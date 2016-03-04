A simple wrapper for the sendmail command
First make sure Sendmail is installed.
then either
npm install email
or
git clone git://github.com/aheckmann/node-email.git
var Email = require('email').Email
var myMsg = new Email(
{ from: "me@example.com"
, to: "you@example.com"
, subject: "Knock knock..."
, body: "Who's there?"
})
// if callback is provided, errors will be passed into it
// else errors will be thrown
myMsg.send(function(err){ ... })
In this example we set the global
from property so that all
email is sent from the same address.
var lib = require('email')
, Email = lib.Email;
lib.from = 'someAddress@youAlwaysSendFrom.com'
// no need to set the from property, already set
var mail = new Email(
{ to: "you@example.com"
, subject: "Knock knock..."
, body: "Who's there?"
})
mail.send()
Note that no callback was passed into
send(), therefore errors will throw.
new Email(config)
config options:
to {array|string}
from {string}
exports.from global setting.
replyTo {string}
from
cc {array|string}
bcc {array|string}
subject {string}
body {string}
bodyType {string}
altText {string}
bodyType is set to 'html', this will be sent as the text
alternative.
timeout {number}
exports.timeout global setting.
path {string}
Global settings
exports.timeout {number}
timeout is not set on a message.
exports.from {string}
from was not set on a message.
Some protection against injection attacks is enabled. Use at your own risk. Or better yet, fork it and submit something better!
Compatible with v0.1.92+ See the node compatibility page for working with earlier node versions.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2011 Aaron Heckmann
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.