Email check

Introduction

Email check is a npm async module for NodeJS, that checks if an email address exists.

It first validates the email through regex, and then pings the relative MX server.

It works with native JS promises (and needs a JS engine that supports them, like Node >= v4.0.0).

Install

npm install email-check

(add "--save" if you want the module to be automatically added to your project's "package.json" dependencies)

Usage

emailCheck(email, [opts])

The function signature accepts two arguments and returns a promise, eventually fulfilled with true if the email address exists, or false if it doesn't (please note that if your Internet connection is down, or port 25 is closed – e.g. by a firewall – it will always return false ).

email (string) the email address to check.

(string) the email address to check. opts (object) the options object.

The options object can have three properties:

from (string) email address originating the request (defaults to the same value as "email").

(string) email address originating the request (defaults to the same value as "email"). host (string) fqdn of SMTP server originating the request (defaults to the domain name of the "from" email address).

(string) fqdn of SMTP server originating the request (defaults to the domain name of the "from" email address). timeout (number) max allowed idle time in milliseconds (defaults to 5000). If the timeout expires, the promise returns false .

Example

var emailCheck = require ( 'email-check' ); emailCheck( 'mail@example.com' ) .then( function ( res ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { if (err.message === 'refuse' ) { } else { } }); emailCheck( 'mail@example.com' , { from : 'address@domain.com' , host : 'mail.domain.com' , timeout : 3000 }) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

MIT License