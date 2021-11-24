Felix is not actively maintaining this library anymore. But this is the only IMAP client for JS that I am aware of, so I feel this library still has its value. Please let me know if you're interested in helping out, either via email or open an issue about that.
Low-level IMAP client for all your IMAP needs.
npm install --save emailjs-imap-client
import ImapClient from 'emailjs-imap-client'
// Use this instead for CommonJS modules (Node.js)
var ImapClient = require('emailjs-imap-client').default
var client = new ImapClient(host[, port][, options])
Please note that instances cannot be reused! After terminating a connection or encountering an error, please create a new ImapClient instance!
Where
src/common.js
{name: 'myclient', version: '1'})
Default STARTTLS support is opportunistic – if the server advertises STARTTLS capability, the client tries to use it. If STARTTLS is not advertised, the clients sends passwords in the plain. You can use
ignoreTLS and
requireTLS to change this behavior by explicitly enabling or disabling STARTTLS usage.
Example
var client = new ImapClient('localhost', 143, {
auth: {
user: 'testuser',
pass: 'testpass'
}
});
Use of web workers with compression: If you use compression, we can spin up a Web Worker to handle the TLS-related computation off the main thread. To do this, you need to browserify
emailjs-imap-client-compressor-worker.js, specify the path via
options.compressionWorkerPath
client.onerror = function(error){}
Call
client.openConnection() and
client.close() without authentication to connect to server and get server capability before logging in:
var client = new ImapClient('localhost', 143);
client.openConnection().then(capability => {
client.close()
/* check capability too see, for example, if server is a gmail server and thereby decide on how to authenticate when connecting */
});
Call
client.connect() to establish an IMAP connection:
client.connect().then(() => { /* ready to roll */ });
There are two ways to close the connection.
The IMAP way is to send the LOGOUT command with
logout().
client.logout().then(() => { /* connection terminated */ });
This method doesn't actually terminate the connection, it sends LOGOUT command to the server, to which the server responds by closing the connection.
The better way is to force-close the connection with
close(). This closes the TCP socket and is independent of the network status.
client.close().then(() => { /* connection terminated */ });
List all mailboxes with
listMailboxes() method
client.listMailboxes().then((mailboxes) => { ... })
Mailbox object is with the following structure
true if the node is root
specialUse but without using folder name based heuristics
Example
mailboxes object:
{
"root": true,
"children": [
{
"name": "INBOX",
"delimiter": "/",
"path": "INBOX",
"children": [],
"flags": ["\\HasNoChildren"],
"listed": true,
"subscribed": true
},
{
"name": "[Gmail]",
"delimiter": "/",
"path": "[Gmail]",
"flags": ["\\Noselect","\\HasChildren"],
"listed": true,
"subscribed": true,
"children": [
{
"name": "All Mail",
"delimiter": "/",
"path": "[Gmail]/All Mail",
"children": [],
"flags": ["\\HasNoChildren","\\All"],
"listed": true,
"specialUse": "\\All",
"specialUseFlag": "\\All",
"subscribed": true
}
]
}
]
}
Root level
INBOX is case insensitive, so all subfolders of INBOX, Inbox etc. are mapped together. The first occurence of
INBOX defines the
name property for the parent element.
path values remain as listed.
For example the following IMAP response lists different INBOX names:
* LIST () "INBOX"
* LIST () "Inbox/test"
These different INBOX names are mapped to the following object:
{
"root": true,
"children": [
{
"name": "INBOX",
"delimiter": "/",
"path": "INBOX",
"children": [
{
"name": "test",
"delimiter": "/",
"path": "Inbox/test",
}
]
}
]
}
List available namespaces with
listNamespaces(). If NAMESPACE extension is not supported, the method is a no-op.
Namespace object is with the following structure
false for Personal Namespace
false for Other Users' Namespace
false for Shared Namespace
Namespace element object has the following structure
NB! Namespace_Response_Extensions are not supported (extension data is silently skipped)
Namespaces should be checked before attempting to create new mailboxes - most probably creating mailboxes outside personal namespace fails. For example when the personal namespace is prefixed with 'INBOX.' you can create 'INBOX.Sent Mail' but you can't create 'Sent Mail'.
Example:
client.listNamespaces().then((namespaces) => { ... })
{
"personal": [
{
"prefix": "",
"delimiter": "/"
}
],
"users": false,
"shared": false
}
Subscribe to a mailbox with the given path with
subscribeMailbox(path).
Subscribing to a mailbox that is already subscribed is redundant and does return an OK just as when subscribing to unsubscribed mailbox.
Command: SUBSCRIBE
Example
// On a server with unsubscribed Sent mailbox
client.subscribeMailbox('Sent').then(() => { ... });
Unsubscribe from a mailbox with the given path with
unsubscribeMailbox(path).
Unsubscribing from a mailbox that is already unsubscribed is redundant and does return an OK just as when unsubscribing from a subscribed mailbox.
Command: UNSUBSCRIBE
Example
// On a server with subscribed Sent mailbox
client.unsubscribeMailbox('Sent').then(() => { ... });
Create a folder with the given path with
createMailbox(path). You currently need to manually build the path string yourself.
If the server indicates a failure that the folder already exists, but responds with the ALREADYEXISTS response code, the request will be treated as a success.
Command: CREATE
Example
// On a server with a personal namesapce of INBOX and a delimiter of '/',
// create folder Foo. Note that folders using a non-empty personal namespace
// may automatically assume the personal namespace.
client.createMailbox('INBOX/Foo').then(() => { ... });
// Do the same on a server where the personal namespace is ''
client.createMailbox('Foo').then(() => { ... });
Delete a folder with the given path with
deleteMailbox(path).
Command: DELETE
Example
client.deleteMailbox('Foo').then(() => { ... });
Select specific mailbox by path with
selectMailbox(path, options)
Where
listMailboxes)
true adds (CONDSTORE) option when selecting
true uses
EXAMINE instead of
SELECT
Resolves with
true if the mailbox is in read only mode
Example
client.selectMailbox('INBOX').then((mailbox) => { ... });
{
"readOnly": false,
"exists": 6596,
"flags": [
"\\Answered",
"\\Flagged"
],
"permanentFlags": [
"\\Answered",
"\\Flagged"
],
"uidValidity": 2,
"uidNext": 38361,
"highestModseq": "3682918"
}
List messages with
listMessages(path, sequence, query[, options])
Where
byUid option is set to true). Example: '1', '1:*', '1,2:3,4' etc.
true executes
UID FETCH instead of
FETCH
Resolves with
A note about sequence ranges: This method does not stream the values, so using
*as a range selector might be a really bad idea. If the mailbox contains thousands of messages and you are running a
1:*query, it might choke your application. Additionally, remember that
*stands for the sequence number of the last message in the mailbox. This means that if you have 10 messages in a mailbox and you run a query for a range of
5000:*you still get a match as the query is treated as
10:5000by the server
IMAP Commands: FETCH, CHANGEDSINCE
Example
client.listMessages('INBOX', '1:10', ['uid', 'flags', 'body[]']).then((messages) => {
messages.forEach((message) => console.log('Flags for ' + message.uid + ': ' + message.flags.join(', ')));
});
A listed message item includes (but is not limited to), the selected fields from the
query argument (all keys are lowercase). Additionally the argument order and even argument names might not match. For example, when requesting for
body.peek you get
body back instead. Additionally the message includes a special key
# which stands for the sequence number of the message.
Most arguments return strings (eg.
body[]) and numbers (eg.
uid) while
flags return an array,
envelope and
bodystructure return a processed object.
{
"#": 123,
"uid": 456,
"flags": ["\\Seen", "$MyFlag"],
"envelope": {
"date": "Fri, 13 Sep 2013 15:01:00 +0300",
"subject": "hello 4",
"from": [{"name": "sender name", "address": "sender@example.com"}],
"to": [{"name": "Receiver name", "address": "receiver@example.com"}],
"message-id": "<abcde>"
}
}
Special keys - if a special key is used, eg.
