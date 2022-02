Installation

npm install -g elm-spa@latest

Quick start

1. Create a new project

npx elm-spa new

2. Check out the new files

your-new-project/ - elm.json - src/Pages/Home_.elm - public/index.html

3. Run it in your browser

npx elm-spa server

Learn more

Visit the official site at elm-spa.dev for more examples, guides, and other documentation.

Do I need the Elm package?

If you are using elm-spa, there's no need to read the ryannhg/elm-spa package documentation. The package only exists to constrain the CLI, and provides a few basic internal helper functions.

Check out the official website instead!