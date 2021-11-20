send emails, html and attachments (files, streams and strings) from node.js to any smtp server
npm install emailjs
import { SMTPClient } from 'emailjs';
const client = new SMTPClient({
user: 'user',
password: 'password',
host: 'smtp.your-email.com',
ssl: true,
});
// send the message and get a callback with an error or details of the message that was sent
client.send(
{
text: 'i hope this works',
from: 'you <username@your-email.com>',
to: 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>',
cc: 'else <else@your-email.com>',
subject: 'testing emailjs',
},
(err, message) => {
console.log(err || message);
}
);
// assuming top-level await for brevity
import { SMTPClient } from 'emailjs';
const client = new SMTPClient({
user: 'user',
password: 'password',
host: 'smtp.your-email.com',
ssl: true,
});
const message = {
text: 'i hope this works',
from: 'you <username@your-email.com>',
to: 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>',
cc: 'else <else@your-email.com>',
subject: 'testing emailjs',
attachment: [
{ data: '<html>i <i>hope</i> this works!</html>', alternative: true },
{ path: 'path/to/file.zip', type: 'application/zip', name: 'renamed.zip' },
],
};
// send the message and get a callback with an error or details of the message that was sent
client.send(message, function (err, message) {
console.log(err || message);
});
// you can continue to send more messages with successive calls to 'client.send',
// they will be queued on the same smtp connection
// or instead of using the built-in client you can create an instance of 'smtp.SMTPConnection'
import { SMTPClient, Message } from 'emailjs';
const client = new SMTPClient({
user: 'user',
password: 'password',
host: 'smtp-mail.outlook.com',
tls: {
ciphers: 'SSLv3',
},
});
const message = new Message({
text: 'i hope this works',
from: 'you <username@outlook.com>',
to: 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>',
cc: 'else <else@your-email.com>',
subject: 'testing emailjs',
attachment: [
{ data: '<html>i <i>hope</i> this works!</html>', alternative: true },
{ path: 'path/to/file.zip', type: 'application/zip', name: 'renamed.zip' },
],
});
// send the message and get a callback with an error or details of the message that was sent
client.send(message, (err, message) => {
console.log(err || message);
});
import { SMTPClient, Message } from 'emailjs';
const client = new SMTPClient({
user: 'user',
password: 'password',
host: 'smtp-mail.outlook.com',
tls: {
ciphers: 'SSLv3',
},
});
const message = new Message({
text: 'i hope this works',
from: 'you <username@outlook.com>',
to: 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>',
cc: 'else <else@your-email.com>',
subject: 'testing emailjs',
attachment: [
{
data:
'<html>i <i>hope</i> this works! here is an image: <img src="cid:my-image" width="100" height ="50"> </html>',
},
{ path: 'path/to/file.zip', type: 'application/zip', name: 'renamed.zip' },
{
path: 'path/to/image.jpg',
type: 'image/jpg',
headers: { 'Content-ID': '<my-image>' },
},
],
});
// send the message and get a callback with an error or details of the message that was sent
client.send(message, (err, message) => {
console.log(err || message);
});
// options is an object with the following recognized schema:
const options = {
user, // username for logging into smtp
password, // password for logging into smtp
host, // smtp host (defaults to 'localhost')
port, // smtp port (defaults to 25 for unencrypted, 465 for `ssl`, and 587 for `tls`)
ssl, // boolean or object (if true or object, ssl connection will be made)
tls, // boolean or object (if true or object, starttls will be initiated)
timeout, // max number of milliseconds to wait for smtp responses (defaults to 5000)
domain, // domain to greet smtp with (defaults to os.hostname)
authentication, // array of preferred authentication methods ('PLAIN', 'LOGIN', 'CRAM-MD5', 'XOAUTH2')
logger, // override the built-in logger (useful for e.g. Azure Function Apps, where console.log doesn't work)
};
// ssl/tls objects are an abbreviated form of [`tls.connect`](https://nodejs.org/dist/latest-v14.x/docs/api/tls.html#tls_tls_connect_options_callback)'s options
// the missing items are: `port`, `host`, `path`, `socket`, `timeout` and `secureContext`
// NOTE: `host` is trimmed before being used to establish a connection;
// however, the original untrimmed value will still be visible in configuration.
// message can be a smtp.Message (as returned by email.message.create)
// or an object identical to the first argument accepted by email.message.create
// callback will be executed with (err, message)
// either when message is sent or an error has occurred
// headers is an object with the following recognized schema:
const headers = {
from, // sender of the format (address or name <address> or "name" <address>)
to, // recipients (same format as above), multiple recipients are separated by a comma
cc, // carbon copied recipients (same format as above)
bcc, // blind carbon copied recipients (same format as above)
text, // text of the email
subject, // string subject of the email
attachment, // one attachment or array of attachments
};
// the `from` field is required.
// at least one `to`, `cc`, or `bcc` header is also required.
// you can also add whatever other headers you want.
Can be called multiple times, each adding a new attachment.
// options is an object with the following recognized schema:
const options = {
// one of these fields is required
path, // string to where the file is located
data, // string of the data you want to attach
stream, // binary stream that will provide attachment data (make sure it is in the paused state)
// better performance for binary streams is achieved if buffer.length % (76*6) == 0
// current max size of buffer must be no larger than Message.BUFFERSIZE
// optionally these fields are also accepted
type, // string of the file mime type
name, // name to give the file as perceived by the recipient
charset, // charset to encode attatchment in
method, // method to send attachment as (used by calendar invites)
alternative, // if true, will be attached inline as an alternative (also defaults type='text/html')
inline, // if true, will be attached inline
encoded, // set this to true if the data is already base64 encoded, (avoid this if possible)
headers, // object containing header=>value pairs for inclusion in this attachment's header
related, // an array of attachments that you want to be related to the parent attachment
};
Synchronously validate that a Message is properly formed.
const message = new Message(options);
const { isValid, validationError } = message.checkValidity();
if (isValid) {
// ...
} else {
// first error encountered
console.error(validationError);
}
To target a Message Transfer Agent (MTA), omit all options.
associative array of currently supported SMTP authentication mechanisms
eleith zackschuster
npm install -d
npm test
issues and pull requests are welcome
