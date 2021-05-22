Ember Language Server Typed Templates Addon

How to use?

Install this addon as dev-dependency inside your ember project.

How typed template looks under the hood? issue-351282903

route templates not supported (yet);

Template-lint integration (CI)

install ember-template-lint-typed-templates plugin to get if working

Autocomplete

Warn Each

Unknown Property

Features

Component context autocomplete {{this.}}

Component arguments autocomplete {{@}}

Warn on undefined properties (on complete)

Warn on incorrect each arguments (not an array)

NPM

npm install els-addon-typed-templates --save-dev

Yarn

yarn add els-addon-typed-templates --dev

VSCode

For els-addon-typed-templates >= v3.0.0 , required Unstable Ember Language Server >= v1.4.2

For els-addon-typed-templates <= v2.2.18 , required Unstable Ember Language Server >= v0.2.57

Install: Unstable Ember Language Server

Restart VSCode .

Usage

Try type {{this.}} or {{@}} inside component template.

Typescript Components

A component.ts file will work with no changes needed.

Template Only Components

A template only component needs some additional information.

Note: This is also how Javascript/ JSDoc template only components work.

{{@foo.bar}}

or

{{@foo.bar}}

Javsacript Component (JSDoc)

A component.js file needs some additional information in the js file to work.

components/cart.js

export default class CartComponent extends Component { @service( 'cart' ) cart; }

components/cart.hbs

{{# each this.cart.items as |item|}} {{item.name}} // ^ will support autocomplete and linting {{/ each }} {{@bar.price}} // ^ will support autocomplete and linting

FAQ

How can I ignore lines?

use handlebars comments

{{this.line.to.ignore}}

How can I ignore a file?

How can I override/ extend global typings?

declare module "ember-typed-templates" { interface GlobalRegistry { 'unknown-helper' : ( params: string [], hash? )=> string , 'block' : ( params?, hash? ) => [ { someFirstBlockParamProperty: 42 } ] } }

Errors and possible fixes:

https://github.com/lifeart/els-addon-typed-templates/pull/20

Is it supposed to support Object.extend notation?

Nope

Would it be possible to add these as dependencies to the language server or something similar?

Nope, because it's "experimental" and "heavy" functionality, adding it into language server itself may decrease DX for other users. UELS has addon API, using this addon API you able add functionality into langserver. All addons scoped inside projects (to allow users have multple addon versions for different ember projects and versions).

Is it stable?

Sometimes it may crash your language server, don't worry it will awake automatically.