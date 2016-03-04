openbase logo
ema

email

by Aaron Heckmann
0.2.6 (see all)

Simple wrapper for sendmail

Readme

node-email

A simple wrapper for the sendmail command

Installation

First make sure Sendmail is installed.

then either

npm install email

or 

git clone git://github.com/aheckmann/node-email.git

Examples

var Email = require('email').Email
var myMsg = new Email(
{ from: "me@example.com"
, to:   "you@example.com"
, subject: "Knock knock..."
, body: "Who's there?"
})

// if callback is provided, errors will be passed into it
// else errors will be thrown
myMsg.send(function(err){ ... })

In this example we set the global from property so that all email is sent from the same address.

var lib = require('email')
  , Email = lib.Email;
    
lib.from = 'someAddress@youAlwaysSendFrom.com'

// no need to set the from property, already set
var mail = new Email(
{ to: "you@example.com"
, subject: "Knock knock..."
, body: "Who's there?"
})
mail.send()

Note that no callback was passed into send(), therefore errors will throw.

Options

new Email(config)

config options:

  • to {array|string}

    • Email address(es) to which this msg will be sent

  • from {string}

    • Email address from which this msg is sent. If not set defaults to the exports.from global setting.

  • replyTo {string}

    • Email address to which replies will be sent. If not set defaults to from

  • cc {array|string}

    • Email address(es) who receive a copy

  • bcc {array|string}

    • Email address(es) who receive a blind copy

  • subject {string}

    • The subject of the email

  • body {string}

    • The message of the email

  • bodyType {string}

    • Content type of body. Only valid option is 'html' (for now). Defaults to text/plain.

  • altText {string}

    • If bodyType is set to 'html', this will be sent as the text alternative.

  • timeout {number}

    • Duration in milliseconds to wait before killing the process. If not set, defaults to exports.timeout global setting.

  • path {string}

    • Optional path to the sendmail executable

    Global settings

  • exports.timeout {number}

    • Duration in milliseconds to wait before killing the process. Defaults to 3000. Used when timeout is not set on a message.

  • exports.from {string}

    • Email address from which messages are sent. Used when from was not set on a message.

Injection

Some protection against injection attacks is enabled. Use at your own risk. Or better yet, fork it and submit something better!

Node version

Compatible with v0.1.92+ See the node compatibility page for working with earlier node versions.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 Aaron Heckmann

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

