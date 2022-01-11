Felix is not actively maintaining this library anymore. But this is the only IMAP client for JS that I am aware of, so I feel this library still has its value. Please let me know if you're interested in helping out, either via email or open an issue about that.
Parses and compiles IMAP commands.
npm install --save emailjs-imap-handler
import { parser, compiler } from emailjs-imap-handler
To parse a command you need to have the command as one complete Uint8Array (including all literals) without the ending <CR><LF>
import { parser } from emailjs-imap-handler
parser(imapCommand[, options]);
Where
Where available options are
The function returns an object in the following form:
{
tag: "TAG",
command: "COMMAND",
attributes: [
{type: "SEQUENCE", value: "sequence-set"},
{type: "ATOM", value: "atom", section:[section_elements], partial: [start, end]},
{type: "STRING", value: "string"},
{type: "LITERAL", value: "literal"},
[list_elements]
]
}
Where
If section or partial values are not specified in the command, the values are also missing from the ATOM element
NB! Sequence numbers are identified as ATOM values if the value contains only numbers.
NB! NIL atoms are always identified as
null values, even though in some cases it might be an ATOM with value
"NIL"
For example
import { parser } from 'emailjs-imap-handler'
const toTypedArray = str => new Uint8Array(str.split('').map(char => char.charCodeAt(0)))
parser(toTypedArray("A1 FETCH *:4 (BODY[HEADER.FIELDS ({4}\r\nDate Subject)]<12.45> UID)"));
Results in the following value:
{
"tag": "A1",
"command": "FETCH",
"attributes": [
[
{
"type": "SEQUENCE",
"value": "*:4"
},
{
"type": "ATOM",
"value": "BODY",
"section": [
{
"type": "ATOM",
"value": "HEADER.FIELDS"
},
[
{
"type": "LITERAL",
"value": "Date"
},
{
"type": "ATOM",
"value": "Subject"
}
]
],
"partial": [
12,
45
]
},
{
"type": "ATOM",
"value": "UID"
}
]
]
}
You can "compile" parsed or self generated IMAP command objects to IMAP command strings with
import { compiler } from emailjs-imap-handler
compiler(commandObject, asArray);
Where
parser() or self generated
true return the value as an array instead of a string where the command is split on LITERAL notions
sensitive: true options are also not displayed (useful with logging passwords) if
logging is used.
The function returns a string or if
asArray is set to true, as an array which is split on LITERAL notions, eg. "{4}\r\nabcde" becomes ["{4}\r\n", "abcde"]. This is useful if you need to wait for "+" response from the server before you can transmit the literal data.
The input object differs from the parsed object with the following aspects:
{type: "STRING", value: "hello"} can be replaced with
"hello"
SECTION which is an alias for
ATOM and
TEXT which returns the input string as given with no modification (useful for server messages).
For example
var command = {
tag: "*",
command: "OK",
attributes: [
{
type: "SECTION",
section: [
{type: "ATOM", value: "ALERT"}
]
},
{type:"TEXT", value: "NB! The server is shutting down"}
]
};
compiler(command);
// * OK [ALERT] NB! The server is shutting down
