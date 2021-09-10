Regular expression for matching email addresses

Use it for finding email addresses or checking if something is email like.

You shouldn't use this for validating emails. Only for hinting to the user.

Install

npm install email-regex

Usage

import emailRegex from 'email-regex' ; emailRegex().test( 'unicorn sindresorhus@gmail.com' ); emailRegex({ exact : true }).test( 'sindresorhus@gmail.com' ); 'unicorn sindresorhus@gmail.com cake john@doe.com rainbow' .match(emailRegex());

API

Returns a regex for matching email addresses.

options

Type: object

exact

Type: boolean \ Default: false (Matches any email address in a string)

Only match an exact string.