BODY.PEEK[HEADER (Date Subject)], the response key is lowercase and in the form how the server responded it, eg.
body[header (date subject)]
An envelope includes the following fields (a value is only included in the response if it is set).
from header
sender header
reply-to header
to header
cc header
bcc header
All address fields are in the following format:
[{
"name": "MIME decoded name",
"address": "email@address"
}]
A bodystructure object includes the following fields (all values are lowercase, unless the value might be case sensitive, eg. Content-Id value):
BODY[x.x.x], eg. '4.1.1' (this value is not set for the root object)
{border: 'abc'}
{filename: 'foo.gif'}
text/* and
message/rfc822) is the count of lines in the body
message/rfc822) is the envelope object of the sub-part
multipart/* and
message/rfc822) is an array of embedded bodystructure objects
Example
Bodystructure for the following sample message structure:
multipart/mixed
text/plain
multipart/alternative
text/plain
{
"type": "multipart/mixed",
"childNodes": [
{
"part": "1",
"type": "text/plain",
"encoding": "7bit",
"size": 8,
"lineCount": 1
},
{
"part": "2",
"type": "multipart/alternative",
"childNodes": [
{
"part": "2.1",
"type": "text/plain",
"encoding": "7bit",
"size": 8,
"lineCount": 1
}
]
}
]
}
Search for messages with
search(path, query[, options])
Where
true executes
UID SEARCH instead of
SEARCH
Resolves with
* **results** is an array of sorted and unique message sequence numbers or UID numbers that match the specified search query
Queries are composed as objects where keys are search terms and values are term arguments. Only strings, numbers and Date values are used as arguments. If the value is an array, the members of it are processed separately (use this for terms that require multiple params). If the value is a Date, it is converted to the form of '1-Jan-1970'. Subqueries (OR, NOT) are made up of objects.
Command: SEARCH
Examples:
// SEARCH UNSEEN
query = {unseen: true}
// SEARCH KEYWORD 'flagname'
query = {keyword: 'flagname'}
// SEARCH HEADER 'subject' 'hello world'
query = {header: ['subject', 'hello world']};
// SEARCH UNSEEN HEADER 'subject' 'hello world'
query = {unseen: true, header: ['subject', 'hello world']};
// SEARCH OR UNSEEN SEEN
query = {or: {unseen: true, seen: true}};
// SEARCH UNSEEN NOT SEEN
query = {unseen: true, not: {seen: true}}
// SINCE 2011-11-23
query = {since: new Date(2011, 11, 23, 0, 0, 0)}
client.search('INBOX', {unseen: true}, {byUid: true}).then((result) => {
result.forEach((uid) => console.log('Message ' + uid + ' is unread'));
});
Update message flags with
setFlags(path, sequence, flags[, options]). This is a wrapper around
store()
Where
byUid option is set to true). Example: '1', '1:*', '1,2:3,4' etc.
true executes
UID SEARCH instead of
SEARCH
true does not return anything. Useful when updating large range of messages at once (
'1:*')
Resolves with
* **messages** is an array of messages from the provided sequence range (or empty when `silent:true` option is set). Includes `flags` property and `uid` if `byUid:true` option was used.
You can check the flags for a message or a range of messages with
listMessages - use
['flags'] as the query object.
{ set: arrFlags } for setting flags
{ add: arrFlags } for adding new flags
{ remove: arrFlags } for removing specified flags
Where
arrFlags is an array containing flag strings, ie.
['\\Seen', '$MyFlag']
client.setFlags('INBOX', '1:10', {set: ['\\Seen']}).then((messages) => { ... })
client.setFlags('INBOX', '1:10', {remove: ['\\Seen']}).then((messages) => { ... })
client.setFlags('INBOX', '1:10', {add: ['\\Seen']}).then((messages) => { ... })
The client also allows direct access to the STORE command, but please use
setFlags() for convenience. Anyway, store flags or labels with
store(path, sequence, action, flags[, options]).
Where
byUid option is set to true). Example: '1', '1:*', '1,2:3,4' etc.
'FLAGS' for setting flags
true executes
UID SEARCH instead of
SEARCH
true does not return anything. Useful when updating large range of messages at once (
'1:*')
Resolves with
silent:true option is set). Includes
flags property and
uid if
byUid:true option was used.
