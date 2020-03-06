elm-upgrade can help you upgrade your Elm 0.18 projects to Elm 0.19. It attempts to automate many of the steps in the Elm 0.19 upgrade guide. elm-upgrade will do the following:

Convert your elm-package.json file to ... ... an application elm.json if your project has no exposed modules ... a package elm.json if your project has at least one exposed module

file to ... Try to upgrade all of your project dependencies

Warn you if some of your project dependencies don't support Elm 0.19 yet

Use elm-format --upgrade to upgrade your code, which includes the following: Convert escaped characters in strings to the new syntax ( \u{xxxx} ) Inline uses of functions which were removed in Elm 0.19: (,,) , (,,,) , etc tuple constructor functions Platform.Cmd.(!) flip , curry , uncurry , and rem from the Basics module Upgrade code that uses Html.Attributes.style

to upgrade your code, which includes the following:

elm-upgrade can also upgrade dependencies of your Elm 0.19 applications. If you are already using Elm 0.19, elm-upgrade will to the following:

check for newer versions of all your direct dependencies and try to install them

How to use elm-upgrade

First install Elm 0.19.1 and the latest version of elm-format. (If you want to install them locally for your project, you can do so with the following: )

cd path/to/my/elm/project npm install elm@latest-0.19.1 npm install elm-format@latest-0.19.1

Then run the following in your terminal:

cd path/to/my/elm/project npx elm-upgrade@latest

NOTE: npx ships with node 8.2 and later. If you need to use an older version of node, you can still use elm-upgrade with npm install -g elm-upgrade; elm-upgrade .

After the automated upgrade, you will probably still have to fix a few things. See the Elm 0.19 upgrade guide for more details.

What it looks like

$ elm-upgrade INFO: Found elm at /Users/avh4/workspace/elm-upgrade/node_modules/.bin/elm INFO: Found elm 0.19 .0 INFO: Found elm-format at /Users/avh4/workspace/elm-upgrade/node_modules/.bin/elm-format INFO: Found elm-format 0.8 .0 INFO: Cleaning ./elm-stuff before upgrading INFO: Converting elm-package.json -> elm.json INFO: Detected an application project (this project has no exposed modules) INFO: Switching from elm-lang/core (deprecated) to elm/core INFO: Installing latest version of elm/core It is already installed! INFO: Detected use of elm-lang/core#Random; installing elm/random Here is my plan: Add: elm/random 1.0 .0 elm/time 1.0 .0 Would you like me to update your elm.json accordingly? [Y/n]: y Dependencies loaded from local cache. Dependencies ready! INFO: Detected use of elm-lang/core#Time; installing elm/time I found it in your elm.json file, but in the "indirect" dependencies. Should I move it into "direct" dependencies for more general use? [Y/n]: y Dependencies loaded from local cache. Dependencies ready! INFO: Switching from elm-lang/html (deprecated) to elm/html INFO: Installing latest version of elm/html Here is my plan: Add: elm/html 1.0 .0 elm/virtual-dom 1.0 .0 Would you like me to update your elm.json accordingly? [Y/n]: y Dependencies loaded from local cache. Dependencies ready! INFO: Upgrading *.elm files in ./ SUCCESS! Your project's dependencies and code have been upgraded. However, your project may not yet compile due to API changes in your dependencies. See <https://github.com/elm/compiler/blob/master/upgrade-docs/0.19.md> and the documentation for your dependencies for more information. Here are some common upgrade steps that you will need to do manually: - elm/core - [ ] Replace uses of toString with String.fromInt, String.fromFloat, or Debug.toString as appropriate - elm/html - [ ] If you used Html.program*, install elm/browser and switch to Browser.element or Browser.document - [ ] If you used Html.beginnerProgram, install elm/browser and switch Browser.sandbox $ git add -N elm.json $ git diff

diff --git a/Main.elm b/Main.elm index 7dd0dfb..1cbcdea 100644 -module Main exposing (..) +module Main exposing (Model, Msg(..), height, init, main, update, view, width) import Html exposing (..) import Html.Attributes exposing (..) @@ -122,31 +122,27 @@ view model = cursorY = toString model.yPosition ++ "px" in - div [ style [ ( "position", "relative" ) ] ] + div [ style "position" "relative" ] [ img - [ style - [ ( "width", "100%" ) - , ( "max-width", toString width ++ "px" ) - , ( "margin-left", "-50%" ) - , ( "position", "absolute" ) - , ( "left", "50%" ) - ] + [ style "width" "100%" + , style "max-width" (toString width ++ "px") + , style "margin-left" "-50%" + , style "position" "absolute" + , style "left" "50%" , src "assets/oujia_6.jpeg" ] [] ] diff --git a/elm-package.json b/elm-package.json deleted file mode 100644 index f5ba1c5..0000000 -{ - "version": "1.0.0", - "summary": "helpful summary of your project, less than 80 characters", - "repository": "https://github.com/user/project.git", - "license": "BSD3", - "source-directories": [ - "." - ], - "exposed-modules": [], - "dependencies": { - "elm-lang/core": "5.1.1 <= v < 6.0.0", - "elm-lang/html": "2.0.0 <= v < 3.0.0" - }, - "elm-version": "0.18.0 <= v < 0.19.0" -} diff --git a/elm.json b/elm.json index e69de29..65d31f3 100644 +{ + "type": "application", + "source-directories": [ + "." + ], + "elm-version": "0.19.0", + "dependencies": { + "direct": { + "elm/core": "1.0.0", + "elm/html": "1.0.0", + "elm/random": "1.0.0", + "elm/time": "1.0.0" + }, + "indirect": { + "elm/json": "1.0.0", + "elm/virtual-dom": "1.0.0" + } + }, + "test-dependencies": { + "direct": {}, + "indirect": {} + } +} \ No newline at end of file

Development info for contributors to elm-upgrade

See CONTRIBUTING.md.