emailjs

send emails, html and attachments (files, streams and strings) from node.js to any smtp server

INSTALLING

npm install emailjs

FEATURES

works with SSL and TLS smtp servers

supports smtp authentication ('PLAIN', 'LOGIN', 'CRAM-MD5', 'XOAUTH2')

emails are queued and the queue is sent asynchronously

supports sending html emails and emails with multiple attachments (MIME)

attachments can be added as strings, streams or file paths

supports utf-8 headers and body

built-in type declarations

automatically handles greylisting

REQUIRES

auth access to an SMTP Server

if your service (ex: gmail) uses two-step authentication, use an application specific password

EXAMPLE USAGE - text only emails

import { SMTPClient } from 'emailjs' ; const client = new SMTPClient({ user : 'user' , password : 'password' , host : 'smtp.your-email.com' , ssl : true , }); client.send( { text : 'i hope this works' , from : 'you <username@your-email.com>' , to : 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>' , cc : 'else <else@your-email.com>' , subject : 'testing emailjs' , }, (err, message) => { console .log(err || message); } );

EXAMPLE USAGE - using async/await

import { SMTPClient } from 'emailjs' ; const client = new SMTPClient({ user : 'user' , password : 'password' , host : 'smtp.your-email.com' , ssl : true , }); try { const message = await client.sendAsync({ text : 'i hope this works' , from : 'you <username@your-email.com>' , to : 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>' , cc : 'else <else@your-email.com>' , subject : 'testing emailjs' , }); console .log(message); } catch (err) { console .error(err); }

EXAMPLE USAGE - html emails and attachments

import { SMTPClient } from 'emailjs' ; const client = new SMTPClient({ user : 'user' , password : 'password' , host : 'smtp.your-email.com' , ssl : true , }); const message = { text : 'i hope this works' , from : 'you <username@your-email.com>' , to : 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>' , cc : 'else <else@your-email.com>' , subject : 'testing emailjs' , attachment : [ { data : '<html>i <i>hope</i> this works!</html>' , alternative : true }, { path : 'path/to/file.zip' , type : 'application/zip' , name : 'renamed.zip' }, ], }; client.send(message, function ( err, message ) { console .log(err || message); });

EXAMPLE USAGE - sending through outlook

import { SMTPClient, Message } from 'emailjs' ; const client = new SMTPClient({ user : 'user' , password : 'password' , host : 'smtp-mail.outlook.com' , tls : { ciphers : 'SSLv3' , }, }); const message = new Message({ text : 'i hope this works' , from : 'you <username@outlook.com>' , to : 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>' , cc : 'else <else@your-email.com>' , subject : 'testing emailjs' , attachment : [ { data : '<html>i <i>hope</i> this works!</html>' , alternative : true }, { path : 'path/to/file.zip' , type : 'application/zip' , name : 'renamed.zip' }, ], }); client.send(message, (err, message) => { console .log(err || message); });

EXAMPLE USAGE - attaching and embedding an image

import { SMTPClient, Message } from 'emailjs' ; const client = new SMTPClient({ user : 'user' , password : 'password' , host : 'smtp-mail.outlook.com' , tls : { ciphers : 'SSLv3' , }, }); const message = new Message({ text : 'i hope this works' , from : 'you <username@outlook.com>' , to : 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>' , cc : 'else <else@your-email.com>' , subject : 'testing emailjs' , attachment : [ { data : '<html>i <i>hope</i> this works! here is an image: <img src="cid:my-image" width="100" height ="50"> </html>' , }, { path : 'path/to/file.zip' , type : 'application/zip' , name : 'renamed.zip' }, { path : 'path/to/image.jpg' , type : 'image/jpg' , headers : { 'Content-ID' : '<my-image>' }, }, ], }); client.send(message, (err, message) => { console .log(err || message); });

API

new SMTPClient(options)

const options = { user, password, host, port, ssl, tls, timeout, domain, authentication, logger, };

new Message(headers)

const headers = { from , to, cc, bcc, text, subject, attachment, };

Can be called multiple times, each adding a new attachment.

const options = { path, data, stream, type, name, charset, method, alternative, inline, encoded, headers, related, };

Synchronously validate that a Message is properly formed.

const message = new Message(options); const { isValid, validationError } = message.checkValidity(); if (isValid) { } else { console .error(validationError); }

new SMTPConnection(options={})

const options = { user, password, host, port, ssl, tls, timeout, domain, authentication, logger, };

To target a Message Transfer Agent (MTA), omit all options.

associative array of currently supported SMTP authentication mechanisms

Authors

eleith zackschuster

Testing

npm install -d npm test

Contributions

issues and pull requests are welcome