Elm Tailwind Modules

Generate Elm code for Tailwind Utilities and Components which purges using Elm's dead code elimination! Use Tailwind with Elm-Css!

Quick Start

If you want to try out how using elm-css with tailwind feels like without using npm, try out the package with prebuilt modules: elm-default-tailwind-modules

Install

$ npm i --save-dev elm-tailwind-modules tailwindcss postcss $ npx elm-tailwind-modules --dir ./gen Saved - gen/Tailwind/Utilities.elm - gen/Tailwind/Breakpoints.elm $ elm install rtfeldman/elm-css

This will generate these files:

Use

Now you simply import these modules and use them in your elm code:

import Css import Css.Global import Html.Styled as Html import Html.Styled.Attributes as Attr import Tailwind.Breakpoints as Breakpoints import Tailwind.Utilities as Tw main = Html .toUnstyled <| Html .div [ Attr .css [ Tw .bg_gray_50 ] ] [ Css . Global .global Tw .globalStyles , Html .div [ Attr .css [ Tw .mt_8 , Tw .flex , Breakpoints .lg [ Tw .mt_0, Tw .flex_shrink_0 ] ] ] [ Html .div [ Attr .css [ Tw .inline_flex, Tw .rounded_md, Tw .shadow ] ] [ Html .a [ Attr .css [ Tw .inline_flex , Tw .items_center , Tw .justify_center , Tw .px_5 , Tw .py_3 , Tw .border , Tw .border_transparent , Tw .text_base , Tw .font_medium , Tw .rounded_md , Tw .text_white , Tw .bg_indigo_600 , Css .hover [ Tw .bg_indigo_700 ] ] , Attr .href "#" ] [ Html .text "Get started" ] ] ] ]

The result looks like this:

(For a bigger example, see test-example/src/Main.elm.)

CLI

$ elm-tailwind-modules --help Usage: elm-tailwind-modules [options] Options: - V, --version output the version number - -dir <dir> destination folder for generated elm modules, e.g. "src/" or "gen/" . Add this folder to your elm.json source-directories. - - module - name <name> module name prefix for generated elm modules , e . g . " Tailwind " or " Css . Gen " - -tailwind-config <file> your tailwind config file ( default: null) - h, --help display help for command

Nodejs API

This package is written in typescript, so you can use it from node via the same npm package, too.

The nodejs API allows you to do more stuff, for example, include additional postcss plugins like autoprefixer.

It boils down to this:

const elmTailwindModules = require ( "elm-tailwind-modules" ); const tailwindConfig = require ( "./my-tailwind.js" ); const autoprefixer = require ( "autoprefixer" ); elmTailwindModules.run({ directory : "./gen" , moduleName : "Tailwind" , postcssPlugins : [autoprefixer], tailwindConfig, });

Full control

If you need even more control, you can integrate elm-tailwind-modules with your existing postcss pipeline by using it as a postcss plugin.

Below is an example of using elm-tailwind-modules asPostcssPlugin function to get following control:

Providing your own postcss file to consume

Adding the postcss-import plugin at the start of your postcss pipeline

Writing css that wasn't turned into elm definitions back as a css file (This can be useful, as the generated globalStyles definition has its limits, for example you can't use @font-face in elm-css.)

const elmTailwindModules = require ( "elm-tailwind-modules" ); const tailwindConfig = require ( "./my-tailwind.js" ); const autoprefixer = require ( "autoprefixer" ); const postcssImport = require ( "postcss-import" ); const postcss = require ( "postcss" ); const tailwindcss = require ( "tailwindcss" ); const fs = require ( "fs" ).promises; const logFunction = message => console .log(message); const moduleName = "Tailwind" ; const elmTailwindModulesPlugin = elmTailwindModules.asPostcssPlugin({ moduleName, tailwindConfig, generateDocumentation : true , logFunction, modulesGeneratedHook : async generated => elmTailwindModules.writeGeneratedFiles({ directory : "gen" , moduleName, logFunction, generated }) }); const inputCssFile = "./my-postcss.css" ; const outputCssFile = "./build/stylesheet.css" ; ( async ( ) => { const inputCss = await fs.readFile(inputCssFile, { encoding : "utf8" }); const result = await postcss.default([ postcssImport, tailwindcss(tailwindConfig), autoprefixer, elmTailwindModulesPlugin ]).process(inputCss, { from : inputCssFile, to : outputCssFile, }); logFunction( `Saving remaining global css to ${outputCssFile} ` ); await fs.writeFile(outputCssFile, result.content); })()

Node API Documentation

You can find the documentation at matheus23.github.io/elm-tailwind-modules.

Comparisons

monty5811/postcss-elm-tailwind: You still need to include a .css file You need to purge the .css file (which is a somewhat involved process, including having to run postcss twice) The generated files contain a definition for all variants, which makes them much bigger (150+kLOC vs. 30+kLOC) Has more configuration options More mature and robust

Using classes via tailwind directly: No type checking (typos might not get noticed) global namespaces for classes



So mainly, the cool things about this package are:

You can use elm-css with tailwind. So: No writing css by hand No global css class namespaces All the features of tailwindcss, its plugins and ecosystem Simply import some elm files after generating them, and they're all you need



Acknowledgements

The idea for this is not original. It's a fork from justinrassier/postcss-elm-css-tailwind. Thanks!