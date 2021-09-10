openbase logo
email-regex

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Regular expression for matching email addresses

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.3K

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

email-regex

Regular expression for matching email addresses

Use it for finding email addresses or checking if something is email like.

You shouldn't use this for validating emails. Only for hinting to the user.

Install

$ npm install email-regex

Usage

import emailRegex from 'email-regex';

// Contains an email address
emailRegex().test('unicorn sindresorhus@gmail.com');
//=> true

// Is an email address
emailRegex({exact: true}).test('sindresorhus@gmail.com');
//=> true

'unicorn sindresorhus@gmail.com cake john@doe.com rainbow'.match(emailRegex());
//=> ['sindresorhus@gmail.com', 'john@doe.com']

API

emailRegex(options?)

Returns a regex for matching email addresses.

options

Type: object

exact

Type: boolean\ Default: false (Matches any email address in a string)

Only match an exact string.

Useful with RegExp#test to check if a string is an email address.

