CLI email prompt featuring autocompletion and validation.
Powers vercel
--login.
import emailPrompt from 'email-prompt';
let email;
try {
email = await emailPrompt({
/* options */
});
} catch (err) {
console.log('\n> Aborted!');
return;
}
console.log('\n> Hello ' + email);
To run the demo, clone the project and run:
npm install
node demo
start (
String): the beginning of the prompt. Defaults to
> Enter your email:
domains (
Set): domain names to autocomplete (as
String). Defaults to:
aol.com
gmail.com
google.com
yahoo.com
ymail.com
hotmail.com
live.com
outlook.com
inbox.com
mail.com
gmx.com
icloud.com
hey.com
zeit.co
vercel.com
forceLowerCase (
Boolean): converts all input to lowercase. Defaults to
true.
suggestionColor (
String): a chalk color. Defaults to
gray
autocompleteChars (
Set): a set of chars that trigger autocompletion. Defaults to:
resolveChars (
Set): a set of chars that resolve the promise. Defaults to ↵return
abortChars (
Set): a set of chars that abort the process. Defaults to Ctrl+C
allowInvalidChars (
Boolean): controls whether non-email chars are accepted. Defaults to
false
Some important implementation details:
email-prompt automatically adapts the mode of
process.stdin for you.
stdin stream is
resumed and
paused upon the promise being
settled.
tty mode is set to
raw, which means all the caret interactions
that you come to expect in a regular
stdin prompt are simulated.
This gives us fine-grained control over the output and powers the
validation.