An opinionated UI library for making web applications with Elm.
### This package is not maintained any more and there are no plans to update it to work with Elm 0.19
Elm 0.19 made some breaking changes, which result in a lot of rewriting. It's not an easy work, your contributes will help a lot. New feature is on the branch
elm/0.19.
Head over to the official website elm-ui.netlify.com to get started.
Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.
For those who are interested in contributing to Elm-UI, please refer to our contributing guide to see how to run this project.