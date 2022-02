Elmstatic

Elmstatic is an Elm-to-HTML static site generator.

More information and docs: https://korban.net/elm/elmstatic

Who is using this?

There are a few sites that I'm aware of:

korban.net (my site)

programming-elm.com (Site for the Programming Elm book)

canena.de (A personal site)

minilatex.io (MiniLaTex project site)

jxxcarlson.io (Jim Carlson's personal site)

jpc.dev (Joe Corkerton's personal site)

groundlevelmagic.tk (Leonardo Taglialegne's personal site)

mweiss.me (Michael Weiss' personal site)

segunda.tech (Marcio Frayze David's personal site)

tintinthong.gitlab.io (A personal site)

wolfadex.github.io/blog (T. Wolfgang Schuster's personal site)

Do you have a public Elmstatic site? Please contact me and let me know so I can add it here!