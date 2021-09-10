Regular expression for matching email addresses
Use it for finding email addresses or checking if something is email like.
You shouldn't use this for validating emails. Only for hinting to the user.
$ npm install email-regex
import emailRegex from 'email-regex';
// Contains an email address
emailRegex().test('unicorn sindresorhus@gmail.com');
//=> true
// Is an email address
emailRegex({exact: true}).test('sindresorhus@gmail.com');
//=> true
'unicorn sindresorhus@gmail.com cake john@doe.com rainbow'.match(emailRegex());
//=> ['sindresorhus@gmail.com', 'john@doe.com']
Returns a regex for matching email addresses.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false (Matches any email address in a string)
Only match an exact string.
Useful with
RegExp#test to check if a string is an email address.