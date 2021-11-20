Vibhu Gautam ● Noida ● 40 Rating s ● 41 Review s ● 3 months ago Great Documentation It helps to send emails using client-side technologies only. No server is required. The best thing I like is that it provides up to 200 monthly free requests and the email template is also hidden in this. I need CAPTCHA verification in my project and this package does have that. There is auto reply feature and you can see the history also. The documentation is good, so I will recommend if you want to use this. 0

Subhadip Pal ● Jamshedpur ● MERN stack Developer (C++, Python, Javascript, c#) 10 months ago I like the fact that emailJS is free to use for 200 emails per month, I used it for email verification in my web app for the admin role. Captcha verification is also built-in with emailJS. I used it with my React app, and trust me it's so well documented and your code will look clean. you just have to sit for 2-3 hours to understand how to integrate it with your app, once you do that your app is good to go.

Kendra Wing ● Colorado, US ● 👩🏻‍💻Jr. Full Stack Web Developer & Dev Advocate. ❤️Creative UI & Collaboration🤝 Seeking work 💼 ‣kendrawingpro@icloud.com ‣linkedin.com/in/kendrawing 21 days ago Easy to Use Great Documentation I discovered this nice API and it has helped me a lot in a few projects. I'm a front-end developer and doing backend work can be difficult sometimes. This package made it easy for me to add a functioning contact form for my website. Emailjs has good documentation and it is easy to set up a functioning mail system. This is a good package for those who do not want to do a lot of backend email smtp setup.

Manisha ● 1 year ago Great Documentation Performant Easy to Use EmailJS is very powerful and useful library for node js app using this library i saved my lot of time on adding and configuring email smtp servers this library make my work more easier and faster. this library is easy to use and documentation clean and clear