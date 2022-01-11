IMAP Handler

HELP WANTED

Felix is not actively maintaining this library anymore. But this is the only IMAP client for JS that I am aware of, so I feel this library still has its value. Please let me know if you're interested in helping out, either via email or open an issue about that.

The work that's on the horizon is:

Adding features as per requests

Stay up to date with developments in the IMAP protocol

Maintenance of the other related emailjs libraries

Maintenance and update of emailjs.org

Parses and compiles IMAP commands.

Usage

npm install import { parser , compiler } from emailjs-imap- handler

Parse IMAP commands

To parse a command you need to have the command as one complete Uint8Array (including all literals) without the ending <CR><LF>

import { parser } from emailjs-imap-handler parser(imapCommand[, options]);

Where

imapCommand is an Uint8Array without the final line break

is an Uint8Array without the final line break options (optional) contains options that affect the returned value

Where available options are

valueAsString LITERAL and STRING values are returned as strings rather than Uint8Array objects. Defaults to true.

LITERAL and STRING values are returned as strings rather than Uint8Array objects. Defaults to true. literalPlus LITERAL+ allows the alternate form of literals in all IMAP commands (see: https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7888#section-4)

The function returns an object in the following form:

{ tag : "TAG" , command : "COMMAND" , attributes : [ { type : "SEQUENCE" , value : "sequence-set" }, { type : "ATOM" , value : "atom" , section :[section_elements], partial : [start, end]}, { type : "STRING" , value : "string" }, { type : "LITERAL" , value : "literal" }, [list_elements] ] }

Where

tag is a string containing the tag

is a string containing the tag command is the first element after tag

is the first element after tag attributes (if present) is an array of next elements

If section or partial values are not specified in the command, the values are also missing from the ATOM element

NB! Sequence numbers are identified as ATOM values if the value contains only numbers. NB! NIL atoms are always identified as null values, even though in some cases it might be an ATOM with value "NIL"

For example

import { parser } from 'emailjs-imap-handler' const toTypedArray = str => new Uint8Array (str.split( '' ).map( char => char.charCodeAt( 0 ))) parser(toTypedArray( "A1 FETCH *:4 (BODY[HEADER.FIELDS ({4}\r

Date Subject)]<12.45> UID)" ));

Results in the following value:

{ "tag" : "A1" , "command" : "FETCH" , "attributes" : [ [ { "type" : "SEQUENCE" , "value" : "*:4" }, { "type" : "ATOM" , "value" : "BODY" , "section" : [ { "type" : "ATOM" , "value" : "HEADER.FIELDS" }, [ { "type" : "LITERAL" , "value" : "Date" }, { "type" : "ATOM" , "value" : "Subject" } ] ], "partial" : [ 12 , 45 ] }, { "type" : "ATOM" , "value" : "UID" } ] ] }

Compile command objects into IMAP commands

You can "compile" parsed or self generated IMAP command objects to IMAP command strings with

import { compiler } from emailjs-imap-handler compiler(commandObject, asArray);

Where

commandObject is an object parsed with parser() or self generated

is an object parsed with or self generated asArray if set to true return the value as an array instead of a string where the command is split on LITERAL notions

if set to return the value as an array instead of a string where the command is split on LITERAL notions isLogging if set to true, do not include literals and long strings, useful when logging stuff and do not want to include message bodies etc. Additionally nodes with sensitive: true options are also not displayed (useful with logging passwords) if logging is used.

The function returns a string or if asArray is set to true, as an array which is split on LITERAL notions, eg. "{4}\r

abcde" becomes ["{4}\r

", "abcde"]. This is useful if you need to wait for "+" response from the server before you can transmit the literal data.

The input object differs from the parsed object with the following aspects:

string , number and null (null values are all non-number and non-string falsy values) are allowed to use directly - {type: "STRING", value: "hello"} can be replaced with "hello"

, and (null values are all non-number and non-string falsy values) are allowed to use directly - can be replaced with Additional types are used: SECTION which is an alias for ATOM and TEXT which returns the input string as given with no modification (useful for server messages).

For example

var command = { tag : "*" , command : "OK" , attributes : [ { type : "SECTION" , section : [ { type : "ATOM" , value : "ALERT" } ] }, { type : "TEXT" , value : "NB! The server is shutting down" } ] }; compiler(command);

