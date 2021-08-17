❤️ Love this project? Support @niftylettuce's FOSS on Patreon or PayPal :unicorn:
Create, preview, and send custom email templates for Node.js. Highly configurable and supports automatic inline CSS, stylesheets, embedded images and fonts, and much more! Made for sending beautiful emails with Lad.
By default we recommend pug for your template engine, but you can use any template engine.
npm:
npm install email-templates pug
yarn:
yarn add email-templates pug
We've added preview-email by default to this package!
This means that (by default) in the development environment (e.g.
NODE_ENV=development) your emails will be rendered to the tmp directory for you and automatically opened in the browser.
If you have trouble previewing emails in your browser, you can configure a
preview option which gets passed along to open's options (e.g.
preview: { open: { app: 'firefox' } }).
See the example below for Open Email Previews in Firefox.
If you run into any issues with configuration, files, templates, locals, etc, then you can use the
DEBUG environment flag:
DEBUG=email-templates node app.js
This will output to the console all debug statements in our codebase for this package.
As of v3.6.1 you can now inspect the message passed to
nodemailer.sendMail internally.
In the response object from
email.send, you have access to
res.originalMessage:
email
.send({
template: 'mars',
message: {
to: 'elon@spacex.com'
},
locals: {
name: 'Elon'
}
})
.then(res => {
console.log('res.originalMessage', res.originalMessage)
})
.catch(console.error);
You can swap the
transportoption with a Nodemailer transport configuration object or transport instance. We highly recommend using Postmark for your transport (it's the default in Lad).
If you want to send emails in
developmentor
testenvironments, set
options.sendto
true.
const Email = require('email-templates');
const email = new Email({
message: {
from: 'niftylettuce@gmail.com'
},
// uncomment below to send emails in development/test env:
// send: true
transport: {
jsonTransport: true
}
});
email
.send({
template: 'mars',
message: {
to: 'elon@spacex.com'
},
locals: {
name: 'Elon'
}
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
The example above assumes you have the following directory structure:
.
├── app.js
└── emails
└── mars
├── html.pug
└── subject.pug
And the contents of the
pug files are:
html.pug:
p Hi #{name},
p Welcome to Mars, the red planet.
subject.pug:
= `Hi ${name}, welcome to Mars`
Please reference Nodemailer's attachment documentation for further reference.
If you want to set default attachments sent with every email:
const Email = require('email-templates');
const email = new Email({
message: {
from: 'niftylettuce@gmail.com',
attachments: [
{
filename: 'text1.txt',
content: 'hello world!'
}
]
}
});
email
.send({
template: 'mars',
message: {
to: 'elon@spacex.com'
},
locals: {
name: 'Elon'
}
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
If you want to set attachments sent individually:
const Email = require('email-templates');
const email = new Email({
message: {
from: 'niftylettuce@gmail.com'
},
transport: {
jsonTransport: true
}
});
email
.send({
template: 'mars',
message: {
to: 'elon@spacex.com',
attachments: [
{
filename: 'text1.txt',
content: 'hello world!'
}
]
},
locals: {
name: 'Elon'
}
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Simply include the path or URL to the stylesheet in your template's
<head>:
link(rel="stylesheet", href="/css/app.css", data-inline)
This will look for the file
/css/app.css in the
build/ folder.
If this asset is in another folder, then you will need to modify the default options when creating an
const email = new Email({
// <https://github.com/Automattic/juice>
juice: true,
// Override juice global settings <https://github.com/Automattic/juice#juicecodeblocks>
juiceSettings: {
tableElements: ['TABLE']
},
juiceResources: {
preserveImportant: true,
webResources: {
//
// this is the relative directory to your CSS/image assets
// and its default path is `build/`:
//
// e.g. if you have the following in the `<head`> of your template:
// `<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css" data-inline="data-inline">`
// then this assumes that the file `build/style.css` exists
//
relativeTo: path.resolve('build')
//
// but you might want to change it to something like:
// relativeTo: path.join(__dirname, '..', 'assets')
// (so that you can re-use CSS/images that are used in your web-app)
//
}
}
});
If you don't need this module to send your email, you can still use it to render HTML and/or text templates.
Simply use the
email.render(view, locals) method we expose (it's the same method that
email.send uses internally).
If you need to render a specific email template file (e.g. the HTML version):
const Email = require('email-templates');
const email = new Email();
email
.render('mars/html', {
name: 'Elon'
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
The example above assumes you have the following directory structure (note that this example would only render the
html.pug file):
.
├── app.js
└── emails
└── mars
├── html.pug
├── text.pug
└── subject.pug
The Promise for
email.render resolves with a String (the HTML or text rendered).
If you need pass juiceResources in render function, with this option you don't need create Email instance every time
const Email = require('email-templates');
const email = new Email();
email
.render({
path: 'mars/html',
juiceResources: {
preserveImportant: true,
webResources: {
// view folder path, it will get css from `mars/style.css`
relativeTo: path.resolve('mars')
}
}
}, {
name: 'Elon'
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
The example above will be useful when you have a structure like this, this will be useful when you have a separate CSS file for every template
.
├── app.js
└── emails
└── mars
├── html.pug
├── text.pug
├── subject.pug
└── style.css
The Promise for
email.render resolves with a String (the HTML or text rendered).
If you need to render all available template files for a given email template (e.g.
html.pug,
text.pug, and
subject.pug– you can use
email.renderAll(this is the method that
email.senduses).
const Email = require('email-templates');
const email = new Email();
email
.renderAll('mars', {
name: 'Elon'
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
If you need to render multiple, specific templates at once (but not all email templates available), then you can use
Promise.allin combination with
email.render:
const Email = require('email-templates');
const email = new Email();
const locals = { name: 'Elon' };
Promise
.all([
email.render('mars/html', locals),
email.render('mars/text', locals)
])
.then(([ html, text ]) => {
console.log('html', html);
console.log('text', text);
})
.catch(console.error);
Out of the box, templates are cached as they are compiled (e.g. as emails are sent, the template they're using is cached). However these templates are not cached in-advance, so the first emails sent of each template will be slower to send.
We strongly suggest to pre-cache your templates with cache-pug-templates (if you're using the default Pug template engine).
If you do not do this, then your Pug templates will re-compile and re-cache every time you deploy new code and restart your app.
Note that you will need to specify the
views option to your
new CachePugTemplates({ views: '...' }); instance, with
views being a file path (Array or String) to your email template directory. See cache-pug-templates documentation for more information.
All you need to do is simply pass an i18n configuration object as
config.i18n (or an empty one as this example shows to use defaults).
Don't want to handle localization and translation yourself? Just use Lad – it's built in and uses mandarin (with automatic Google Translate support) under the hood!
const Email = require('email-templates');
const email = new Email({
message: {
from: 'niftylettuce@gmail.com'
},
transport: {
jsonTransport: true
},
i18n: {} // <------ HERE
});
email
.send({
template: 'mars',
message: {
to: 'elon@spacex.com'
},
locals: {
locale: 'en', // <------ CUSTOMIZE LOCALE HERE (defaults to `i18n.defaultLocale` - `en`)
// is your user french?
// locale: 'fr',
name: 'Elon'
}
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Then slightly modify your templates to use localization functions.
html.pug:
p= `${t('Hi')} ${name},`
p= t('Welcome to Mars, the red planet.')
subject.pug:
p= `${t('Hi')} ${name}, ${t('welcome to Mars')}`
Note that if you use Lad, you have a built-in filter called
translate:
p: :translate(locale) Welcome to Mars, the red planet.
If you are using handlebars and you are using localization files with named values, you will quickly see that
there is no way to properly call the
t function in your template and specify named values.
If, for example you have this in your translation file:
{
"greetings": "Hi {{ firstname }}",
"welcome_message": "Welcome to Mars, the red planet."
}
And you would like to use it in your template like this:
html.hbs:
<p>{{ t "greetings" firstname="Marcus" }}</p>
<p>{{ t "welcome_message" }}</p>
This would not work because the second argument sent by handlebars to the function would be a handlebar helper options object instead of just the named values.
