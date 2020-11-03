openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eu

elm-ui

by Szikszai Gusztáv
0.4.5 (see all)

UI library for making web applications with Elm

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

900

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

16

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This node module is deprecated, the development enviornment functionality it provided has been moved to elm-dev-env package

Readme

Elm UI

Elm Package Version Build Status Chat on Gitter

An opinionated UI library for making web applications with Elm.

### This package is not maintained any more and there are no plans to update it to work with Elm 0.19

Elm 0.19 made some breaking changes, which result in a lot of rewriting. It's not an easy work, your contributes will help a lot. New feature is on the branch elm/0.19.

Getting Started

Head over to the official website elm-ui.netlify.com to get started.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Development

For those who are interested in contributing to Elm-UI, please refer to our contributing guide to see how to run this project.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial