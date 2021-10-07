Lightweight < 3ko lib
Check the misspelled email's domain and return a list of matching domain suggestions sorted by corrections needed
The string comparison is based on this algorithm
Install with npm:
npm i email-misspelled --save
Install with yarn:
yarn add email-misspelled
import emailMisspelled, { top100 } from "email-misspelled"
const emailChecker = emailMisspelled({ domains: top100 })
emailChecker("user@otmail.com")
/**
* [{
* suggest: "hotmail.com",
* misspelledCount: 1,
* corrected:"user@hotmail.com",
* original: "user@otmail.com"
* }]
**/
Returned object model
Result
Result = {
/** suggested domain */
suggest: string
/** corrected email */
corrected: string
/** number correction needed */
misspelledCount: number
/** original email */
original: string
}[]
domains
|Type
|Required
|Description
string[] DomainList
|true
|list of domains to compare
import emailMisspelled from "email-misspelled"
const emailChecker = emailMisspelled({ domains: ["random.org"] })
emailChecker("user@hotmial.com") // []
emailChecker("user@randmo.org")
/**
* return :
* [{
* suggest: "random.org",
* misspelledCount: 1,
* corrected:"user@random.org",
* original: "user@randmo.org"
* }]
**/
List of domains avaibles :
examples
import { top100, hotmail, live } from "email-misspelled"
or
import { top100, hotmail, live } from "email-misspelled/domains"
//etc
or
import top100 from "email-misspelled/domains/popular"
import hotmail from "email-misspelled/domains/hotmail"
import live from "email-misspelled/domains/live"
//etc
maxMisspelled
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
number
|false
2
|max possible misspelled
import emailMisspelled, { top100 } from "email-misspelled"
const emailChecker1 = emailMisspelled({ maxMisspelled: 1, domains: top100 })
emailChecker1("user@hotmial.com")
/**
* return :
* [{
* suggest: "hotmail.com",
* misspelledCount: 1,
* corrected:"user@hotmail.com",
* original: "user@hotmial.com"
* }]
**/
emailChecker1("user@hotmia.com") // []
const emailChecker2 = emailMisspelled({ maxMisspelled: 3, domains: top100 })
emailChecker2("user@hotmial.com")
/**
* return :
* [{
* suggest: "hotmail.com",
* misspelledCount: 2,
* corrected:"user@hotmail.com",
* original: "user@hotmial.com"
* }]
**/
emailChecker2("user@hotmia.com")
/**
* return :
* [{
* suggest: "hotmail.com",
* misspelledCount: 3,
* corrected:"user@hotmail.com",
* original: "user@hotmia.com"
* }]
**/
emailChecker2("user@otmia.com") //4 misspelled, return []
lengthDiffMax
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
number
|false
3
|max length difference between two string
import emailMisspelled, { top100 } from "email-misspelled"
const emailChecker1 = emailMisspelled({ lengthDiffMax: 1, domains: top100 })
emailChecker1("user@otmail.com")
/**
* return :
* [{
* suggest: "hotmail.com",
* misspelledCount: 1,
* corrected:"user@hotmail.com",
* original: "user@otmail.com"
* }]
**/
emailChecker1("user@tmail.com") // []
const emailChecker2 = emailMisspelled({ lengthDiffMax: 2, domains: top100 })
emailChecker2("user@otmail.com")
/**
* return :
* [{
* suggest: "hotmail.com",
* misspelledCount: 1,
* corrected:"user@hotmail.com",
* original: "user@otmail.com"
* }]
**/
emailChecker2("user@tmail.com")
/**
* return :
* [{
* suggest: "gmail.com",
* misspelledCount: 1,
* corrected:"user@gmail.com",
* original: "user@tmail.com"
* },
* {
* suggest: "hotmail.com",
* misspelledCount: 2,
* corrected:"user@hotmail.com",
* original: "user@tmail.com"
* }]
**/
You can find Types and Interfaces under the
/typings folder
DomainList
import { DomainList } from "email-misspelled/typings"
string[]
EmailMisspelledConstructor
import { EmailMisspelledConstructor } from "email-misspelled/typings"
(config: {
lengthDiffMax?: number;
maxMisspelled?: number;
domains: DomainList;
}): EmailMisspelled;
EmailMisspelled
import { EmailMisspelled } from "email-misspelled/typings"
(email: string): Result[]
Result
import { Result } from "email-misspelled/typings"
{
suggest: string;
corrected: string;
misspelledCount: number;
original: string;
}
ordered by number of existing email
gmail.com
yahoo.com
hotmail.com
aol.com
hotmail.co.uk
hotmail.fr
msn.com
yahoo.fr
wanadoo.fr
orange.fr
comcast.net
yahoo.co.uk
yahoo.com.br
yahoo.co.in
live.com
rediffmail.com
free.fr
gmx.de
web.de
yandex.ru
ymail.com
libero.it
outlook.com
uol.com.br
bol.com.br
mail.ru
cox.net
hotmail.it
sbcglobal.net
sfr.fr
live.fr
verizon.net
live.co.uk
googlemail.com
yahoo.es
ig.com.br
live.nl
bigpond.com
terra.com.br
yahoo.it
neuf.fr
yahoo.de
alice.it
rocketmail.com
att.net
laposte.net
facebook.com
bellsouth.net
yahoo.in
hotmail.es
charter.net
yahoo.ca
yahoo.com.au
rambler.ru
hotmail.de
tiscali.it
shaw.ca
yahoo.co.jp
sky.com
earthlink.net
optonline.net
freenet.de
t-online.de
aliceadsl.fr
virgilio.it
home.nl
qq.com
telenet.be
me.com
yahoo.com.ar
tiscali.co.uk
yahoo.com.mx
voila.fr
gmx.net
mail.com
planet.nl
tin.it
live.it
ntlworld.com
arcor.de
yahoo.co.id
frontiernet.net
hetnet.nl
live.com.au
yahoo.com.sg
zonnet.nl
club-internet.fr
juno.com
optusnet.com.au
blueyonder.co.uk
bluewin.ch
skynet.be
sympatico.ca
windstream.net
mac.com
centurytel.net
chello.nl
live.ca
aim.com
bigpond.net.au