A possible workaround you can use is to introduce your own translation helper in your template locals:
email
.send({
template: 'mars',
message: {
to: 'elon@spacex.com'
},
locals: {
locale: 'en', // <------ CUSTOMIZE LOCALE HERE (defaults to `i18n.defaultLocale` - `en`)
// is your user french?
// locale: 'fr',
name: 'Elon',
$t(key, options) {
// <------ THIS IS OUR OWN TRANSLATION HELPER
return options.data.root.t(
{ phrase: key, locale: options.data.root.locale },
options.hash
);
}
}
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Then slightly modify your templates to use your own translation helper functions.
html.hbs:
<p>{{ $t "greetings" firstname="Marcus" }}</p>
<p>{{ $t "welcome_message" }}</p>
If you wish to have only a text-based version of your email you can simply pass the option
textOnly: true.
Regardless if you use the
htmlToText option or not (see next example), it will still render only a text-based version.
const Email = require('email-templates');
const email = new Email({
message: {
from: 'niftylettuce@gmail.com'
},
transport: {
jsonTransport: true
},
textOnly: true // <----- HERE
});
email
.send({
template: 'mars',
message: {
to: 'elon@spacex.com'
},
locals: {
name: 'Elon'
}
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
You can pass an option to prefix subject lines with a string, which is super useful for deciphering development / staging / production environment emails.
For example, you could make it so on non-production environments the email is prefixed with a
[DEVELOPMENT] Some Subject Line Here.
You could do this manually by passing a
message.subject property, however if you are storing your subject lines in templates (e.g.
subject.ejs or
subject.pug) then it's not as easy.
Simply use the
subjectPrefix option and set it to whatever you wish (note you will need to append a trailing space if you wish to have a space after the prefix; see example below):
const Email = require('email-templates');
const env = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development';
const email = new Email({
message: {
from: 'niftylettuce@gmail.com'
},
transport: {
jsonTransport: true
},
subjectPrefix: env === 'production' ? false : `[${env.toUpperCase()}] `; // <--- HERE
});
By default we use
html-to-textto generate a plaintext version and attach it as
message.text.
If you'd like to customize the text body, you can pass
message.text or create a
text template file just like you normally would for
html and
subject.
You may also set
config.htmlToText: false to force the usage of the
text template file.
const Email = require('email-templates');
const email = new Email({
message: {
from: 'niftylettuce@gmail.com'
},
transport: {
jsonTransport: true
},
htmlToText: false // <----- HERE
});
email
.send({
template: 'mars',
message: {
to: 'elon@spacex.com'
},
locals: {
name: 'Elon'
}
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
text.pug:
| Hi #{name},
| Welcome to Mars, the red planet.
Install your desired template engine (e.g. EJS)
npm:
npm install ejs
yarn:
yarn add ejs
Set the extension in options and send an email
const Email = require('email-templates');
const email = new Email({
message: {
from: 'niftylettuce@gmail.com'
},
transport: {
jsonTransport: true
},
views: {
options: {
extension: 'ejs' // <---- HERE
}
}
});
You can configure your Email instance to have default message options, such as a default "From", an unsubscribe header, etc.
For a list of all available message options and fields see the Nodemailer message reference.
Here's an example showing how to set a default custom header and a list unsubscribe header:
const Email = require('email-templates');
const email = new Email({
message: {
from: 'niftylettuce@gmail.com',
headers: {
'X-Some-Custom-Thing': 'Some-Value'
},
list: {
unsubscribe: 'https://niftylettuce.com/unsubscribe'
}
},
transport: {
jsonTransport: true
}
});
You can pass a custom
config.render function which accepts two arguments
view and
locals and must return a
Promise.
Note that if you specify a custom
config.render, you should have it use
email.juiceResources before returning the final HTML. The example below shows how to do this.
