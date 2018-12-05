Email builder core for export into other projects

Constructor

new EmailBuilder(options)

Example:

var EmailBuilder = require ( 'email-builder-core' ); var emailBuilder = new EmailBuilder({ encodeSpecialChars : true });

Options

The following options may support all available methods of EmailBuilder. However there some that are only needed for a particular method.

options.encodeSpecialChars

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Supported Method(s): All

Encodes special characters to their HTML numerical form e.g. © --> ©

options.relativePath

Type: String

Default: ''

Supported Method(s): emailBuilder.inlineCss

This option must be set when passing a Buffer or a String to the inlineCss method. That way it has a relative path to any css files. The path should be whatever directory your src file is in.

options.litmus

Type: Object

Default: {}

Properties: username , password , url , applications

Supported Method(s): emailBuilder.sendLitmusTest

Example:

litmus : { subject : 'Custom subject line' , username : 'username' , password : 'password' , url : 'https://yoursite.litmus.com' , applications : [ 'gmailnew' , 'hotmail' , 'outlookcom' , 'ol2000' , 'ol2002' , 'ol2003' , 'ol2007' , 'ol2010' , 'ol2011' , 'ol2013' , 'appmail8' , 'iphone5' , 'ipad3' ] }

options.emailTest

Type: Object

Default: {}

Properties: to , from , subject , nodemailer

Supported Method(s): emailBuilder.sendEmailTest

The optional nodemailer property is an object that has transporter and defaults properties. These get passed to the nodemailer.createTransport() method. You can use transport plugins or play with the default SMTP options for the nodemailer.transporter property

Example:

emailTest : { to : 'toEmail@email.com' , from : 'fromEmail@email.com' , subject : 'Email Subject' , nodemailer : { transporter : { service : 'gmail' , auth : { user : 'gmailuser' , pass : 'gmailpass' } }, defaults : {} } }

options.juice

Type: Object

Default: {}

Supported Properties: extraCss , applyWidthAttributes , applyAttributesTableElements

Supported Method(s): emailBuilder.inlineCss

View Juice options

options.cheerio

Type: Object

Default: {}

View Cheerio options.

Methods

All methods return a promise, the underlying promise library we use is Bluebird. Methods can be used seperately, or chained together using the .then method. If you're not familiar with promises, instead of using a callback, you chain a .then method to get the results.

Inlines css from embedded or external styles. It'll automatically remove any link or style tags unless one of the data attributes below are used. View test fixtures to see examples.

Arguments

file - String containing path to file

string - String of HTML

buffer - Buffer of HTML

HTML data attributes

There are two supported data attributes that you can apply to \<style> or \<link> tags that have special meaning:

data-embed

use on \<style> or \<link> tags if you want styles to be embedded in the \<head> of the final output. Does not inline css

data-embed-ignore

use on \<link> tags to preserve them in the \<head>. Does not inline or embed css

Example:

emailBuilder.inlineCss( 'path/to/file.html' ) .then( function ( html ) { console .log(html); });

Send tests to Litmus.

Arguments

html - String/Buffer of HTML

Example:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var file = fs.readFileSync( 'path/to/file.html' ); emailBuilder.sendLitmusTest(file) .then( function ( html ) { console .log(html); });

Send email tests to yourself

Arguments

html - String/Buffer of HTML

Example:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var file = fs.readFileSync( 'path/to/file.html' ); emailBuilder.sendEmailTest(file) .then( function ( html ) { console .log(html); });

Complete Example

input.html

< html > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "../css/styles.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "../css/otherStyles.css" data-embed > < link href = 'http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans' rel = 'stylesheet' type = 'text/css' data-embed-ignore > < style > p { color : red; } </ style > < style data-embed > h1 { color : black; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 > Heading </ h1 > < p > Body </ p > </ body > </ html >

main.js

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var EmailBuilder = require ( 'email-builder-core' ); var options = { encodeSpecialChars : true , litmus : {...}, emailTest : {...} }; var emailBuilder = new EmailBuilder(options); var src = process.cwd() + '/input.html' ; emailBuilder.inlineCss(src) .then(emailBuilder.sendLitmusTest) .then(emailBuilder.sendEmailTest) .then( function ( html ) { fs.writeFileSync(process.cwd() + '/out.html' , html); }) catch ( function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

out.html

< html > < head > < link href = 'http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans' rel = 'stylesheet' type = 'text/css' > < style > h1 { color : black; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 > Heading </ h1 > < p style = "color: red" > Body </ p > </ body > </ html >

Testing

gulp test - Runs jshint and mocha tests

gulp inline - Inlines css from test/fixtures/input directory and creates the test/fixtures/output directory. Run if you add/update any fixtures in the test/fixtures/input directory.

Troubleshooting

If you're having issues with Litmus taking forever to load a test or the title of the test is showing up as "No Subject", it is most likely an issue with the Litmus API. You can check the Litmus status page to find out if their having any issues. If that's not the case, submit an issue and we'll look into further.

Thanks to

Juice for compiling.