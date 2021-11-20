openbase logo
ema

emailjs

by eleith
3.7.0 (see all)

html emails and attachments to any smtp server with nodejs

18.5K

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

51

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js SMTP, Node.js Email API

4.6/57
vibhugautam73
subhadippal66
kwing25
developerspot20

11Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

emailjs Test Status Lint Status

send emails, html and attachments (files, streams and strings) from node.js to any smtp server

INSTALLING

npm install emailjs

FEATURES

  • works with SSL and TLS smtp servers
  • supports smtp authentication ('PLAIN', 'LOGIN', 'CRAM-MD5', 'XOAUTH2')
  • emails are queued and the queue is sent asynchronously
  • supports sending html emails and emails with multiple attachments (MIME)
  • attachments can be added as strings, streams or file paths
  • supports utf-8 headers and body
  • built-in type declarations
  • automatically handles greylisting

REQUIRES

  • auth access to an SMTP Server
  • if your service (ex: gmail) uses two-step authentication, use an application specific password

EXAMPLE USAGE - text only emails

import { SMTPClient } from 'emailjs';

const client = new SMTPClient({
    user: 'user',
    password: 'password',
    host: 'smtp.your-email.com',
    ssl: true,
});

// send the message and get a callback with an error or details of the message that was sent
client.send(
    {
        text: 'i hope this works',
        from: 'you <username@your-email.com>',
        to: 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>',
        cc: 'else <else@your-email.com>',
        subject: 'testing emailjs',
    },
    (err, message) => {
        console.log(err || message);
    }
);

EXAMPLE USAGE - using async/await

// assuming top-level await for brevity
import { SMTPClient } from 'emailjs';

const client = new SMTPClient({
    user: 'user',
    password: 'password',
    host: 'smtp.your-email.com',
    ssl: true,
});

try {
    const message = await client.sendAsync({
        text: 'i hope this works',
        from: 'you <username@your-email.com>',
        to: 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>',
        cc: 'else <else@your-email.com>',
        subject: 'testing emailjs',
    });
    console.log(message);
} catch (err) {
    console.error(err);
}

EXAMPLE USAGE - html emails and attachments

import { SMTPClient } from 'emailjs';

const client = new SMTPClient({
    user: 'user',
    password: 'password',
    host: 'smtp.your-email.com',
    ssl: true,
});

const message = {
    text: 'i hope this works',
    from: 'you <username@your-email.com>',
    to: 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>',
    cc: 'else <else@your-email.com>',
    subject: 'testing emailjs',
    attachment: [
        { data: '<html>i <i>hope</i> this works!</html>', alternative: true },
        { path: 'path/to/file.zip', type: 'application/zip', name: 'renamed.zip' },
    ],
};

// send the message and get a callback with an error or details of the message that was sent
client.send(message, function (err, message) {
    console.log(err || message);
});

// you can continue to send more messages with successive calls to 'client.send',
// they will be queued on the same smtp connection

// or instead of using the built-in client you can create an instance of 'smtp.SMTPConnection'

EXAMPLE USAGE - sending through outlook

import { SMTPClient, Message } from 'emailjs';

const client = new SMTPClient({
    user: 'user',
    password: 'password',
    host: 'smtp-mail.outlook.com',
    tls: {
        ciphers: 'SSLv3',
    },
});

const message = new Message({
    text: 'i hope this works',
    from: 'you <username@outlook.com>',
    to: 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>',
    cc: 'else <else@your-email.com>',
    subject: 'testing emailjs',
    attachment: [
        { data: '<html>i <i>hope</i> this works!</html>', alternative: true },
        { path: 'path/to/file.zip', type: 'application/zip', name: 'renamed.zip' },
    ],
});

// send the message and get a callback with an error or details of the message that was sent
client.send(message, (err, message) => {
    console.log(err || message);
});

EXAMPLE USAGE - attaching and embedding an image

import { SMTPClient, Message } from 'emailjs';

const client = new SMTPClient({
    user: 'user',
    password: 'password',
    host: 'smtp-mail.outlook.com',
    tls: {
        ciphers: 'SSLv3',
    },
});

const message = new Message({
    text: 'i hope this works',
    from: 'you <username@outlook.com>',
    to: 'someone <someone@your-email.com>, another <another@your-email.com>',
    cc: 'else <else@your-email.com>',
    subject: 'testing emailjs',
    attachment: [
        {
            data:
                '<html>i <i>hope</i> this works! here is an image: <img src="cid:my-image" width="100" height ="50"> </html>',
        },
        { path: 'path/to/file.zip', type: 'application/zip', name: 'renamed.zip' },
        {
            path: 'path/to/image.jpg',
            type: 'image/jpg',
            headers: { 'Content-ID': '<my-image>' },
        },
    ],
});

// send the message and get a callback with an error or details of the message that was sent
client.send(message, (err, message) => {
    console.log(err || message);
});

API

new SMTPClient(options)

// options is an object with the following recognized schema:
const options = {
    user, // username for logging into smtp
    password, // password for logging into smtp
    host, // smtp host (defaults to 'localhost')
    port, // smtp port (defaults to 25 for unencrypted, 465 for `ssl`, and 587 for `tls`)
    ssl, // boolean or object (if true or object, ssl connection will be made)
    tls, // boolean or object (if true or object, starttls will be initiated)
    timeout, // max number of milliseconds to wait for smtp responses (defaults to 5000)
    domain, // domain to greet smtp with (defaults to os.hostname)
    authentication, // array of preferred authentication methods ('PLAIN', 'LOGIN', 'CRAM-MD5', 'XOAUTH2')
    logger, // override the built-in logger (useful for e.g. Azure Function Apps, where console.log doesn't work)
};
// ssl/tls objects are an abbreviated form of [`tls.connect`](https://nodejs.org/dist/latest-v14.x/docs/api/tls.html#tls_tls_connect_options_callback)'s options
// the missing items are: `port`, `host`, `path`, `socket`, `timeout` and `secureContext`
// NOTE: `host` is trimmed before being used to establish a connection;
// however, the original untrimmed value will still be visible in configuration.