If you wanted to read a stored EJS template from MongoDB, you could do something like:
const ejs = require('ejs');
const email = new Email({
// ...
render: (view, locals) => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
// this example assumes that `template` returned
// is an ejs-based template string
// view = `${template}/html` or `${template}/subject` or `${template}/text`
db.templates.findOne({ name: view }, (err, template) => {
if (err) return reject(err);
if (!template) return reject(new Error('Template not found'));
let html = ejs.render(template, locals);
html = await email.juiceResources(html);
resolve(html);
});
});
}
});
As of v5.0.1+ we now support passing absolute paths to templates for rendering (per discussion in #320.
For both
email.send and
email.render, the
template option passed can be a relative path or absolute:
Relative example:
email
.send({
template: 'mars',
message: {
to: 'elon@spacex.com'
},
locals: {
name: 'Elon'
}
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
Absolute example:
const path = require('path');
// ...
email
.send({
template: path.join(__dirname, 'some', 'folder', 'mars')
message: {
to: 'elon@spacex.com'
},
locals: {
name: 'Elon'
}
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
The
preview option can be a custom Object of options to pass along to open's options.
Firefox example:
const email = new Email({
// ...
preview: {
open: {
app: 'firefox',
wait: false
}
}
});
For a list of all available options and defaults view the configuration object, or reference the list below:
views (Object)
root (String) - defaults to the current working directory's "emails" folder via
path.resolve('emails')
options (Object)
extension (String) - defaults to
'pug', and is the default file extension for templates
map (Object) - a template file extension mapping, defaults to
{ hbs: 'handlebars', njk: 'nunjucks' } (this is useful if you use different file extension naming conventions)
engineSource (Object) - the default template engine source, defaults to consolidate
locals (Object) - locals to pass to templates for rendering
cache (Boolean) - defaults to
false for
development and
test environments, and
true for all others (via
process.env.NODE_ENV), whether or not to cache templates
pretty (Boolean) - defaults to
true, but is automatically set to
false for subject templates and text-based emails
message (Object) - default Nodemailer message object for messages to inherit (defaults to an empty object
{})
send (Boolean) - whether or not to send emails, defaults to
false for
development and
test environments, and
true for all others (via
process.env.NODE_ENV) (NOTE: IF YOU ARE NOT USING
NODE_ENV YOU WILL NEED TO MANUALLY SET THIS TO
true)
preview (Boolean or Object) - whether or not to preview emails using preview-email, defaults to
false unless the environment is
development (via
process.env.NODE_ENV)
i18n (Boolean or Object) - translation support for email templates, this accepts an I18N configuration object (defaults to
false, which means it is disabled) which is passed along to @ladjs/i18n – see Localization example for more insight
render (Function) - defaults to a stable function that accepts two argument,
view (String) and
locals (Object) - you should not need to set this unless you have a need for custom rendering (see Custom Rendering (e.g. from a MongoDB database))
customRender (Boolean) - defaults to
false, unless you pass your own
render function, and in that case it will be automatically set to
true
textOnly (Boolean) - whether or not to force text-only rendering of a template and disregard the template folder (defaults to
false)
htmlToText (Object) - configuration object for html-to-text
ignoreImage (Boolean) - defaults to
true
subjectPrefix (Boolean or String) - defaults to
false, but if set to a string it will use that string as a prefix for your emails' subjects
juice (Boolean) - whether or not to use juice when rendering templates (defaults to
true) (note that if you have a custom rendering function you will need to implement juice in it yourself)
juiceResources (Object) - options to pass to
juice.juiceResources method (only used if
juice option is set to
true, see juice's API for more information
preserveImportant (Boolean) - defaults to
true
webResources (Object) - an options object that will be passed to web-resource-inliner
relativeTo (String) - defaults to the current working directory's "build" folder via
path.resolve('build') (NOTE: YOU SHOULD MODIFY THIS PATH TO WHERE YOUR BUILD/ASSETS FOLDER IS)
images (Boolean or Number) - defaults to
false, and is whether or not to inline images unless they have an exclusion attribute (see web-resource-inliner for more insight), if it is set to a Number then that is used as the KB threshold
transport (Object) - a transport configuration object or a Nodemailer transport instance created via
nodemailer.createTransport, defaults to an empty object
{}, see Nodemailer transports documentation for more insight
getPath (Function) - a function that returns the path to a template file, defaults to
function (type, template) { return path.join(template, type); }, and accepts three arguments
type,
template, and
locals
You can use any nodemailer plugin. Simply pass an existing transport instance as
config.transport.
