, `host`, `path`, `socket`, `timeout` and `secureContext`
// NOTE: `host` is trimmed before being used to establish a connection;
// however, the original untrimmed value will still be visible in configuration.

SMTPClient#send(message, callback)

// message can be a smtp.Message (as returned by email.message.create)
// or an object identical to the first argument accepted by email.message.create

// callback will be executed with (err, message)
// either when message is sent or an error has occurred

new Message(headers)

// headers is an object with the following recognized schema:
const headers = {
    from, // sender of the format (address or name <address> or "name" <address>)
    to, // recipients (same format as above), multiple recipients are separated by a comma
    cc, // carbon copied recipients (same format as above)
    bcc, // blind carbon copied recipients (same format as above)
    text, // text of the email
    subject, // string subject of the email
    attachment, // one attachment or array of attachments
};
// the `from` field is required.
// at least one `to`, `cc`, or `bcc` header is also required.
// you can also add whatever other headers you want.

Message#attach(options)

Can be called multiple times, each adding a new attachment.

// options is an object with the following recognized schema:
const options = {
    // one of these fields is required
    path, // string to where the file is located
    data, // string of the data you want to attach
    stream, // binary stream that will provide attachment data (make sure it is in the paused state)
    // better performance for binary streams is achieved if buffer.length % (76*6) == 0
    // current max size of buffer must be no larger than Message.BUFFERSIZE

    // optionally these fields are also accepted
    type, // string of the file mime type
    name, // name to give the file as perceived by the recipient
    charset, // charset to encode attatchment in
    method, // method to send attachment as (used by calendar invites)
    alternative, // if true, will be attached inline as an alternative (also defaults type='text/html')
    inline, // if true, will be attached inline
    encoded, // set this to true if the data is already base64 encoded, (avoid this if possible)
    headers, // object containing header=>value pairs for inclusion in this attachment's header
    related, // an array of attachments that you want to be related to the parent attachment
};

Message#checkValidity()

Synchronously validate that a Message is properly formed.

const message = new Message(options);
const { isValid, validationError } = message.checkValidity();
if (isValid) {
    // ...
} else {
    // first error encountered
    console.error(validationError);
}

new SMTPConnection(options={})

// options is an object with the following recognized schema:
const options = {
    user, // username for logging into smtp
    password, // password for logging into smtp
    host, // smtp host (defaults to 'localhost')
    port, // smtp port (defaults to 25 for unencrypted, 465 for `ssl`, and 587 for `tls`)
    ssl, // boolean or object (if true or object, ssl connection will be made)
    tls, // boolean or object (if true or object, starttls will be initiated)
    timeout, // max number of milliseconds to wait for smtp responses (defaults to 5000)
    domain, // domain to greet smtp with (defaults to os.hostname)
    authentication, // array of preferred authentication methods ('PLAIN', 'LOGIN', 'CRAM-MD5', 'XOAUTH2')
    logger, // override the built-in logger (useful for e.g. Azure Function Apps, where console.log doesn't work)
};
// ssl/tls objects are an abbreviated form of [`tls.connect`](https://nodejs.org/dist/latest-v14.x/docs/api/tls.html#tls_tls_connect_options_callback)'s options
// the missing items are: `port`, `host`, `path`, `socket`, `timeout` and `secureContext`
// NOTE: `host` is trimmed before being used to establish a connection;
// however, the original untrimmed value will still be visible in configuration.

To target a Message Transfer Agent (MTA), omit all options.

SMTPConnection#authentication

associative array of currently supported SMTP authentication mechanisms

Authors

eleith zackschuster

Testing

npm install -d
npm test

Contributions

issues and pull requests are welcome

