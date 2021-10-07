Lightweight < 3ko lib

Check the misspelled email's domain and return a list of matching domain suggestions sorted by corrections needed

The string comparison is based on this algorithm

Table of Contents

Install

Install with npm:

npm i email-misspelled --save

Install with yarn:

yarn add email-misspelled

Usages

import emailMisspelled, { top100 } from "email-misspelled" const emailChecker = emailMisspelled({ domains: top100 }) emailChecker( "user@otmail.com" )

Returned object model

Result

Result = { suggest: string corrected: string misspelledCount: number original: string }[]

Options

domains

Type Required Description string[] DomainList true list of domains to compare

import emailMisspelled from "email-misspelled" const emailChecker = emailMisspelled({ domains: [ "random.org" ] }) emailChecker( "user@hotmial.com" ) emailChecker( "user@randmo.org" )

List of domains avaibles :

More details here

examples

import { top100, hotmail, live } from "email-misspelled"

or

import { top100, hotmail, live } from "email-misspelled/domains"

or

import top100 from "email-misspelled/domains/popular" import hotmail from "email-misspelled/domains/hotmail" import live from "email-misspelled/domains/live"

Feel free to contribute

maxMisspelled

Type Required Default Description number false 2 max possible misspelled

import emailMisspelled, { top100 } from "email-misspelled" const emailChecker1 = emailMisspelled({ maxMisspelled: 1 , domains: top100 }) emailChecker1( "user@hotmial.com" ) emailChecker1( "user@hotmia.com" ) const emailChecker2 = emailMisspelled({ maxMisspelled: 3 , domains: top100 }) emailChecker2( "user@hotmial.com" ) emailChecker2( "user@hotmia.com" ) emailChecker2( "user@otmia.com" )

lengthDiffMax

Type Required Default Description number false 3 max length difference between two string

import emailMisspelled, { top100 } from "email-misspelled" const emailChecker1 = emailMisspelled({ lengthDiffMax: 1 , domains: top100 }) emailChecker1( "user@otmail.com" ) emailChecker1( "user@tmail.com" ) const emailChecker2 = emailMisspelled({ lengthDiffMax: 2 , domains: top100 }) emailChecker2( "user@otmail.com" ) emailChecker2( "user@tmail.com" )

Typescript support

You can find Types and Interfaces under the /typings folder

DomainList

import { DomainList } from "email-misspelled/typings" string []

EmailMisspelledConstructor

import { EmailMisspelledConstructor } from "email-misspelled/typings" (config: { lengthDiffMax?: number ; maxMisspelled?: number ; domains: DomainList; }): EmailMisspelled;

EmailMisspelled

import { EmailMisspelled } from "email-misspelled/typings" (email: string ): Result[]

Result

import { Result } from "email-misspelled/typings" { suggest: string ; corrected: string ; misspelledCount: number ; original: string ; }

Top 100 domains list

ordered by number of existing email

gmail.com

yahoo.com

hotmail.com

aol.com

hotmail.co.uk

hotmail.fr

msn.com

yahoo.fr

wanadoo.fr

orange.fr

comcast.net

yahoo.co.uk

yahoo.com.br

yahoo.co.in

live.com

rediffmail.com

free.fr

gmx.de

web.de

yandex.ru

ymail.com

libero.it

outlook.com

uol.com.br

bol.com.br

mail.ru

cox.net

hotmail.it

sbcglobal.net

sfr.fr

live.fr

verizon.net

live.co.uk

googlemail.com

yahoo.es

ig.com.br

live.nl

bigpond.com

terra.com.br

yahoo.it

neuf.fr

yahoo.de

alice.it

rocketmail.com

att.net

laposte.net

facebook.com

bellsouth.net

yahoo.in

hotmail.es

charter.net

yahoo.ca

yahoo.com.au

rambler.ru

hotmail.de

tiscali.it

shaw.ca

yahoo.co.jp

sky.com

earthlink.net

optonline.net

freenet.de

t-online.de

aliceadsl.fr

virgilio.it

home.nl

qq.com

telenet.be

me.com

yahoo.com.ar

tiscali.co.uk

yahoo.com.mx

voila.fr

gmx.net

mail.com

planet.nl

tin.it

live.it

ntlworld.com

arcor.de

yahoo.co.id

frontiernet.net

hetnet.nl

live.com.au

yahoo.com.sg

zonnet.nl

club-internet.fr

juno.com

optusnet.com.au

blueyonder.co.uk

bluewin.ch

skynet.be

sympatico.ca

windstream.net

mac.com

centurytel.net

chello.nl

live.ca

aim.com

bigpond.net.au

