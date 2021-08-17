CLI email prompt featuring autocompletion and validation. Powers vercel --login .

Usage

import emailPrompt from 'email-prompt' ; let email; try { email = await emailPrompt({ }); } catch (err) { console .log( '

> Aborted!' ); return ; } console .log( '

> Hello ' + email);

To run the demo, clone the project and run:

npm install node demo

Options

start ( String ): the beginning of the prompt. Defaults to > Enter your email:

( ): the beginning of the prompt. Defaults to domains ( Set ): domain names to autocomplete (as String ). Defaults to: aol.com gmail.com google.com yahoo.com ymail.com hotmail.com live.com outlook.com inbox.com mail.com gmx.com icloud.com hey.com zeit.co vercel.com

( ): domain names to autocomplete (as ). Defaults to: forceLowerCase ( Boolean ): converts all input to lowercase. Defaults to true .

( ): converts all input to lowercase. Defaults to . suggestionColor ( String ): a chalk color. Defaults to gray

( ): a chalk color. Defaults to autocompleteChars ( Set ): a set of chars that trigger autocompletion. Defaults to: ↹ Tab ↵ Return (enter) → Right arrow

( ): a set of chars that trigger autocompletion. Defaults to: resolveChars ( Set ): a set of chars that resolve the promise. Defaults to ↵return

( ): a set of chars that resolve the promise. Defaults to ↵return abortChars ( Set ): a set of chars that abort the process. Defaults to Ctrl+C

( ): a set of chars that abort the process. Defaults to Ctrl+C allowInvalidChars ( Boolean ): controls whether non-email chars are accepted. Defaults to false

Notes

Some important implementation details:

email-prompt automatically adapts the mode of process.stdin for you.

automatically adapts the mode of for you. The stdin stream is resume d and pause d upon the promise being settled.

stream is d and d upon the promise being settled. When the promise resolves or rejects, the previous stdin mode is restored.

The tty mode is set to raw , which means all the caret interactions that you come to expect in a regular stdin prompt are simulated. This gives us fine-grained control over the output and powers the validation.

