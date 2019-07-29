Verify email address checking MX records, and SMTP connection.
Install the module through NPM:
$ npm install email-deep-validator --save
Requires Node 7.6 or above
Include the module, create a new
EmailValidator object and call
verify method:
const EmailValidator = require('email-deep-validator');
const emailValidator = new EmailValidator();
const { wellFormed, validDomain, validMailbox } = await emailValidator.verify('foo@email.com');
// wellFormed: true
// validDomain: true
// validMailbox: true
When a domain does not exist or has no MX records, the domain validation will fail, and the mailbox validation will return
null because it could not be performed:
const { wellFormed, validDomain, validMailbox } = await emailValidator.verify('foo@bad-domain.com');
// wellFormed: true
// validDomain: false
// validMailbox: null
A valid Yahoo domain will still return
validMailbox true because their SMTP servers do not allow verifying if a mailbox exists.
timeout
Set a timeout in seconds for the smtp connection. Default:
10000.
verifyDomain
Enable or disable domain checking. This is done in two steps:
Default:
true.
verifyMailbox
Enable or disable mailbox checking. Only a few SMTP servers allow this, and even then whether it works depends on your IP's reputation with those servers. This library performs a best effort validation:
null for Yahoo addresses, for failed connections, for unknown SMTP errors.
true for valid SMTP responses.
false for SMTP errors specific to the address's formatting or mailbox existance.
Default:
true.
$ npm test
async/
await.
verifyMxRecords renamed to
verifyDomain.
verifySmtpConnection renamed to
verifyMailbox.
This module was originally written to be used with Conversio and is used in a production environment currently. This will ensure that this module is well maintained, bug free and as up to date as possible.
Conversio's developers will continue to make updates as often as required to have a consistently bug free platform, but we are happy to review any feature requests or issues and are accepting constructive pull requests.