SMTPClient#send(message, callback)

// message can be a smtp.Message (as returned by email.message.create)
// or an object identical to the first argument accepted by email.message.create

// callback will be executed with (err, message)
// either when message is sent or an error has occurred

new Message(headers)

// headers is an object with the following recognized schema:
const headers = {
    from, // sender of the format (address or name <address> or "name" <address>)
    to, // recipients (same format as above), multiple recipients are separated by a comma
    cc, // carbon copied recipients (same format as above)
    bcc, // blind carbon copied recipients (same format as above)
    text, // text of the email
    subject, // string subject of the email
    attachment, // one attachment or array of attachments
};
// the `from` field is required.
// at least one `to`, `cc`, or `bcc` header is also required.
// you can also add whatever other headers you want.

Message#attach(options)

Can be called multiple times, each adding a new attachment.

// options is an object with the following recognized schema:
const options = {
    // one of these fields is required
    path, // string to where the file is located
    data, // string of the data you want to attach
    stream, // binary stream that will provide attachment data (make sure it is in the paused state)
    // better performance for binary streams is achieved if buffer.length % (76*6) == 0
    // current max size of buffer must be no larger than Message.BUFFERSIZE

    // optionally these fields are also accepted
    type, // string of the file mime type
    name, // name to give the file as perceived by the recipient
    charset, // charset to encode attatchment in
    method, // method to send attachment as (used by calendar invites)
    alternative, // if true, will be attached inline as an alternative (also defaults type='text/html')
    inline, // if true, will be attached inline
    encoded, // set this to true if the data is already base64 encoded, (avoid this if possible)
    headers, // object containing header=>value pairs for inclusion in this attachment's header
    related, // an array of attachments that you want to be related to the parent attachment
};

Message#checkValidity()

Synchronously validate that a Message is properly formed.

const message = new Message(options);
const { isValid, validationError } = message.checkValidity();
if (isValid) {
    // ...
} else {
    // first error encountered
    console.error(validationError);
}

new SMTPConnection(options={})

// options is an object with the following recognized schema:
const options = {
    user, // username for logging into smtp
    password, // password for logging into smtp
    host, // smtp host (defaults to 'localhost')
    port, // smtp port (defaults to 25 for unencrypted, 465 for `ssl`, and 587 for `tls`)
    ssl, // boolean or object (if true or object, ssl connection will be made)
    tls, // boolean or object (if true or object, starttls will be initiated)
    timeout, // max number of milliseconds to wait for smtp responses (defaults to 5000)
    domain, // domain to greet smtp with (defaults to os.hostname)
    authentication, // array of preferred authentication methods ('PLAIN', 'LOGIN', 'CRAM-MD5', 'XOAUTH2')
    logger, // override the built-in logger (useful for e.g. Azure Function Apps, where console.log doesn't work)
};
// ssl/tls objects are an abbreviated form of [`tls.connect`](https://nodejs.org/dist/latest-v14.x/docs/api/tls.html#tls_tls_connect_options_callback)'s options
// the missing items are: `port`, `host`, `path`, `socket`, `timeout` and `secureContext`
// NOTE: `host` is trimmed before being used to establish a connection;
// however, the original untrimmed value will still be visible in configuration.

To target a Message Transfer Agent (MTA), omit all options.

SMTPConnection#authentication

associative array of currently supported SMTP authentication mechanisms

Authors

eleith zackschuster

Testing

npm install -d
npm test

Contributions

issues and pull requests are welcome

Great Documentation11
Easy to Use3
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Vibhu GautamNoida40 Ratings41 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation

It helps to send emails using client-side technologies only. No server is required. The best thing I like is that it provides up to 200 monthly free requests and the email template is also hidden in this. I need CAPTCHA verification in my project and this package does have that. There is auto reply feature and you can see the history also. The documentation is good, so I will recommend if you want to use this.

0
Subhadip PalJamshedpur33 Ratings35 Reviews
MERN stack Developer (C++, Python, Javascript, c#)
10 months ago

I like the fact that emailJS is free to use for 200 emails per month, I used it for email verification in my web app for the admin role. Captcha verification is also built-in with emailJS. I used it with my React app, and trust me it's so well documented and your code will look clean. you just have to sit for 2-3 hours to understand how to integrate it with your app, once you do that your app is good to go.

0
Kendra WingColorado, US48 Ratings21 Reviews
👩🏻‍💻Jr. Full Stack Web Developer & Dev Advocate. ❤️Creative UI & Collaboration🤝 Seeking work 💼 ‣kendrawingpro@icloud.com ‣linkedin.com/in/kendrawing
21 days ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I discovered this nice API and it has helped me a lot in a few projects. I'm a front-end developer and doing backend work can be difficult sometimes. This package made it easy for me to add a functioning contact form for my website. Emailjs has good documentation and it is easy to set up a functioning mail system. This is a good package for those who do not want to do a lot of backend email smtp setup.

0
Manisha43 Ratings72 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

EmailJS is very powerful and useful library for node js app using this library i saved my lot of time on adding and configuring email smtp servers this library make my work more easier and faster. this library is easy to use and documentation clean and clear

0
snaagKorea10 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago

