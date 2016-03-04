A simple wrapper for the sendmail command

Installation

First make sure Sendmail is installed.

then either

npm install email

or

git clone git://github.com/aheckmann/node-email.git

Examples

var Email = require ( 'email' ).Email var myMsg = new Email( { from : "me@example.com" , to : "you@example.com" , subject : "Knock knock..." , body : "Who's there?" }) myMsg.send( function ( err ) { ... })

In this example we set the global from property so that all email is sent from the same address.

var lib = require ( 'email' ) , Email = lib.Email; lib.from = 'someAddress@youAlwaysSendFrom.com' var mail = new Email( { to : "you@example.com" , subject : "Knock knock..." , body : "Who's there?" }) mail.send()

Note that no callback was passed into send() , therefore errors will throw.

Options

new Email(config)

config options:

to {array|string} Email address(es) to which this msg will be sent

from {string} Email address from which this msg is sent. If not set defaults to the exports.from global setting.

replyTo {string} Email address to which replies will be sent. If not set defaults to from

cc {array|string} Email address(es) who receive a copy

bcc {array|string} Email address(es) who receive a blind copy

subject {string} The subject of the email

body {string} The message of the email

bodyType {string} Content type of body. Only valid option is 'html' (for now). Defaults to text/plain.

altText {string} If bodyType is set to 'html', this will be sent as the text alternative.

timeout {number} Duration in milliseconds to wait before killing the process. If not set, defaults to exports.timeout global setting.

path {string} Optional path to the sendmail executable Global settings

exports.timeout {number} Duration in milliseconds to wait before killing the process. Defaults to 3000. Used when timeout is not set on a message.

exports.from {string} Email address from which messages are sent. Used when from was not set on a message.



Injection

Some protection against injection attacks is enabled. Use at your own risk. Or better yet, fork it and submit something better!

Node version

Compatible with v0.1.92+ See the node compatibility page for working with earlier node versions.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 Aaron Heckmann

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.