openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

emailjs-addressparser

by emailjs
2.0.2 (see all)

Parse e-mail address lists

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37.8K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Address Parser

Greenkeeper badge Build Status JavaScript Style Guide ES6+

emailjs-addressparser allows you to parse mime formatted e-mail address lists. This module does not decode any mime-word or punycode encoded strings, it is only a basic parser for parsing the base data.

Usage

npm install --save emailjs-addressparser

parse

import parse from "emailjs-addressparser"

Parsing Addresses w/o groups:

String -> [{name: String, address: String}]

parse(('"Bach, Sebastian" <sebu@example.com>, mozart@example.com (Mozzie)')
->
  [{
    name: "Bach, Sebastian",
    address: "sebu@example.com"
  }, {
    name: "Mozzie",
    address: "mozart@example.com"
  }]

And when using groups

String -> [{name: String, group: [{name: String, address: String}]}]

parse('Composers:"Bach, Sebastian" <sebu@example.com>, mozart@example.com (Mozzie);')
->
  [{
    name: "Composers",
    group: [{
      address: "sebu@example.com",
      name: "Bach, Sebastian"
    }, {
      address: "mozart@example.com",
      name: "Mozzie"
    }]
  }]

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013 Andris Reinman

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial