em

email-misspelled

by Julien Amblard
3.3.8 (see all)

Check misspell email's domain and return a list of matching domain suggestions

Documentation
Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

email-misspelled

Lightweight < 3ko lib

Lightweight < 3ko lib

Check the misspelled email's domain and return a list of matching domain suggestions sorted by corrections needed

The string comparison is based on this algorithm

live codepen demo

example

Table of Contents

  1. Install
  2. Usages
  3. Options
  4. Typescript support

Install

Install with npm:

    npm i email-misspelled --save

Install with yarn:

    yarn add email-misspelled

Usages

import emailMisspelled, { top100 } from "email-misspelled"

const emailChecker = emailMisspelled({ domains: top100 })

emailChecker("user@otmail.com")
/**
 * [{ 
 *      suggest: "hotmail.com", 
 *      misspelledCount: 1, 
 *      corrected:"user@hotmail.com", 
 *      original: "user@otmail.com"
 * }]
 **/

Returned object model
Result

Result = {
    /** suggested domain */  
    suggest: string  
    /** corrected email */  
    corrected: string  
    /** number correction needed */  
    misspelledCount: number  
    /** original email */  
    original: string  
}[]

Options

domains

TypeRequiredDescription
string[] DomainListtruelist of domains to compare

import emailMisspelled from "email-misspelled"
const emailChecker = emailMisspelled({ domains: ["random.org"] })

emailChecker("user@hotmial.com") // []
emailChecker("user@randmo.org")
/**
 * return :
 * [{ 
 *      suggest: "random.org", 
 *      misspelledCount: 1, 
 *      corrected:"user@random.org", 
 *      original: "user@randmo.org"
 * }]
 **/

List of domains avaibles :

More details here

examples

import { top100, hotmail, live } from "email-misspelled"

or 

import { top100, hotmail, live } from "email-misspelled/domains"  
//etc

or 

import top100 from "email-misspelled/domains/popular"  
import hotmail from "email-misspelled/domains/hotmail"  
import live from "email-misspelled/domains/live"  
//etc

Feel free to contribute

maxMisspelled

TypeRequiredDefaultDescription
numberfalse2max possible misspelled

import emailMisspelled, { top100 } from "email-misspelled"
const emailChecker1 = emailMisspelled({ maxMisspelled: 1, domains: top100 })

emailChecker1("user@hotmial.com")
/**
 * return :
 * [{ 
 *      suggest: "hotmail.com",  
 *      misspelledCount: 1,  
 *      corrected:"user@hotmail.com",  
 *      original: "user@hotmial.com"
 * }]
 **/
emailChecker1("user@hotmia.com") // []

const emailChecker2 = emailMisspelled({ maxMisspelled: 3, domains: top100 })

emailChecker2("user@hotmial.com")
/**
 * return :
 * [{  
 *      suggest: "hotmail.com",  
 *      misspelledCount: 2,  
 *      corrected:"user@hotmail.com",  
 *      original: "user@hotmial.com"  
 * }]
 **/
emailChecker2("user@hotmia.com")
/**
 * return :
 * [{  
 *      suggest: "hotmail.com",  
 *      misspelledCount: 3,  
 *      corrected:"user@hotmail.com",  
 *      original: "user@hotmia.com"  
 * }]
 **/
emailChecker2("user@otmia.com") //4 misspelled, return []

lengthDiffMax

TypeRequiredDefaultDescription
numberfalse3max length difference between two string

import emailMisspelled, { top100 } from "email-misspelled"
const emailChecker1 = emailMisspelled({ lengthDiffMax: 1, domains: top100 })

emailChecker1("user@otmail.com")
/**
 * return :
 * [{  
 *      suggest: "hotmail.com",
 *      misspelledCount: 1,
 *      corrected:"user@hotmail.com",
 *      original: "user@otmail.com"
 * }]
 **/
emailChecker1("user@tmail.com") // []

