An RFC 5322 email address parser.
v 5.0.0
Want to see if something could be an email address? Want to grab the display name or just the address out of a string? Put your regexes down and use this parser!
This library does not validate email addresses - we can't really do that without sending an email. However, it attempts to parse addresses using the (fairly liberal) grammar specified in RFC 5322. You can use this to check if user input looks like an email address.
Note carefully though - this parser supports all features of RFC 5322, which means that
"Bob Example" <bob@example.com>
is a valid email address. If you just want to validate the
bob@example.com part, that is RFC 5321, for which you want
to use something like node-address-rfc2821.
Use this library because you can be sure it really respects the RFC:
npm install email-addresses
$ node
> addrs = require("email-addresses")
{ [Function: parse5322]
parseOneAddress: [Function: parseOneAddressSimple],
parseAddressList: [Function: parseAddressListSimple] }
> addrs.parseOneAddress('"Jack Bowman" <jack@fogcreek.com>')
{ parts:
{ name: [Object],
address: [Object],
local: [Object],
domain: [Object] },
name: 'Jack Bowman',
address: 'jack@fogcreek.com',
local: 'jack',
domain: 'fogcreek.com' }
> addrs.parseAddressList('jack@fogcreek.com, Bob <bob@example.com>')
[ { parts:
{ name: null,
address: [Object],
local: [Object],
domain: [Object] },
name: null,
address: 'jack@fogcreek.com',
local: 'jack',
domain: 'fogcreek.com' },
{ parts:
{ name: [Object],
address: [Object],
local: [Object],
domain: [Object] },
name: 'Bob',
address: 'bob@example.com',
local: 'bob',
domain: 'example.com' } ]
> addrs("jack@fogcreek.com")
{ ast:
{ name: 'address-list',
tokens: 'jack@fogcreek.com',
semantic: 'jack@fogcreek.com',
children: [ [Object] ] },
addresses:
[ { node: [Object],
parts: [Object],
name: null,
address: 'jack@fogcreek.com',
local: 'jack',
domain: 'fogcreek.com' } ] }
> addrs("bogus")
null
obj = addrs(opts)
Call the module directly as a function to get access to the AST. Returns null for a failed parse (an invalid address).
Options:
string - An email address to parse. Parses as
address-list, a list of email addresses separated by commas.
object with the following keys:
input - An email address to parse. Required.
rfc6532 - Enable rfc6532 support (unicode in email addresses). Default:
false.
partial - Allow a failed parse to return the AST it managed to produce so far. Default:
false.
simple - Return just the address or addresses parsed. Default:
false.
strict - Turn off features of RFC 5322 marked "Obsolete". Default:
false.
rejectTLD - Require at least one
. in domain names. Default:
false.
startAt - Start the parser at one of
address,
address-list,
angle-addr,
from,
group,
mailbox,
mailbox-list,
reply-to,
sender. Default:
address-list.
atInDisplayName - Allow the
@ character in the display name of the email address. Default:
false.
commaInDisplayName - Allow the
, character in the display name of the email address. Default:
false.
addressListSeparator - Specifies the character separating the list of email addresses. Default:
,.
Returns an object with the following properties:
ast - the full AST of the parse.
addresses - array of addresses found. Each has the following properties:
parts - components of the AST that make up the address.
type - The type of the node, e.g.
mailbox,
address,
group.
name - The extracted name from the email. e.g. parsing
"Bob" <bob@example.com> will give
Bob for the
name.
address - The full email address. e.g. parsing the above will give
bob@example.com for the
address.
local - The local part. e.g. parsing the above will give
bob for
local.
domain - The domain part. e.g. parsing the above will give
example.com for
domain.
Note if
simple is set, the return will be an array of addresses rather than the object above.
Note that addresses can contain a
group address, which in contrast to the
address objects
will simply contain two properties: a
name and
addresses which is an array of the addresses in
the group. You can identify groups because they will have a
type of
group. A group looks
something like this:
Managing Partners:ben@example.com,carol@example.com;
obj = addrs.parseOneAddress(opts)
Parse a single email address.
Operates similarly to
addrs(opts), with the exception that
rfc6532 and
simple default to
true.
Returns a single address object as described above. If you set
simple: false the returned object
includes a
node object that contains the AST for the address.
obj = addrs.parseAddressList(opts)
Parse a list of email addresses separated by comma.
Operates similarly to
addrs(opts), with the exception that
rfc6532 and
simple default to
true.
Returns a list of address objects as described above. If you set
simple: false each address will
include a
node object that contains the AST for the address.
obj = addrs.parseFrom(opts)
Parse an email header "From:" address (specified as mailbox-list or address-list).
Operates similarly to
addrs(opts), with the exception that
rfc6532 and
simple default to
true.
Returns a list of address objects as described above. If you set
simple: false each address will
include a
node object that contains the AST for the address.
obj = addrs.parseSender(opts)
Parse an email header "Sender:" address (specified as mailbox or address).
Operates similarly to
addrs(opts), with the exception that
rfc6532 and
simple default to
true.
Returns a single address object as described above. If you set
simple: false the returned object
includes a
node object that contains the AST for the address.
obj = addrs.parseReplyTo(opts)
Parse an email header "Reply-To:" address (specified as address-list).
Operates identically to
addrs.parseAddressList(opts).
If you want to simply check whether an address or address list parses, you'll want to call the following functions and check whether the results are null or not:
parseOneAddress for a single address and
parseAddressList for multiple addresses.
If you want to examine the parsed address, for example to extract a name or address, you have some options. The object returned by
parseOneAddress has four helper values on it:
name,
address,
local, and
domain. See the example above to understand is actually returned. (These are equivalent to
parts.name.semantic,
parts.address.semantic, etc.) These values try to be smart about collapsing whitespace, quotations, and excluding RFC 5322 comments. If you desire, you can also obtain the raw parsed tokens or semantic tokens for those fields. The
parts value is an object referencing nodes in the AST generated. Nodes in the AST have two values of interest here,
tokens and
semantic.
> a = addrs.parseOneAddress('Jack Bowman <jack@fogcreek.com >')
> a.parts.name.tokens
'Jack Bowman '
> a.name
'Jack Bowman'
> a.parts.name.semantic
'Jack Bowman '
> a.parts.address.tokens
'jack@fogcreek.com '
> a.address
'jack@fogcreek.com'
> a.parts.address.semantic
'jack@fogcreek.com'
If you need to, you can inspect the AST directly. The entire AST is returned when calling the module's function.
Many thanks to Dominic Sayers and his documentation and tests for the is_email function which helped greatly in writing this parser.
Licensed under the MIT License. See the LICENSE file.