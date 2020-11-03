Elm UI

An opinionated UI library for making web applications with Elm.

### This package is not maintained any more and there are no plans to update it to work with Elm 0.19

Elm 0.19 made some breaking changes, which result in a lot of rewriting. It's not an easy work, your contributes will help a lot. New feature is on the branch elm/0.19 .

Getting Started

Head over to the official website elm-ui.netlify.com to get started.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Development

For those who are interested in contributing to Elm-UI, please refer to our contributing guide to see how to run this project.