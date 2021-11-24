Felix is not actively maintaining this library anymore. But this is the only IMAP client for JS that I am aware of, so I feel this library still has its value. Please let me know if you're interested in helping out, either via email or open an issue about that.
Parse a mime tree, no magic included. This is supposed to be a "low level" mime parsing module. No magic is performed on the data (eg. no joining HTML parts etc.). All body data is emitted out as Typed Arrays, so no need to perform any base64 or quoted printable decoding by yourself. Text parts are decoded to UTF-8 if needed. In addition, line terminators are preserved which permits the functionality of verifying a message signature.
npm install --save emailjs-mime-parser
import parse from 'emailjs-mime-parser'
parse(String) -> MimeNode
A MimeNode represents a MIME tree.
MimeNode
|
+----> childNodes -> [MimeNode]
+----> content -> Uint8Array
+----> bodyStructure -> String
MimeNode.childNodes -> [MimeNode]
The child MIME nodes are stored in the
childNodes array.
MimeNode.content -> Uint8Array
The content of the specific node is stored in
this.content as Uint8Array. All body data is emitted as Typed Arrays, so no need to perform any base64 or quoted printable decoding by yourself. Text parts are decoded to UTF-8 if needed.
message/rfc822 is automatically parsed if the mime part does not have a
Content-Disposition: attachment header, otherwise it will be emitted as a regular attachment (as one long Uint8Array value).
MimeNode.bodyStructure -> String
Bodystructure is the original raw message stripped of bodies and multipart preambles. MIME stores like to store the bodystructure of MIME content in raw (loss-less) form, to later run through a MIME parser to answer IMAP or WebDAV type queries.
