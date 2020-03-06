elm-upgrade can help you upgrade your Elm 0.18 projects to Elm 0.19. It attempts to automate many of the steps in the Elm 0.19 upgrade guide.
elm-upgrade will do the following:
elm-upgrade can also upgrade dependencies of your Elm 0.19 applications.
If you are already using Elm 0.19,
elm-upgrade will to the following:
First install Elm 0.19.1 and the latest version of elm-format. (If you want to install them locally for your project, you can do so with the following: )
cd path/to/my/elm/project
npm install elm@latest-0.19.1
npm install elm-format@latest-0.19.1
Then run the following in your terminal:
cd path/to/my/elm/project
npx elm-upgrade@latest
NOTE:
npx ships with node 8.2 and later. If you need to use an older version of node, you can still use elm-upgrade with
npm install -g elm-upgrade; elm-upgrade.
After the automated upgrade, you will probably still have to fix a few things. See the Elm 0.19 upgrade guide for more details.
$ elm-upgrade
INFO: Found elm at /Users/avh4/workspace/elm-upgrade/node_modules/.bin/elm
INFO: Found elm 0.19.0
INFO: Found elm-format at /Users/avh4/workspace/elm-upgrade/node_modules/.bin/elm-format
INFO: Found elm-format 0.8.0
INFO: Cleaning ./elm-stuff before upgrading
INFO: Converting elm-package.json -> elm.json
INFO: Detected an application project (this project has no exposed modules)
INFO: Switching from elm-lang/core (deprecated) to elm/core
INFO: Installing latest version of elm/core
It is already installed!
INFO: Detected use of elm-lang/core#Random; installing elm/random
Here is my plan:
Add:
elm/random 1.0.0
elm/time 1.0.0
Would you like me to update your elm.json accordingly? [Y/n]: y
Dependencies loaded from local cache.
Dependencies ready!
INFO: Detected use of elm-lang/core#Time; installing elm/time
I found it in your elm.json file, but in the "indirect" dependencies.
Should I move it into "direct" dependencies for more general use? [Y/n]: y
Dependencies loaded from local cache.
Dependencies ready!
INFO: Switching from elm-lang/html (deprecated) to elm/html
INFO: Installing latest version of elm/html
Here is my plan:
Add:
elm/html 1.0.0
elm/virtual-dom 1.0.0
Would you like me to update your elm.json accordingly? [Y/n]: y
Dependencies loaded from local cache.
Dependencies ready!
INFO: Upgrading *.elm files in ./
SUCCESS! Your project's dependencies and code have been upgraded.
However, your project may not yet compile due to API changes in your
dependencies.
See <https://github.com/elm/compiler/blob/master/upgrade-docs/0.19.md>
and the documentation for your dependencies for more information.
Here are some common upgrade steps that you will need to do manually:
- elm/core
- [ ] Replace uses of toString with String.fromInt, String.fromFloat, or Debug.toString as appropriate
- elm/html
- [ ] If you used Html.program*, install elm/browser and switch to Browser.element or Browser.document
- [ ] If you used Html.beginnerProgram, install elm/browser and switch Browser.sandbox
$ git add -N elm.json
$ git diff
diff --git a/Main.elm b/Main.elm
index 7dd0dfb..1cbcdea 100644
--- a/Main.elm
+++ b/Main.elm
@@ -1,4 +1,4 @@
-module Main exposing (..)
+module Main exposing (Model, Msg(..), height, init, main, update, view, width)
import Html exposing (..)
import Html.Attributes exposing (..)
@@ -122,31 +122,27 @@ view model =
cursorY =
toString model.yPosition ++ "px"
in
- div [ style [ ( "position", "relative" ) ] ]
+ div [ style "position" "relative" ]
[ img
- [ style
- [ ( "width", "100%" )
- , ( "max-width", toString width ++ "px" )
- , ( "margin-left", "-50%" )
- , ( "position", "absolute" )
- , ( "left", "50%" )
- ]
+ [ style "width" "100%"
+ , style "max-width" (toString width ++ "px")
+ , style "margin-left" "-50%"
+ , style "position" "absolute"
+ , style "left" "50%"
, src "assets/oujia_6.jpeg"
]
[]
]
diff --git a/elm-package.json b/elm-package.json
deleted file mode 100644
index f5ba1c5..0000000
--- a/elm-package.json
+++ /dev/null
@@ -1,15 +0,0 @@
-{
- "version": "1.0.0",
- "summary": "helpful summary of your project, less than 80 characters",
- "repository": "https://github.com/user/project.git",
- "license": "BSD3",
- "source-directories": [
- "."
- ],
- "exposed-modules": [],
- "dependencies": {
- "elm-lang/core": "5.1.1 <= v < 6.0.0",
- "elm-lang/html": "2.0.0 <= v < 3.0.0"
- },
- "elm-version": "0.18.0 <= v < 0.19.0"
-}
diff --git a/elm.json b/elm.json
index e69de29..65d31f3 100644
--- a/elm.json
+++ b/elm.json
@@ -0,0 +1,23 @@
+{
+ "type": "application",
+ "source-directories": [
+ "."
+ ],
+ "elm-version": "0.19.0",
+ "dependencies": {
+ "direct": {
+ "elm/core": "1.0.0",
+ "elm/html": "1.0.0",
+ "elm/random": "1.0.0",
+ "elm/time": "1.0.0"
+ },
+ "indirect": {
+ "elm/json": "1.0.0",
+ "elm/virtual-dom": "1.0.0"
+ }
+ },
+ "test-dependencies": {
+ "direct": {},
+ "indirect": {}
+ }
+}
\ No newline at end of file
See CONTRIBUTING.md.