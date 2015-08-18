openbase logo
email-existence

by scippio
0.1.6 (see all)

Checks existence of email addresses

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Node.js Email Verification API

5.0/5
Readme

email-existence

Checks existence of email addresses

Installation

To install via npm:

npm install email-existence

Requirements

A valid email address to check the existence of. Use node-validator to check validity.

Usage

  • Check existence:

        emailExistence.check('email@domain.com', function(response,error){
        console.log('res: '+res);
    });

  • The check function will return a boolean in response callback function to indicate existence of an email address. Existence is determined by telnetting to the MX server of the email domain and attempting to send an email to the supplied address. MX servers return 250 if the email address exists and 550 if it does not. This test email is not ever sent.

  • The second callback parameter return error info or returned data.

100
Phuephue954
December 22, 2020
December 22, 2020
Easy to Use
Bryan Henrique Cruz Souza
November 24, 2020
Rumo à glória!
November 24, 2020
Easy to Use

kickboxEmail Address Verification for Node.js
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
email-verifyNode.js email SMTP verification, powered by EmailChecker.com API
GitHub Stars
238
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
5Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ev
email-verification✔️ Send user verification emails with NodeJS and MongoDB
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
144
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
1Great Documentation
email-verifierThe best possible way to verify and validate an email address.
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
571
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
neverbounceThe NeverBounce API NodeJS wrapper
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3K
See 13 Alternatives

