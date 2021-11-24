HELP WANTED

Felix is not actively maintaining this library anymore. But this is the only IMAP client for JS that I am aware of, so I feel this library still has its value. Please let me know if you're interested in helping out, either via email or open an issue about that.

The work that's on the horizon is:

Adding features as per requests

Refactor to allow streaming and cut down memory consumption

Stay up to date with developments in the IMAP protocol

Maintenance of the other related emailjs libraries

Maintenance and update of emailjs.org

Parse a mime tree, no magic included. This is supposed to be a "low level" mime parsing module. No magic is performed on the data (eg. no joining HTML parts etc.). All body data is emitted out as Typed Arrays, so no need to perform any base64 or quoted printable decoding by yourself. Text parts are decoded to UTF-8 if needed. In addition, line terminators are preserved which permits the functionality of verifying a message signature.

Usage

npm install --save emailjs-mime-parser

import parse from 'emailjs-mime-parser' parse( String ) -> MimeNode

MimeNode

A MimeNode represents a MIME tree.

MimeNode | +----> childNodes -> [ MimeNode ] +----> content -> Uint8Array +----> bodyStructure -> String

MimeNode .childNodes - > [MimeNode]

The child MIME nodes are stored in the childNodes array.

MimeNode .content - > Uint8Array

The content of the specific node is stored in this.content as Uint8Array. All body data is emitted as Typed Arrays, so no need to perform any base64 or quoted printable decoding by yourself. Text parts are decoded to UTF-8 if needed.

message/rfc822 is automatically parsed if the mime part does not have a Content-Disposition: attachment header, otherwise it will be emitted as a regular attachment (as one long Uint8Array value).

MimeNode .bodyStructure - > String

Bodystructure is the original raw message stripped of bodies and multipart preambles. MIME stores like to store the bodystructure of MIME content in raw (loss-less) form, to later run through a MIME parser to answer IMAP or WebDAV type queries.

License