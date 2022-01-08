Cross-referencing tools for Elm. Find unused code, and figure out where specific functions are used.

Installation

npm i -g elm-xref

Usage

To index a project and find unused functions, execute elm-xref in the same directory as your elm.json . This works for both application as well as package projects.

To find usages of a function, specify the fully qualified function name as an argument.

Examples on rtfeldman/elm-spa-example@c8c3201:

To find unused functions : elm-xref Unused functions: - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Api.elm:294:1 Api.cacheStorageKey - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Api.elm:299:1 Api.credStorageKey - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Api.elm:73:1 Api.decode - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Author.elm:120:1 Author.follow - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Author.elm:125:1 Author.unfollow - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Avatar.elm:55:1 Avatar.toMaybeString - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Email.elm:30:7 Email.Email - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Email.elm:44:1 Email.decoder - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Email.elm:39:1 Email.encode - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Email.elm:34:1 Email.toString - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Main.elm:112:7 Main.ChangedRoute - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Page.elm:26:7 Page.Login - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Page.elm:27:7 Page.Register - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Page.elm:28:7 Page.Settings - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Page/Settings.elm:90:7 Page.Settings.Valid - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Page/Settings.elm:456:1 Page.Settings.nothingIfEmpty - /Users/ilias/Src/elm/elm-spa-example/src/Route.elm:19:7 Route.Root To find usages of `Maybe.Just`: elm-xref Maybe.Just Usages: - Api.storeCredWith (113) - Article.faveDecoder (231) - Article.favorite (221) - Article.Comment.post (80, 81) - Article.Slug.urlParser (22) - Author.followDecoder (145) - Author.requestFollow (132) - Main.changeRouteTo (179) - Page.Article.Editor.create (535, 536) - Page.Article.Editor.edit (560) - Page.Article.Editor.getSlug (583, 586, 589, 592, 595) - Page.Settings.nothingIfEmpty (462) - Session.cred (42) - Session.viewer (32) - Username.urlParser (43)

Value constructors of types are also tracked. Note that only constructing values is tracked as usage - pattern matches and destructuring are not tracked as usage.

Usage tracking isn't terribly clever. This tool only does static analysis and does not attempt to evaluate any expressions. As a result, functions that only appear in "obviously unreachable code" (i.e. conditionals that always evaluate to False ) do very much count as usage.

Roadmap

Support whitelisting (f.e. with phantom types or internal modules with consistent API)

Show unused parameters

Support type aliases (as function and in type signatures)