Possible actions
Command: STORE
client.store('INBOX', '1:*', '+X-GM-LABELS', ['\\Sent']).then((messages) => { ... }); // adds GMail `\Sent` label to messages
Delete messages with
deleteMessages(path, sequence[, options])
Where
byUid option is set to true). Example: '1', '1:*', '1,2:3,4' etc.
true uses UID values instead of sequence numbers to define the range
Resolves when IMAP server completed the command.
If possible (
byUid:true is set and UIDPLUS extension is supported by the server) uses
UID EXPUNGE
otherwise falls back to EXPUNGE to delete the messages – which means that this method might be
destructive. If
EXPUNGE is used, then any messages with
\Deleted flag set are deleted even if these
messages are not included in the specified sequence range.
Commands: EXPUNGE, UID EXPUNGE
client.deleteMessages('INBOX', '1:5').then(() => { ... });
Copy messages with
copyMessages(sequence, destination[, options])
Where
byUid option is set to true). Example: '1', '1:*', '1,2:3,4' etc.
true uses UID values instead of sequence numbers to define the range
Resolves with an object which contains uid sets of source and destination uids if the server supports UIDPLUS.
Command: COPY
client.copyMessages('INBOX', '1:5', '[Gmail]/Trash').then(({srcSeqSet, destSeqSet}) => { ... });
Upload a message with
upload(destination, message, [, options])
Where
Resolves with the new uid of the message in the destination folder if the server supports UIDPLUS.
Command: APPEND
client.upload('INBOX', message).then((uid) => { ... });
Move messages with
moveMessages(path, sequence, destination[, options])
Where
byUid option is set to true). Example: '1', '1:*', '1,2:3,4' etc.
true uses UID values instead of sequence numbers to define the range
Resolves when IMAP server completed the command.
If possible (MOVE extension is supported by the server) uses
MOVE or
UID MOVE otherwise falls back to COPY + EXPUNGE.
Command: MOVE
client.moveMessages('INBOX', '1:5', '[Gmail]/Trash').then(() => { ... });
It is recommended to set up some sort of local caching for the messages. Please note that IMAP relies on a mixture of mailbox-unique identifiers (UID) and sequence numbers, so a mapping between both is definitely recommended.
There are two kinds of updates: 1) When something happens in the currently selected mailbox, and 2) when you select a mailbox
Your IMAP server sends you updates when something happens in the mailbox you have currently selected. Message updates can be listened for by setting the
onupdate handler. First argument for the callback is the path, the second is the update type, and the third one is the new value.
Example
client.onupdate = function(path, type, value){
if (type === 'expunge') {
// untagged EXPUNGE response, e.g. "* EXPUNGE 123"
// value is the sequence number of the deleted message prior to deletion, so adapt your cache accordingly
} else if (type === 'exists') {
// untagged EXISTS response, e.g. "* EXISTS 123"
// value is new EXISTS message count in the selected mailbox
} else if (type === 'fetch') {
// untagged FETCH response, e.g. "* 123 FETCH (FLAGS (\Seen))"
// add a considerable amount of input tolerance here!
// probably some flag updates, a message or messages have been altered in some way
// UID is probably not listed, probably includes only the sequence number `#` and `flags` array
}
}
For your everyday tasks, this client doesn't really require you to explicitly select a mailbox, even though having an eye on which mailbox is selected is useful to receive untagged updates. When a mailbox is opened or closed, the
onselectmailbox and
onclosemailbox handlers are called.
For
onselectmailbox handler the first argument is the path of the selected mailbox and the second argument
is the mailbox information object (see selectMailbox).
For
onclosemailbox handler the argument is the path of the selected mailbox.
Example
client.onselectmailbox = function(path, mailbox){
console.log('Opened %s with %s messages', path, mailbox.exists);
}
client.onclosemailbox = function(path){
console.log('Closed %s', path);
}
The IMAP client has several events you can attach to by setting a listener
The invocation of
onerror indicates an irrecoverable error. When
onerror is fired, the connection is already closed, hence there's no need for further cleanup.
$ git clone git@github.com:emailjs/emailjs-imap-client.git
$ cd emailjs-imap-client
$ npm install
$ npm test