const emailChecker2 = emailMisspelled({ lengthDiffMax: 2, domains: top100 })

emailChecker2("user@otmail.com")
/**
 * return :
 * [{ 
 *      suggest: "hotmail.com",
 *      misspelledCount: 1,
 *      corrected:"user@hotmail.com",
 *      original: "user@otmail.com"
 * }]
 **/
emailChecker2("user@tmail.com")
/**
 * return :
 * [{
 *      suggest: "gmail.com",
 *      misspelledCount: 1,
 *      corrected:"user@gmail.com",
 *      original: "user@tmail.com"
 * },
 * {
 *      suggest: "hotmail.com",
 *      misspelledCount: 2,
 *      corrected:"user@hotmail.com",
 *      original: "user@tmail.com"
 * }]
 **/

Typescript support

You can find Types and Interfaces under the /typings folder

DomainList

    import { DomainList } from "email-misspelled/typings"

    string[]

EmailMisspelledConstructor

    import { EmailMisspelledConstructor } from "email-misspelled/typings"

    (config: {
        lengthDiffMax?: number;
        maxMisspelled?: number;
        domains: DomainList;
    }): EmailMisspelled;

EmailMisspelled

    import { EmailMisspelled } from "email-misspelled/typings"

    (email: string): Result[]

Result

    import { Result } from "email-misspelled/typings"

    {
        suggest: string;
        corrected: string;
        misspelledCount: number;
        original: string;
    }

Top 100 domains list

ordered by number of existing email

  • gmail.com
  • yahoo.com
  • hotmail.com
  • aol.com
  • hotmail.co.uk
  • hotmail.fr
  • msn.com
  • yahoo.fr
  • wanadoo.fr
  • orange.fr
  • comcast.net
  • yahoo.co.uk
  • yahoo.com.br
  • yahoo.co.in
  • live.com
  • rediffmail.com
  • free.fr
  • gmx.de
  • web.de
  • yandex.ru
  • ymail.com
  • libero.it
  • outlook.com
  • uol.com.br
  • bol.com.br
  • mail.ru
  • cox.net
  • hotmail.it
  • sbcglobal.net
  • sfr.fr
  • live.fr
  • verizon.net
  • live.co.uk
  • googlemail.com
  • yahoo.es
  • ig.com.br
  • live.nl
  • bigpond.com
  • terra.com.br
  • yahoo.it
  • neuf.fr
  • yahoo.de
  • alice.it
  • rocketmail.com
  • att.net
  • laposte.net
  • facebook.com
  • bellsouth.net
  • yahoo.in
  • hotmail.es
  • charter.net
  • yahoo.ca
  • yahoo.com.au
  • rambler.ru
  • hotmail.de
  • tiscali.it
  • shaw.ca
  • yahoo.co.jp
  • sky.com
  • earthlink.net
  • optonline.net
  • freenet.de
  • t-online.de
  • aliceadsl.fr
  • virgilio.it
  • home.nl
  • qq.com
  • telenet.be
  • me.com
  • yahoo.com.ar
  • tiscali.co.uk
  • yahoo.com.mx
  • voila.fr
  • gmx.net
  • mail.com
  • planet.nl
  • tin.it
  • live.it
  • ntlworld.com
  • arcor.de
  • yahoo.co.id
  • frontiernet.net
  • hetnet.nl
  • live.com.au
  • yahoo.com.sg
  • zonnet.nl
  • club-internet.fr
  • juno.com
  • optusnet.com.au
  • blueyonder.co.uk
  • bluewin.ch
  • skynet.be
  • sympatico.ca
  • windstream.net
  • mac.com
  • centurytel.net
  • chello.nl
  • live.ca
  • aim.com
  • bigpond.net.au

TODO

  • external domain list
  • split domain list into smallest part (only hotmail, only gmail etc)
  • Doc
  • TU
  • TS
  • Extend default domain list
  • explicit folder for types exports
  • update demo
  • allow returning only first result