You should add the nodemailer-base64-to-s3 plugin to convert base64 inline images to actual images stored on Amazon S3 and Cloudfront.
When doing so (as of v4.0.2+), you will need to adjust your
email-templates configuration to pass
images: true as such:
const email = new Email({
// ...
juiceResources: {
preserveImportant: true,
webResources: {
relativeTo: path.resolve('build'),
images: true // <--- set this as `true`
}
}
});
We also highly recommend to add to your default
config.locals the following:
See the Releases page for an up to date changelog.
We upgraded html-to-text to v6. As a result, automatically generated text versions of your emails will look slightly different, as per the example below:
+Hi,
+
+email-templates rocks!
+
+Cheers,
+The team
-Hi,email-templates rocks!
-Cheers,The team
We upgraded
preview-email to
v2.0.0, which supports stream attachments, and additionally the view rendering is slightly different (we simply iterate over header lines and format them in a
<pre><code> block). A major version bump was done due to the significant visual change in the preview rendering of emails.
Performance should be significantly improved as the rendering of subject, html, and text parts now occurs asynchronously in parallel (previously it was in series and had blocking lookup calls).
We removed bluebird and replaced it with a lightweight alternative pify (since all we were using was the
Promise.promisify method from
bluebird as well).
This package now only supports Node v8.x+ (due to preview-email's open dependency requiring it).
Configuration for the
preview option has slightly changed, which now allows you to specify a custom template and stylesheets for preview rendering.
If you were using a custom
previewoption before, you will need to change it slightly:
const email = new Email({
// ...
preview: {
+ open: {
+ app: 'firefox',
+ wait: false
+ }
- app: 'firefox',
- wait: false
}
});
In version 4.x+, we changed the order of defaults being set. See #313 for more information. This allows you to override message options such as
from (even if you have a global default
from set).
See v5.0.0 above
If you are upgrading from v2 or prior to v3, please note that the following breaking API changes occurred:
You need to have Node v6.4.0+, we recommend using nvm to manage your Node versions.
Instead of calling
const newsletter = new EmailTemplate(...args), you now call
const email = new Email(options).
new EmailTemplate(templateDir, options). Now you will need to pass simply one object with a configuration as an argument to the constructor.
templateDir path is the "emails" folder in the root of your project (basically
./emails folder) then you do not need to pass it at all since it is the default per the configuration object.
templateDir can be used as such:
-const newsletter = new EmailTemplate(templateDir);
+const email = new Email({
+ views: { root: templateDir }
+});
juiceResources.webResources.relativeTo is accurate.
Instead of calling
newsletter.render(locals, callback) you now call
email.render(template, locals). The return value of
email.render when invoked is a
Promise and does not accept a callback function.
NOTE:
email-templatesv3 now has an
email.sendmethod (see basic usage example) which uses
nodemailer; you should now use
email.sendinstead of
email.render!
-newsletter.render({}, (err, result) => {
- if (err) return console.error(err);
- console.log(result);
-});
+email.render(template, {}).then(console.log).catch(console.error);
Localized template directories are no longer supported. We now support i18n translations out of the box. See Localization for more info.
A new method
email.send has been added. This allows you to create a Nodemailer transport and send an email template all at once (it calls
email.render internally). See the Basic usage documentation above for an example.
There are new options
options.send and
options.preview. Both are Boolean values and configured automatically based off the environment. Take a look at the configuration object. Note that you can optionally pass an Object to
preview option, which gets passed along to open's options.
If you wish to send emails in development or test environment (disabled by default), set
options.send to
true.
Instead of having to configure this for yourself, you could just use Lad instead.
